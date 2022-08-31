TUNE IN: Chris Ballard's 2022 Season Press Conference at 4:00 PM

The press conference will be streamed live on Colts.com, the Colts mobile app and Colts Facebook page.

Aug 31, 2022 at 11:16 AM
Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard will hold his pre-regular season press conference on Wednesday, August 31st at 4:00 p.m. ET.

Following the live stream the full press conference will be available on-demand on Colts.com and the Colts mobile app.

2022 Initial 53-Man Roster

From Mo Alie-Cox to Jelani Woods, here is the initial 2022 Indianapolis Colts 53-man roster.

53 LB Darius Leonard
53 LB Darius Leonard

30 CB Dallis Flowers
30 CB Dallis Flowers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Grant Stuard (48) runs off the field during a NFL divisional playoff football game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, January 23, 2022 in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Alex Menendez)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Grant Stuard (48) runs off the field during a NFL divisional playoff football game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, January 23, 2022 in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Alex Menendez)

4 QB Sam Ehlinger
4 QB Sam Ehlinger

10 WR Dezmon Patmon
10 WR Dezmon Patmon

52 DE Ben Banogu
52 DE Ben Banogu

16 WR Ashton Dulin
16 WR Ashton Dulin

80 TE Jelani Woods
80 TE Jelani Woods

9 QB Nick Foles
9 QB Nick Foles

79 T Bernhard Raimann
79 T Bernhard Raimann

3 K Rodrigo Blankenship
3 K Rodrigo Blankenship

62 C Wesley French
62 C Wesley French

2 QB Matt Ryan
2 QB Matt Ryan

25 CB Rodney Thomas II
25 CB Rodney Thomas II

6 P Matt Haack
6 P Matt Haack

56 C/G Quenton Nelson
56 C/G Quenton Nelson

11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.
11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.

91 DE Yannick Ngakoue
91 DE Yannick Ngakoue

58 LB Bobby Okereke
58 LB Bobby Okereke

32 S Julian Blackmon
32 S Julian Blackmon

44 LB Zaire Franklin
44 LB Zaire Franklin

90 DT Grover Stewart
90 DT Grover Stewart

5 CB Stephon Gilmore
5 CB Stephon Gilmore

63 G Danny Pinter
63 G Danny Pinter

75 G Will Fries
75 G Will Fries

23 CB Kenny Moore II
23 CB Kenny Moore II

69 T Matt Pryor
69 T Matt Pryor

31 DB Brandon Facyson
31 DB Brandon Facyson

21 RB Nyheim Hines
21 RB Nyheim Hines

99 DT DeForest Buckner
99 DT DeForest Buckner

93 DT Eric Johnson
93 DT Eric Johnson

17 WR Mike Strachan
17 WR Mike Strachan

43 S Trevor Denbow
43 S Trevor Denbow

54 DE Dayo Odeyingbo
54 DE Dayo Odeyingbo

94 DT/DE Tyquan Lewis
94 DT/DE Tyquan Lewis

59 DE Ifeadi Odenigbo
59 DE Ifeadi Odenigbo

14 WR Alec Pierce
14 WR Alec Pierce

38 CB Tony Brown
38 CB Tony Brown

46 LS Luke Rhodes
46 LS Luke Rhodes

57 LB JoJo Domann
57 LB JoJo Domann

83 TE Kylen Granson
83 TE Kylen Granson

34 CB Isaiah Rodgers
34 CB Isaiah Rodgers

68 DT Byron Cowart
68 DT Byron Cowart

72 T/G Braden Smith
72 T/G Braden Smith

78 C Ryan Kelly
78 C Ryan Kelly

26 S Rodney McLeod
26 S Rodney McLeod

28 RB Jonathan Taylor
28 RB Jonathan Taylor

81 TE Mo Alie-Cox
81 TE Mo Alie-Cox

20 S Nick Cross
20 S Nick Cross

1 WR Parris Campbell
1 WR Parris Campbell

35 RB Deon Jackson
35 RB Deon Jackson

45 LB E.J. Speed
45 LB E.J. Speed

51 DE Kwity Paye
51 DE Kwity Paye

