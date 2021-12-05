LIVE BLOG, Colts vs Texans Week 13

See all the action at NRG Stadium as the Indianapolis Colts face the Houston Texans in Week 13.
Colts Announce Four Inactive Players For Week 13 vs. Houston Texans
The Colts' three players who were listed as questionable on Friday's final practice report are all active for Sunday's game.
Colts Activate S-Khari Willis From Injured Reserve List, Waive S-Josh Jones, Place C-Ryan Kelly on the Reserve/COVID-19 List
The Indianapolis Colts today activated safety Khari Willis from the Injured Reserve list and waived safety Josh Jones. The team also placed center Ryan Kelly on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
5 Things To Watch: Colts vs. Texans, Week 13
Get inside this week's Colts-Texans matchup with a look at how Frank Reich is getting his team back on track, T.Y. Hilton's track record in Houston and an under-the-radar All-Pro candidate.
Colts Head Coach Frank Reich Dedicates 60th Birthday Celebration To Fight Against Child Sex Abuse, Trafficking With Support Of kNot Today
Frank and Linda Reich are welcoming fans and friends to consider donating to kNot Today in honor of the Colts head coach's 60th birthday on Saturday.
Colts Do Not Rule Out Any Players For Week 13 vs. Houston Texans
The Colts face the Houston Texans on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET at NRG Stadium.
Colts Mailbag: Run vs. Pass, AFC South And Wild Card Playoff Race, Hard Knocks
Ahead of an AFC South road trip to Houston to face the Texans, Colts fans had questions about a number of topics ranging from Frank Reich's playcalling to if winning the division is still a possibility.
Colts Daily Notebook: Inside Isaiah Rodgers' Playmaking On Defense, Special Teams
The second-year cornerback has two interceptions and a 72-yard kickoff return this season.
My Cause, My Cleats: What Causes, Organizations Colts Players, Staff Are Supporting In 2021
Colts players, coaches and staff will wear custom footwear this weekend supporting causes and organizations important to them.
Colts RB Jonathan Taylor Named AFC Offensive Player Of The Month For November
Taylor scored nine touchdowns and rushed for 556 yards in four November games.
Hard Knocks In Season Episode 3 Recap: Kenny Moore II's Impact On The Community Shines As Colts Face Off With Tom Brady
The third episode of "Hard Knocks In Season: The Indianapolis Colts" gives fans a glimpse at who Kenny Moore II is as a person as he and his teammates prepared to take on Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 13.