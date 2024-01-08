Draft

Colts hold No. 15 overall pick in 2024 NFL Draft

The first 18 selections in the 2024 NFL Draft were finalized on Sunday, with the 9-8 Colts owning the No. 15 overall selection. 

Jan 08, 2024 at 08:58 AM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

The Colts this weekend found out their 2024 regular season opponents, and also where they'll be picking in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Based on strength of schedule tiebreakers, the 9-8 Colts own the No. 15 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, which will begin on April 25 in Detroit.

The full NFL Draft order will be revealed following the awarding of compensatory selections in the coming months. But the Colts own the following picks in the 2024 NFL Draft:

  • First round (No. 15 overall)
  • Second round (No. 47 overall)
  • Third round (No. 79 overall)
  • Fourth round
  • Fifth round
  • Sixth round
  • Seventh round

