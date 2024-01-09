Important NFL offseason dates: 2024 franchise tag window, free agency, Draft and more

Here's what you need to know about the next four months in the NFL calendar, during which plenty of work will be done to construct the Colts' 2024 roster. 

Jan 09, 2024 at 04:16 PM
The Colts' 2024 roster will come into focus over the next four months, with some key dates in the NFL offseason calendar on the horizon. Here's what you need to know between now and May:

Jan. 30-Feb. 2: Senior Bowl practices & game (Mobile, Ala.)

Feb. 20 through 4 p.m. ET on March 5: Clubs may designate franchise or transition tag players.

  • Teams may only use one tag per year (either franchise tag or transition tag)
  • The exclusive franchise tag prohibits a player from negotiating with any other team, and is based on the average of the top five salaries of players at his position from the current year. 
  • The non-exclusive franchise tag allows a player to negotiate with other teams, however if that player is signed by another team to an offer sheet, the team that placed the tag on him has the right to match the offer or receive two first-round picks in exchange for letting him sign with the other team. The non-exclusive tag pays a player the average of the top five salaries at his position over the last five years. 
  • The transition tag allows teams to match any offer sheet a player signs as an unrestricted free agent. However, if the team declines to match the offer sheet, they do not receive any compensation from the team that signs the player. 
  • The Colts last used the franchise tag in 2013 on punter Pat McAfee. 

Feb. 27-March 4: NFL Scouting Combine (Indianapolis)

March 11 (noon ET) through March 13 (3:59 p.m. ET): Clubs may enter negotiations with agents of unrestricted free agents from other teams. Contracts may be agreed to, but not executed, during this window – colloquially known as the NFL's "legal tampering" period. 

4 p.m. ET, March 13: The new NFL league year begins, and all unrestricted free agents are allowed to sign contracts with other clubs. Also, trades agreed to prior to 4 p.m. ET on March 13 can be completed. The following Colts players are set to become unrestricted free agents, unless they are tagged prior to 4 p.m. ET on March 5 or signed to contract extensions prior to 4 p.m. ET on March 13:

  • DE Genard Avery
  • S Julian Blackmon
  • DT Taven Bryan
  • DE Tyquan Lewis
  • DE Jake Martin
  • WR Isaiah McKenzie
  • QB Gardner Minshew II
  • CB Kenny Moore II
  • RB Zack Moss
  • C/G Danny Pinter
  • WR Michael Pittman Jr.
  • P Rigoberto Sanchez
  • DT Grover Stewart
  • WR Juwann Winfree

March 24-27: Annual League Meeting (Orlando)

April 15: The first day teams with returning head coaches can begin offseason workout programs. 

April 25-27: 2024 NFL Draft (Detroit)

May 2: Deadline for teams to exercise fifth-year options on first-round picks from the 2021 NFL Draft. 

  • Defensive end Kwity Paye, who is entering the fourth year of his rookie contract, is eligible to have his fifth-year option exercised.

