Colts rule out T Braden Smith, RB Jonathan Taylor for Week 15 game vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Smith and Taylor both missed last Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Published: Dec 14, 2023 at 01:10 PM Updated: Dec 09, 2023 at 12:45 PM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

The Colts on Thursday ruled out tackle Braden Smith (knee) and running back Jonathan Taylor (thumb) for their Week 15 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, head coach Shane Steichen said.

Smith exited the Colts' Week 13 win over the Tennessee Titans with a knee injury. Taylor sustained his thumb injury in Week 12 and underwent surgery two weeks ago.

Last Saturday, cornerback JuJu Brents (quad) and linebacker E.J. Speed (knee) were downgraded to out ahead of Sunday's game. This week, they were full participants in Tuesday and Wednesday's practice. On Thursday, Steichen said he expects Brents to play. This would be his first game since Week 7.

