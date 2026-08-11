Training Camp Notebook: Daniel Jones, Tyler Warren shine as joint practice with Patriots ends on a high note

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The Colts' joint practice with the New England Patriots Tuesday ended with a late-game, down-by-seven scenario, which both the Colts' first-team offense and first-team defense finished successfully.

2025 NFL MVP runner-up Drake Maye got the first crack at it with the Patriots' first-team offense, but New England's drive ended when safety Cam Bynum came down with an interception.

Bynum said the interception was the product of disguising a man coverage to look like zone, and then a quick stare-down with Maye, who appeared to think he could throw the ball over Bynum's head.

"That's one thing I pride myself on is in a two-minute drill, I got to be the one to finish it," Bynum said. "So it was it was a fun one and good way to end it."

The Colts' first-team offense then took over, with quarterback Daniel Jones pinging three passes to tight end Tyler Warren, with the final of those three a picture-perfect deep ball toward the sideline. That last completion put the Colts' on the Patriots' five-yard line, where wide receiver Josh Downs then caught a touchdown from Jones.

Tuesday's joint practice was an important marker for Jones, who for the first time since Dec. 7, 2025 went against an opposing defense not comprised of his own teammates. Jones has put together a strong training camp to date, and Steichen saw the 29-year-old – and the other 10 guys on the field with him – translate that success to a defense that played in the Super Bowl last season.

"I was just really pleased with the whole operation," Steichen said. "The communication at the line of scrimmage, going to the right spot with the ball, guys making plays for him, the O-line protecting for him, just very pleased."

News & Notes from Tuesday's practice: