Colts rule out T Braden Smith, RB Jonathan Taylor for Week 15 game vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

The Colts on Thursday ruled out tackle Braden Smith (knee) and running back Jonathan Taylor (thumb) for their Week 15 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, head coach Shane Steichen said.
Smith exited the Colts' Week 13 win over the Tennessee Titans with a knee injury. Taylor sustained his thumb injury in Week 12 and underwent surgery two weeks ago.
Last Saturday, cornerback JuJu Brents (quad) and linebacker E.J. Speed (knee) were downgraded to out ahead of Sunday's game. This week, they were full participants in Tuesday and Wednesday's practice. On Thursday, Steichen said he expects Brents to play. This would be his first game since Week 7.