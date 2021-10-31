Colts Announce 7 Inactive Players For Week 8 Game vs. Tennessee Titans

The Colts announced seven inactive players for Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans:
- QB Sam Ehlinger
- WR Mike Strachan
- CB BoPete Keyes (hamstring)
- DE Ben Banogu
- T Julién Davenport
- G/T Will Fries
- DE Isaac Rochell
Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (quad), cornerback Xavier Rhodes (calf) and right tackle Braden Smith (foot/thumb) will all play Sunday after being listed as questionable on Friday's final practice report. Defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo, who was activated from the Reserve/Non-Football Injury List on Saturday, will also make his NFL debut against the Titans.