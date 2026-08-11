Training Camp Notebook: Daniel Jones, Tyler Warren shine as joint practice with Patriots ends on a high note

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The Colts' joint practice with the New England Patriots Tuesday ended with a late-game, down-by-seven scenario, which both the Colts' first-team offense and first-team defense finished successfully.
2025 NFL MVP runner-up Drake Maye got the first crack at it with the Patriots' first-team offense, but New England's drive ended when safety Cam Bynum came down with an interception.
Bynum said the interception was the product of disguising a man coverage to look like zone, and then a quick stare-down with Maye, who appeared to think he could throw the ball over Bynum's head.
"That's one thing I pride myself on is in a two-minute drill, I got to be the one to finish it," Bynum said. "So it was it was a fun one and good way to end it."
The Colts' first-team offense then took over, with quarterback Daniel Jones pinging three passes to tight end Tyler Warren, with the final of those three a picture-perfect deep ball toward the sideline. That last completion put the Colts' on the Patriots' five-yard line, where wide receiver Josh Downs then caught a touchdown from Jones.
Tuesday's joint practice was an important marker for Jones, who for the first time since Dec. 7, 2025 went against an opposing defense not comprised of his own teammates. Jones has put together a strong training camp to date, and Steichen saw the 29-year-old – and the other 10 guys on the field with him – translate that success to a defense that played in the Super Bowl last season.
"I was just really pleased with the whole operation," Steichen said. "The communication at the line of scrimmage, going to the right spot with the ball, guys making plays for him, the O-line protecting for him, just very pleased."
News & Notes from Tuesday's practice:
- Contrary to some reports that surfaced Monday, wide receiver Alec Pierce did not receive a second PRP injection in his foot, general manager Chris Ballard said. Pierce said in the spring he received a PRP injection in January in an effort to avoid surgery, which he ultimately underwent on his ankle/heel in March. Ballard added he doesn't have a timetable for Pierce's return, but the plan for him to be ready for Week 1 remains unchanged. "There's not a setback," Ballard said. "He's in good shape. He's making great progress. Every play comes back differently, but we feel very positive about where he's heading."
- Cornerback Charvarius Ward Sr. picked up a back injury and did not make the trip to New England, with the Colts opting to have him rehab in Indiana instead.
- Downs returned to practice after missing Saturday and Sunday with a groin injury. Also returning to practice: Wide receiver Laquon Treadwell (hamstring) and safety Hunter Wohler (hamstring).
- Linebacker CJ Allen (hamstring) and running back D.J. Giddens (hamstring) did not participate.
- Earlier in practice, Jones layered an intermediate sideline ball to Downs for a chunk gain; he also frequently found Warren throughout the day.
- Wide receiver Deion Burks came down with a physical catch near the sideline on a ball from quarterback Riley Leonard.
- Tight end Will Mallory had several catches and showed great concentration to haul in a pass over the middle from Leonard that was a little behind him.
- Running backs Jonathan Taylor and Ulysses Bentley IV both had rushing touchdowns during red zone drills.
- Leonard tossed a touchdown to wide receiver Coleman Owen in a goal-to-go period of practice.
- Defensive tackle Grover Stewart batted down a Maye pass at the line of scrimmage.
- Defensive end Micheal Clemons generated a quick interior pressure to kick off the Patriots' two-minute drive at the end of practice.