You Ready? Time For A New Season Of 'With The Next Pick'

Last spring, Colts Productions debuted its series, “With The Next Pick,” which gave fans an exclusive inside look at the Indianapolis Colts as they prepared for the 2019 NFL Draft. Now, “With The Next Pick” is back as the team tackles the 2020 draft.

Mar 03, 2020 at 07:01 PM
Andrew Walker

Colts.com Writer

INDIANAPOLIS — Get ready for more unprecedented access into the Indianapolis Colts' draft process.

Colts Productions' "With The Next Pick," which debuted last year and gave Colts fans an exclusive inside look at the team as it prepared for the 2019 NFL Draft, is back once again for 2020 as general manager Chris Ballard, head coach Frank Reich and their staffs tackle a crucial offseason.

You can get a taste for what to expect above, with a trailer for this year's series. And if you happened to miss out on the action last year, or just need a refresher, here's the full 2019 "With The Next Pick" series:

And here are recaps on all five 2019 episodes:

» Episode 1

» Episode 2

» Episode 3

» Episode 4

» Episode 5

