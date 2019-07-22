2019 Colts Training Camp Preview: Running Backs

With the Indianapolis Colts set to begin training camp soon at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, Ind., Colts.com previews the team’s running backs.

Jul 22, 2019 at 10:00 AM
/assets/images/imported/IND/article-images/2017/misc/walker-headshot.jpg
Andrew Walker

Colts.com Writer

072219_camp-preview-running-backs

INDIANAPOLIS — With the Indianapolis Colts set to begin training camp soon at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, Ind., Colts.com previews the team's running backs.

NOTABLE RETURNERS:

» Nyheim Hines

» Marlon Mack

» Jordan Wilkins

» Jonathan Williams

NOTABLE ADDITIONS:

» Spencer Ware

NOTABLE CAMP BATTLES:

» None

NOTABLE LOSSES:

» None

THE SKINNY:

Third-year veteran Marlon Mack returns to lead a Colts group of running backs that bring just about everything to the table for opposing defenses to try to handle.

After missing four of the first five games of the 2018 season, Mack was one of the top running backs in the league the rest of the way, finishing with 195 carries for 908 yards — for a robust 4.7 yards-per-carry average — and nine touchdowns in 12 games.

Returning for their second seasons are Nyheim Hines — who had the third-most receptions (63) by a rookie in franchise history in 2018 — and Jordan Wilkins, while veterans Spencer Ware and Jonathan Williams also look to earn some touches throughout the season.

Related Content

news

Special Teams: 2021 Position Preview

The Colts brought in former Chicago Bears kicker Eddy Pineiro to push Rodrigo Blankenship, who's coming off a record-breaking rookie season in Indianapolis. Here's everything you need to know about the Colts' specialists heading into training camp.

news

Safeties: 2021 Position Preview

The Colts' safety pairing of Khari Willis and Julian Blackmon returns in 2021, as does 2020 special teams All-Pro George Odum. Here's everything you need to know about the Colts' safeties ahead of training camp.

news

Cornerbacks: 2021 Position Preview

Xavier Rhodes and Kenny Moore II are back while there should be an intriguing competition at Grand Park. Here's everything you need to know about the Colts' cornerbacks heading into training camp.

news

Linebackers: 2021 Position Preview

Darius Leonard aims to continue his historic pace in Year 4 while Bobby Okereke will look to build on a strong finish to 2020. Here's what you need to know about the Colts' linebacking corps heading into training camp.

news

Defensive Line: 2021 Position Preview

The Colts bolstered their defensive line in free agency and the NFL Draft, adding talent and depth to a group headlined by 2020 All-Pro DeForest Buckner. Here's what you need to know about the Colts' defensive line ahead of the start of training camp later this month.

news

Offensive Line: 2021 Position Preview

The Colts return four of their five starters from the last three seasons and will look to former No. 1 overall pick Eric Fisher to step in for Anthony Castonzo at left tackle.

news

Tight Ends: 2021 Position Preview

Jack Doyle returns for his ninth year, while Mo Alie-Cox will look to build on an impressive season and Kylen Granson brings intriguing upside to the Colts' offense. Here's what you need to know about the Colts' tight ends ahead of training camp.

news

Wide Receivers: 2021 Position Preview

The Colts will make history in 2021 if T.Y. Hilton has 640 or more receiving yards; Hilton will be joined by an ascending, intriguing group of wideouts when training camp begins at Grand Park in late July.

news

Running Backs: 2021 Position Preview

The Colts will roll out one of the NFL's deepest running back groups when they take the field for training camp. Here's everything you need to know about the running backs the Colts will bring to Grand Park later this month.

news

Quarterbacks: 2021 Position Preview

The Colts will open training camp at Grand Park later this month with a new starting quarterback and an intriguing competition between Jacob Eason, Sam Ehlinger and Jalen Morton. Here's what you need to know about the Colts' quarterbacks ahead of training camp 2021.

news

Indianapolis Colts 2020 Training Camp Preview

The Indianapolis Colts officially kick this year's training camp into gear this week at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. The COVID-19 pandemic will make this year's camp unlike any other, but the overall goal remains the same for head coach Frank Reich and his squad. Check out this comprehensive preview of this year's #ColtsCamp.

news

2020 Colts Training Camp Preview: Quarterbacks

With the Indianapolis Colts set to begin training camp soon at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center in Indianapolis, Colts.com previews the team's quarterbacks.

Single Game Tickets On Sale Now!

Single Game Tickets On Sale Now!

Tickets for all home matchups at Lucas Oil Stadium are on sale now.

Find Tickets
Advertising