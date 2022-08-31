TUNE IN: Chris Ballard's 2022 Season Press Conference at 4:00 PM

Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard will hold his pre-regular season press conference on Wednesday, August 31st at 4:00 p.m. ET.
The press conference will be streamed live on Colts.com, the Colts mobile app (available in the App Store and Google Play) and Colts Facebook page.
Following the live stream the full press conference will be available on-demand on Colts.com and the Colts mobile app.
From Mo Alie-Cox to Jelani Woods, here is the initial 2022 Indianapolis Colts 53-man roster.
Single Game Tickets On Sale Now!
Tickets for all home matchups at Lucas Oil Stadium are on sale now. FIND YOUR SEATS
Colts News Delivered To Your Inbox
Sign up for the weekly Colts newsletter and get the latest Colts news sent right to you. CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP TODAY