Coming this Thursday: With The Next Pick, Part 1

With The Next Pick returns on April 20, taking fans behind the scenes of the Colts 2023 NFL Draft.
The award-winning series will give fans an inside look at the Colts' process before, during and after making their selections in the 2023 NFL Draft.
'With The Next Pick' Season 2 Finale Recap
After months of preparation, the moment is finally here: the 2020 NFL Draft. Check out exclusive behind-the-scenes action as the Indianapolis Colts craft together their nine-man draft class in tonight's Season 2 finale of "With The Next Pick."
'With The Next Pick' Season 2, Episode 3 Recap
What did we learn in Season 2, Episode 3 of Colts Productions' series "With The Next Pick?" Get exclusive access into just how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the Indianapolis Colts' 2020 NFL Draft preparation.
'With The Next Pick' Season 2, Episode 2 Recap
What did we learn in Season 2, Episode 2 of Colts Productions' series "With The Next Pick?" Get exclusive access inside the team's draft room, at the NFL Scouting Combine and insight into the acquisition of defensive tackle DeForest Buckner — and more.
'With The Next Pick' Episode Recap: Season Two Kicks Off With Look At Senior Bowl
Colts Productions is back with a second season of its popular series, "With The Next Pick," an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at the Indianapolis Colts as they prepare for the upcoming NFL Draft. What did we learn from Episode 1, which dropped tonight?
Last spring, Colts Productions debuted its series, "With The Next Pick," which gave fans an exclusive inside look at the Indianapolis Colts as they prepared for the 2019 NFL Draft. Now, "With The Next Pick" is back as the team tackles the 2020 draft.
'With The Next Pick' Part 5 Episode Recap
Colts Production's "With The Next Pick," an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at the Indianapolis Colts as they prepare for the 2019 NFL Draft, concluded tonight with Part 5, which features a look inside the draft room as the Colts select their 10-man draft class.
'With The Next Pick' Part 4 Episode Recap
Colts Production's "With The Next Pick," an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at the Indianapolis Colts as they prepare for the 2019 NFL Draft, continued tonight with Part 4, which features the process by which the scouts and the coaching staff work together to find the best prospects for the roster.
'With The Next Pick' Part 3 Episode Recap
Colts Production's "With The Next Pick," an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at the Indianapolis Colts as they prepare for the 2019 NFL Draft, continued tonight with Part 3, which features an interesting look at the analytics involved as well as how the team structures its draft board.
'With The Next Pick' Part 2 Episode Recap
"With The Next Pick" debuted last week with a look at the immediate actions of the Colts' personnel folks following the end of the 2018 season. Tonight's Part 2 episode dives deeper, with an exclusive look at how the Colts attack the Senior Bowl and the Combine heading into the 2019 NFL Draft.