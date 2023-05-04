'With The Next Pick' goes inside Colts' decision to draft Anthony Richardson, and the QB's first day in Indianapolis

The announcement came over the loud speaker in the Colts' draft room: "Arizona has traded its pick."

For a split second, the expression of Chris Ballard's face changed. Then he heard: "Houston is now on the clock."

Ballard snapped his fingers. "Good," he says, then starts clapping his hands. In that moment, the Colts could breathe a sigh of relief: They were going to get their guy.

Part 2 of "With The Next Pick," Colts Productions' award-winning inside look at the NFL Draft, takes viewers into the draft room for the tense moments before – and the raucous celebration after – the Colts drafted Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

There's plenty of behind-the-scenes, exclusive footage packed into this episode of "With The Next Pick." Hear from Colts coaches discuss Richardson in the draft room. Travel with chief personnel executive Morocco Brown to Gainesville, Fla., for Richardson's pro day – and catch the conversation he had with the guy his team would eventually draft. Follow Richardson from the stage in Kansas City to the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. See how Julius Brents, Josh Downs and other Colts draft picks reacted to getting life-changing phone calls from Ballard, and hear what scouts and coaches thought about several of those picks.