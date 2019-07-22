2019 Colts Training Camp Preview: Running Backs

INDIANAPOLIS — With the Indianapolis Colts set to begin training camp soon at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, Ind., Colts.com previews the team's running backs.
NOTABLE RETURNERS:
» Nyheim Hines
» Marlon Mack
» Jordan Wilkins
» Jonathan Williams
NOTABLE ADDITIONS:
» Spencer Ware
NOTABLE CAMP BATTLES:
» None
NOTABLE LOSSES:
» None
THE SKINNY:
Third-year veteran Marlon Mack returns to lead a Colts group of running backs that bring just about everything to the table for opposing defenses to try to handle.
After missing four of the first five games of the 2018 season, Mack was one of the top running backs in the league the rest of the way, finishing with 195 carries for 908 yards — for a robust 4.7 yards-per-carry average — and nine touchdowns in 12 games.
Returning for their second seasons are Nyheim Hines — who had the third-most receptions (63) by a rookie in franchise history in 2018 — and Jordan Wilkins, while veterans Spencer Ware and Jonathan Williams also look to earn some touches throughout the season.