'With The Next Pick' goes inside Colts' decision to draft Anthony Richardson, and the QB's first day in Indianapolis

Part 2 of "With The Next Pick" debuted on Thursday. You can watch the full episode below. 

May 04, 2023 at 02:16 PM
2023_headshot_stankevitz_02
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

The announcement came over the loud speaker in the Colts' draft room: "Arizona has traded its pick."

For a split second, the expression of Chris Ballard's face changed. Then he heard: "Houston is now on the clock."

Ballard snapped his fingers. "Good," he says, then starts clapping his hands. In that moment, the Colts could breathe a sigh of relief: They were going to get their guy.

Part 2 of "With The Next Pick," Colts Productions' award-winning inside look at the NFL Draft, takes viewers into the draft room for the tense moments before – and the raucous celebration after – the Colts drafted Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

There's plenty of behind-the-scenes, exclusive footage packed into this episode of "With The Next Pick." Hear from Colts coaches discuss Richardson in the draft room. Travel with chief personnel executive Morocco Brown to Gainesville, Fla., for Richardson's pro day – and catch the conversation he had with the guy his team would eventually draft. Follow Richardson from the stage in Kansas City to the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. See how Julius Brents, Josh Downs and other Colts draft picks reacted to getting life-changing phone calls from Ballard, and hear what scouts and coaches thought about several of those picks.

You can also watch "With The Next Pick" by subscribing to the Colts' YouTube channel.

Related Content

news

'With The Next Pick' returns with part 1 of inside look at Colts' 2023 NFL Draft preparation

The award-winning series from Colts Productions debuted the first installment of its exclusive look into this year's NFL Draft on Thursday.

news

Coming this Thursday: With The Next Pick, Part 1

The two-part series returns, giving fans an inside look at the Colts' process before, during and after making their selections in the 2023 NFL Draft

news

'With The Next Pick' returns this spring to take fans behind the scenes for Colts' 2023 NFL Draft

The award-winning series will give fans an inside look at the Colts' process before, during and after making their selections in the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

"With The Next Pick" Returns Wednesday, March 30

The acclaimed limited series gives Colts fans an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at how the team prepares for the NFL Draft. Watch the teaser trailer now!

news

'With The Next Pick' Season 2 Finale Recap

After months of preparation, the moment is finally here: the 2020 NFL Draft. Check out exclusive behind-the-scenes action as the Indianapolis Colts craft together their nine-man draft class in tonight's Season 2 finale of "With The Next Pick."

news

'With The Next Pick' Season 2, Episode 3 Recap

What did we learn in Season 2, Episode 3 of Colts Productions' series "With The Next Pick?" Get exclusive access into just how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the Indianapolis Colts' 2020 NFL Draft preparation.

news

'With The Next Pick' Season 2, Episode 2 Recap

What did we learn in Season 2, Episode 2 of Colts Productions' series "With The Next Pick?" Get exclusive access inside the team's draft room, at the NFL Scouting Combine and insight into the acquisition of defensive tackle DeForest Buckner — and more.

news

'With The Next Pick' Episode Recap: Season Two Kicks Off With Look At Senior Bowl

Colts Productions is back with a second season of its popular series, "With The Next Pick," an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at the Indianapolis Colts as they prepare for the upcoming NFL Draft. What did we learn from Episode 1, which dropped tonight?

news

You Ready? Time For A New Season Of 'With The Next Pick'

Last spring, Colts Productions debuted its series, "With The Next Pick," which gave fans an exclusive inside look at the Indianapolis Colts as they prepared for the 2019 NFL Draft. Now, "With The Next Pick" is back as the team tackles the 2020 draft.

news

'With The Next Pick' Part 5 Episode Recap

Colts Production's "With The Next Pick," an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at the Indianapolis Colts as they prepare for the 2019 NFL Draft, concluded tonight with Part 5, which features a look inside the draft room as the Colts select their 10-man draft class.

news

'With The Next Pick' Part 4 Episode Recap

Colts Production's "With The Next Pick," an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at the Indianapolis Colts as they prepare for the 2019 NFL Draft, continued tonight with Part 4, which features the process by which the scouts and the coaching staff work together to find the best prospects for the roster.

Advertising