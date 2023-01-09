Colts RB Zack Moss Nominated For Week 18 FedEx Ground Player Of The Week

Colts running back Zack Moss is one of three nominees for Week 18 FedEx Ground Player of the Week, given every week to the top-performing running back in the NFL. You can vote for Moss to win the honor by clicking here.

Moss rushed 18 times for 114 yards (6.3 yards/carry) with a touchdown in the Colts' 32-31 loss to the Houston Texans on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. For Moss, the 114 yards were a new career high. His longest rush of the game was 34 yards, and he impressively fought through three tackles to score a 15-yard touchdown in the third quarter.

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier and Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker Jr. are the other two FedEx Ground Player of the Week nominees.