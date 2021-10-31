Colts Announce 7 Inactive Players For Week 8 Game vs. Tennessee Titans

Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton, cornerback Xavier Rhodes and right tackle Braden Smith are all active for Sunday's game.

Oct 31, 2021 at 11:30 AM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

101721_hilton-celebrate-texans
© Indianapolis Colts

The Colts announced seven inactive players for Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans:

  • QB Sam Ehlinger
  • WR Mike Strachan
  • CB BoPete Keyes (hamstring)
  • DE Ben Banogu
  • T Julién Davenport
  • G/T Will Fries
  • DE Isaac Rochell

Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (quad), cornerback Xavier Rhodes (calf) and right tackle Braden Smith (foot/thumb) will all play Sunday after being listed as questionable on Friday's final practice report. Defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo, who was activated from the Reserve/Non-Football Injury List on Saturday, will also make his NFL debut against the Titans.

