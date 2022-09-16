Colts Rule Out LB Shaquille Leonard, WR Alec Pierce For Week 2 Game Against Jacksonville Jaguars

Linebacker Shaquille Leonard (back) and wide receiver Alec Pierce (concussion) will not play in the Colts' Week 2 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on Sunday, head coach Frank Reich said Friday.
Leonard was a full participant in practice on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday and is making good progress, Reich said.
Pierce did not practice Wednesday and was listed as a limited participant in Thursday's practice. The Colts held a walkthrough on Friday.
"I've pretty much been planning that all week from the beginning of the week knowing we're going down to Jacksonville," Reich said of the walkthrough Friday. "I wanted to get two really good days Wednesday and Thursday in the heat, working hard and then give our players a chance to recover on Friday and Saturday. Was kind of thinking that the whole way."
Wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (quad), cornerback Kenny Moore II (hip) and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (hip) will be listed as questionable.
Friday's final practice report: