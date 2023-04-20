'With The Next Pick' returns with part 1 of inside look at Colts' 2023 NFL Draft preparation

The award-winning series from Colts Productions debuted the first installment of its exclusive look into this year's NFL Draft on Thursday. 

Apr 20, 2023 at 07:00 PM
2023_headshot_stankevitz_02
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

Chris Ballard summed up the backdrop to the Colts' exhaustive evaluation process leading up to the 2023 NFL Draft:

"I think any time you need a quarterback," Ballard says, "there's gonna be a spotlight."

"With The Next Pick," Colts Productions' award-winning series, cuts through that spotlight (you can watch the full episode in the video above) and takes you from the team's suite at the NFL Combine, on the road to four pro days across the country, and then back to the draft room on 56th Street. In Part 1, you'll get a peek into:

  • What the Colts look for during testing and on-field workouts at the NFL Combine
  • How the Colts conduct rapid-fire interviews with players at the Combine
  • Midwest area scout Mike Lacy's trips to Ohio State and Kentucky's pro days
  • Assistant director of college scouting Jamie Moore's trip to Alabama's pro day
  • Chief personnel executive Morocco Brown's trip to Florida's pro day
  • The Colts' draft room as they begin stacking their board in early April

"We line our board up -- not everybody else," Ballard says. "And we evaluate and we don't pay attention to where everybody else has got 'em ranked. We rank 'em."

Part 2 of "With The Next Pick" will debut on a TBD date after the NFL Draft.

