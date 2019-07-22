2019 Colts Training Camp Preview: Running Backs

THE SKINNY:

Third-year veteran Marlon Mack returns to lead a Colts group of running backs that bring just about everything to the table for opposing defenses to try to handle.

After missing four of the first five games of the 2018 season, Mack was one of the top running backs in the league the rest of the way, finishing with 195 carries for 908 yards — for a robust 4.7 yards-per-carry average — and nine touchdowns in 12 games.