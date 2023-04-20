'With The Next Pick' returns with part 1 of inside look at Colts' 2023 NFL Draft preparation

Chris Ballard summed up the backdrop to the Colts' exhaustive evaluation process leading up to the 2023 NFL Draft:

"I think any time you need a quarterback," Ballard says, "there's gonna be a spotlight."

"With The Next Pick," Colts Productions' award-winning series, cuts through that spotlight (you can watch the full episode in the video above) and takes you from the team's suite at the NFL Combine, on the road to four pro days across the country, and then back to the draft room on 56th Street. In Part 1, you'll get a peek into:

What the Colts look for during testing and on-field workouts at the NFL Combine

How the Colts conduct rapid-fire interviews with players at the Combine

Midwest area scout Mike Lacy's trips to Ohio State and Kentucky's pro days

Assistant director of college scouting Jamie Moore's trip to Alabama's pro day

Chief personnel executive Morocco Brown's trip to Florida's pro day

The Colts' draft room as they begin stacking their board in early April

"We line our board up -- not everybody else," Ballard says. "And we evaluate and we don't pay attention to where everybody else has got 'em ranked. We rank 'em."