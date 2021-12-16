Colts Mailbag: AFC Playoff Odds And Scenarios, Bill Belichick's Patriots Defense, Jonathan Taylor's Shot At NFL MVP

JJ Stankevitz: I think the Colts already proved they can beat an upper-tier opponent when they thumped the Bills, 41-15, in Buffalo a few weeks ago. The Patriots, of course, are an upper-tier team that'll present a different kind of challenge, as I mentioned earlier: Trying to score against one of the greatest coaches in football history, whose defense is playing better than anyone over the last few months.

"You have to be willing to consider what are you going to do to adapt to the way they are going to play," Reich said. "That's a big philosophical question that you have to ask at the beginning of the week. To what extent are you willing to change certain things? Like most times, it's we're going to change some but we're not going to change everything. We are going to mix it up. We're going to do whatever it takes. We believe we have the players that can do that and can compete on all levels. So, that's the give and take during the week."