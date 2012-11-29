WHAT TO LOOK FOR – WEEK 13

[
NEVER SAY NEVER:Since the current 12-team playoff format was instituted in 1990, 15 teams have reached the postseason despite having a losing record after 11 games.
This includes a streak of seven consecutive seasons (2004-2010) in which a sub-.500 team after 11 games reached the playoffs. Six of those seven won at least one playoff game.
The teams with a losing record after 11 games to make the playoffs since 1990:
YEAR
TEAM
RECORD AFTER 11 GAMES
FINAL RECORD
ADVANCED TO
1990
New Orleans Saints
5-6
8-8
Wild Card
1993
Minnesota Vikings
5-6
9-7
Wild Card
1994
Detroit Lions
5-6
9-7
Wild Card
1994
New England Patriots
5-6
10-6
Wild Card
1995
Detroit Lions
5-6
10-6
Wild Card
1995
San Diego Chargers
4-7
9-7
Wild Card
1996
Jacksonville Jaguars
4-7
9-7
Conference Championship
1997
Detroit Lions
5-6
9-7
Wild Card
2004
St. Louis Rams
5-6
8-8
Divisional
2005
Washington Redskins
5-6
10-6
Divisional
2006
Philadelphia Eagles*
5-6
10-6
Divisional
2007
Washington Redskins
5-6
9-7
Wild Card
2008
San Diego Chargers*
4-7
8-8
Divisional
2009
New York Jets
5-6
9-7
Conference Championship
2010
Seattle Seahawks*
5-6
7-9
Divisional
*Won Division
-- NFL --
KEEPING IT CLOSE: Through Week 12, there have been 95 games decided by eight points or fewer, the most through the first 12 weeks of a season in NFL history.
If five games are decided by eight-or-fewer points this weekend, 2012 would become just the fourth season in NFL history to feature 100 such games through Week 13.
The most games decided by eight points or fewer through Weeks 12 and 13:
MOST GAMES DECIDED BY
EIGHT POINTS OR FEWER
* *
MOST GAMES DECIDED BY
EIGHT POINTS OR FEWER
SEASON
THROUGH WEEK 12
* *
SEASON
THROUGH WEEK 13
2012
95
2002
105
2011
94
2003
102
2003
94
2011
101
2002
93
2010
99
2010
92
2006
99
1999
92
1988
99
-- NFL --
COMPLETE PLAYER: Denver quarterback PEYTON MANNING has completed 277 passes for 3,260 yards with 26 touchdowns for a 104.8 passer rating this season, leading the 8-3 Broncos to first place in the AFC West.
Manning has 4,959 completions in his career, and with nine completions against Tampa Bay this Sunday would surpass Pro Football Hall of Famer DAN MARINO (4,967) for the second-most completions all-time. BRETT FAVRE holds the record, completing 6,300 passes in his career.
The players with the most completions in NFL history:
PLAYER
COMPLETIONS
Brett Favre
6,300
Dan Marino
4,967
*Peyton Manning
4,959
John Elway
4,123
Warren Moon
3,988
*Active
-- NFL --
NO LUCK NEEDED:Indianapolis rookie quarterback ANDREW LUCK has totaled 3,205 passing yards this season, the most by a rookie through 11 games in NFL history.
With 308 passing yards on Sunday when the Colts face Detroit, Luck can pass ANDY DALTON (3,398 in 2011), MATT RYAN (3,440 in 2008) and SAM BRADFORD (3,512 in 2010) for the third-most passing yards by a rookie in NFL history.
The rookies with the most passing yards in NFL history:
PLAYER
TEAM
YEAR
PASSING YARDS
Cam Newton
Carolina
2011
4,051
Peyton Manning
Indianapolis
1998
3,739
Sam Bradford
St. Louis
2010
3,512
Matt Ryan
Atlanta
2008
3,440
Andy Dalton
Cincinnati
2011
3,398
Andrew Luck
Indianapolis
2012
*3,205
*Through 11 games
Luck has recorded seven wins, tied for the most by a rookie quarterback who was drafted number one overall in the Super Bowl era (SAM BRADFORD in 2010). With a victory this weekend against the Lions, Luck would surpass Bradford to become the first rookie quarterback drafted number one overall to record eight victories since 1966.
The players selected number one overall with the most wins in their rookie seasons in the Super Bowl era:
PLAYER
TEAM
YEAR
WINS
Andrew Luck
Indianapolis
2012
*7
Sam Bradford
St. Louis
2010
7
Cam Newton
Carolina
2011
6
Jim Plunkett
New England
1971
6
Drew Bledsoe
New England
1993
5
Jeff George
Indianapolis
1990
5
*Through 11 games
-- NFL --
1,200 CLUB:Indianapolis wide receiver REGGIE WAYNE has recorded a league-leading 84 receptions this season for 1,105 yards and three touchdowns.
With 95 receiving yards on Sunday against Detroit, Wayne would notch his sixth season with at least 1,200 receiving yards and tie MARVIN HARRISON and TORRY HOLT for the third-most such seasons all-time. Pro Football Hall of Famer JERRY RICE holds the record, recording 1,200 receiving yards 11 times in his career.
The players with the most seasons of at least 1,200 yards receiving:
PLAYER
SEASONS WITH 1,200 REC. YARDS
Jerry Rice
11
Randy Moss
8
Marvin Harrison
6
Torry Holt
6
Reggie Wayne
*5
*1,105 yards through 11 games in 2012
-- NFL --
GOLD RUSH:San Francisco linebacker ALDON SMITH leads the league with 16.5 sacks and last week became the fastest to reach 30 career (30.5) since sacks became an official statistic in 1982.
With a sack this weekend against St. Louis, Smith would surpass Pro Football Hall of Famer REGGIE WHITE (31) for the most sacks by a player in his first two seasons since 1982.
Smith, who will play in his 12th game of the season, is already tied with Pro Football Hall of Famer LAWRENCE TAYLOR and MICHAEL STRAHAN for the second-most sacks through 12 games since 1982. With a half sack against the Rams, Smith would surpass Taylor and Strahan for the second-most and can challenge MARK GASTINEAU (18.5 in 1984) for the record.
The players with the most sacks through a team's first 12 games since the sack became an official statistic in1982:
PLAYER
TEAM
YEAR
SACKS THROUGH 12 GAMES
Mark Gastineau
NY Jets
1984
18.5
*Aldon Smith *
San Francisco
2012
*16.5
Michael Strahan
NY Giants
2001
16.5
Lawrence Taylor
NY Giants
1986
16.5
La'Roi Glover
New Orleans
2000
16
Reggie White
Philadelphia
1987
16
Doug Betters
Miami
1983
16
*Through 11 games
-- NFL --
DECEMBER TO REMEMBER: NEW ENGLAND has won 11 consecutive regular-season December games, a streak that began with a win over the Carolina Panthers on December 13, 2009.
With a victory over Miami this Sunday, the Patriots would become the fourth team in NFL history to win 12 consecutive regular-season games played in December. SAN DIEGO holds the record, posting 18 consecutive regular-season wins in December from 2006-2009.
The teams to win at least 12 consecutive regular-season games in December:
TEAM
YEARS
CONSECUTIVE DECEMBER WINS
San Diego Chargers
2006-2009
18
Dallas Cowboys
1968-1972
13
New England Patriots
2006-2008
12
New England Patriots
2009-present
11