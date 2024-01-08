Colts hold No. 15 overall pick in 2024 NFL Draft

The Colts this weekend found out their 2024 regular season opponents, and also where they'll be picking in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Based on strength of schedule tiebreakers, the 9-8 Colts own the No. 15 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, which will begin on April 25 in Detroit.

The full NFL Draft order will be revealed following the awarding of compensatory selections in the coming months. But the Colts own the following picks in the 2024 NFL Draft: