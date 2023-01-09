Colts RB Zack Moss Nominated For Week 18 FedEx Ground Player Of The Week

Moss rushed for 114 yards on 18 carries with a touchdown in the Colts' 2022 season finale against the Houston Texans on Sunday. 

Jan 09, 2023 at 11:45 AM
stankevitz-headshot
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

Zack Moss

Colts running back Zack Moss is one of three nominees for Week 18 FedEx Ground Player of the Week, given every week to the top-performing running back in the NFL. You can vote for Moss to win the honor by clicking here.

Moss rushed 18 times for 114 yards (6.3 yards/carry) with a touchdown in the Colts' 32-31 loss to the Houston Texans on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. For Moss, the 114 yards were a new career high. His longest rush of the game was 34 yards, and he impressively fought through three tackles to score a 15-yard touchdown in the third quarter.

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier and Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker Jr. are the other two FedEx Ground Player of the Week nominees.

Throughout the 2022 season, FedEx and the Thurgood Marshall College Fund will donate $2,000 in the name of each FedEx Air & Ground Player of the Week to HBCUs across the United States. Over the course of the season, HBCUs will receive more than $100,000 in grants to support needs-based scholarships through the 2023-2024 school year.

