WHAT TO LOOK FOR – WEEK 13

NEVER SAY NEVER:Since the current 12-team playoff format was instituted in 1990, 15 teams have reached the postseason despite having a losing record after 11 games.

This includes a streak of seven consecutive seasons (2004-2010) in which a sub-.500 team after 11 games reached the playoffs. Six of those seven won at least one playoff game.

The teams with a losing record after 11 games to make the playoffs since 1990:

YEAR

TEAM

RECORD AFTER 11 GAMES

FINAL RECORD

ADVANCED TO

1990

New Orleans Saints

5-6

8-8

Wild Card

1993

Minnesota Vikings

5-6

9-7

Wild Card

1994

Detroit Lions

5-6

9-7

Wild Card

1994

New England Patriots

5-6

10-6

Wild Card

1995

Detroit Lions

5-6

10-6

Wild Card

1995

San Diego Chargers

4-7

9-7

Wild Card

1996

Jacksonville Jaguars

4-7

9-7

Conference Championship

1997

Detroit Lions

5-6

9-7

Wild Card

2004

St. Louis Rams

5-6

8-8

Divisional

2005

Washington Redskins

5-6

10-6

Divisional

2006

Philadelphia Eagles*

5-6

10-6

Divisional

2007

Washington Redskins

5-6

9-7

Wild Card

2008

San Diego Chargers*

4-7

8-8

Divisional

2009

New York Jets

5-6

9-7

Conference Championship

2010

Seattle Seahawks*

5-6

7-9

Divisional

*Won Division

KEEPING IT CLOSE: Through Week 12, there have been 95 games decided by eight points or fewer, the most through the first 12 weeks of a season in NFL history.

If five games are decided by eight-or-fewer points this weekend, 2012 would become just the fourth season in NFL history to feature 100 such games through Week 13.

The most games decided by eight points or fewer through Weeks 12 and 13:

MOST GAMES DECIDED BY

EIGHT POINTS OR FEWER

MOST GAMES DECIDED BY

EIGHT POINTS OR FEWER

SEASON

THROUGH WEEK 12

SEASON

THROUGH WEEK 13

2012

95

2002

105

2011

94

2003

102

2003

94

2011

101

2002

93

2010

99

2010

92

2006

99

1999

92

1988

99

COMPLETE PLAYER: Denver quarterback PEYTON MANNING has completed 277 passes for 3,260 yards with 26 touchdowns for a 104.8 passer rating this season, leading the 8-3 Broncos to first place in the AFC West.

Manning has 4,959 completions in his career, and with nine completions against Tampa Bay this Sunday would surpass Pro Football Hall of Famer DAN MARINO (4,967) for the second-most completions all-time. BRETT FAVRE holds the record, completing 6,300 passes in his career.

The players with the most completions in NFL history:

PLAYER

COMPLETIONS

Brett Favre

6,300

Dan Marino

4,967

*Peyton Manning

4,959

John Elway

4,123

Warren Moon

3,988

*Active

NO LUCK NEEDED:Indianapolis rookie quarterback ANDREW LUCK has totaled 3,205 passing yards this season, the most by a rookie through 11 games in NFL history.

With 308 passing yards on Sunday when the Colts face Detroit, Luck can pass ANDY DALTON (3,398 in 2011), MATT RYAN (3,440 in 2008) and SAM BRADFORD (3,512 in 2010) for the third-most passing yards by a rookie in NFL history.

The rookies with the most passing yards in NFL history:

PLAYER

TEAM

YEAR

PASSING YARDS

Cam Newton

Carolina

2011

4,051

Peyton Manning

Indianapolis

1998

3,739

Sam Bradford

St. Louis

2010

3,512

Matt Ryan

Atlanta

2008

3,440

Andy Dalton

Cincinnati

2011

3,398

Andrew Luck

Indianapolis

2012

*3,205

*Through 11 games

Luck has recorded seven wins, tied for the most by a rookie quarterback who was drafted number one overall in the Super Bowl era (SAM BRADFORD in 2010). With a victory this weekend against the Lions, Luck would surpass Bradford to become the first rookie quarterback drafted number one overall to record eight victories since 1966.

The players selected number one overall with the most wins in their rookie seasons in the Super Bowl era:

PLAYER

TEAM

YEAR

WINS

Andrew Luck

Indianapolis

2012

*7

Sam Bradford

St. Louis

2010

7

Cam Newton

Carolina

2011

6

Jim Plunkett

New England

1971

6

Drew Bledsoe

New England

1993

5

Jeff George

Indianapolis

1990

5

*Through 11 games

1,200 CLUB:Indianapolis wide receiver REGGIE WAYNE has recorded a league-leading 84 receptions this season for 1,105 yards and three touchdowns.

With 95 receiving yards on Sunday against Detroit, Wayne would notch his sixth season with at least 1,200 receiving yards and tie MARVIN HARRISON and TORRY HOLT for the third-most such seasons all-time. Pro Football Hall of Famer JERRY RICE holds the record, recording 1,200 receiving yards 11 times in his career.

The players with the most seasons of at least 1,200 yards receiving:

PLAYER

SEASONS WITH 1,200 REC. YARDS

Jerry Rice

11

Randy Moss

8

Marvin Harrison

6

Torry Holt

6

Reggie Wayne

*5

*1,105 yards through 11 games in 2012

GOLD RUSH:San Francisco linebacker ALDON SMITH leads the league with 16.5 sacks and last week became the fastest to reach 30 career (30.5) since sacks became an official statistic in 1982.

With a sack this weekend against St. Louis, Smith would surpass Pro Football Hall of Famer REGGIE WHITE (31) for the most sacks by a player in his first two seasons since 1982.

Smith, who will play in his 12th game of the season, is already tied with Pro Football Hall of Famer LAWRENCE TAYLOR and MICHAEL STRAHAN for the second-most sacks through 12 games since 1982. With a half sack against the Rams, Smith would surpass Taylor and Strahan for the second-most and can challenge MARK GASTINEAU (18.5 in 1984) for the record.

The players with the most sacks through a team's first 12 games since the sack became an official statistic in1982:

PLAYER

TEAM

YEAR

SACKS THROUGH 12 GAMES

Mark Gastineau

NY Jets

1984

18.5

*Aldon Smith *

San Francisco

2012

*16.5

Michael Strahan

NY Giants

2001

16.5

Lawrence Taylor

NY Giants

1986

16.5

La'Roi Glover

New Orleans

2000

16

Reggie White

Philadelphia

1987

16

Doug Betters

Miami

1983

16

*Through 11 games

DECEMBER TO REMEMBER: NEW ENGLAND has won 11 consecutive regular-season December games, a streak that began with a win over the Carolina Panthers on December 13, 2009.

With a victory over Miami this Sunday, the Patriots would become the fourth team in NFL history to win 12 consecutive regular-season games played in December. SAN DIEGO holds the record, posting 18 consecutive regular-season wins in December from 2006-2009.

The teams to win at least 12 consecutive regular-season games in December:

TEAM

YEARS

CONSECUTIVE DECEMBER WINS

San Diego Chargers

2006-2009

18

Dallas Cowboys

1968-1972

13

New England Patriots

2006-2008

12

New England Patriots

2009-present