SUPER BOWL XLVI -- NEW YORK GIANTS vs. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

GIANTS:Have won 7 championships (1927, 1934, 1938, 1956, 1986, 1990, 2007), 3rd most in NFL history. Are 3-1 in SBs, including 17-14 win over NE in SB XLII…Have won 5 in row, outscoring opp. 141-67…TOM COUGHLIN joinsBILL PARCELLS as only Giants head coaches to lead 2 teams to SB. Coughlin has led NYG to 5 postseason appearances, tied with Parcells for most in team history. Coughlin notched 7th postseason road victory in NFC Champ. at SF, tied with HOFer TOM LANDRY for most all-time…Giants are 2nd team in NFL history (Arizona, 2008) to reach SB by beating 3 opponents with better reg. season records…Have won past 2 vs. NE (SB XLII & Wk. 9). NYG defeated NE 24-20 in Wk. 9 & team is 3-0 in SBs when facing club Giants played in reg. season…Giants had 2 players selected to Pro Bowl: QB ELI MANNING (2nd) & DE JASON PIERRE-PAUL (1st)…QB Manning was MVP of SB XLII. Has won 7 of past 8 postseason starts. Is franchise postseason passing leader (min. 100 att.) in att. (316), comp. (189), comp. pct. (59.8), yards (2,220), TDs (16) & rating (87.5). Had 330 pass yards in Div. & 316 yards in NFC Champ. Is 2nd player to take team to SB with consecutive 300-yard pass games in Div. & Champ. (HOFer JIM KELLY, 1990). Had franchise-record 4,933 pass yards & 8 300-yard games in reg. season. Has 24 career 300-yard games (incl. playoffs), most in team history. Recorded 7th consecutive season with 3,000 pass yards & 20 pass TDs, most in team history. Had 15 4th quarter TD passes in reg. season, most ever in season, topping HOFer JOHNNY UNITAS & PEYTON MANNING…RB BRANDON JACOBS has 4 career rush TDs in playoffs, tied with JOE MORRIS (4) for most in franchise history. Jacobs (424) & RB AHMAD BRADSHAW (408) rank 3rd & 4th in team history with most playoff rushing yards…WR HAKEEM NICKS has 18 catches for 335 yards & 4 TDs in postseason. His 335 yards & 4 TDs are most by Giant in single postseason. His 18 catches are tied for 2nd most by Giant, trailing AMANI TOOMER's 21 in 2007. Nicks had 7 catches for 165 yards & 2 TDs in Div. & 6 catches for 115 yards & 2 TDs in WC. Is 3rd WR in SB era with 2 games in single postseason with 100 yards & 2 TDs, joining HOFer JERRY RICE (1989) & LARRY FITZGERALD (2008). Nicks had 72-yard TD in WC & 66-yard TD in Div. Is only player in NFL history with 66 rec. TD in consecutive games in same postseason. Ranked 2nd on team in reg. season with 76 catches, 1,192 yards & 7 TDs. Only player in team history with 75 catches, 1,000 yards & 7 TDs in consecutive seasons. WR VICTOR CRUZhad 10 catches for 142 yards in NFC Champ. His 10 catches tied for 2nd most in playoff game by NYG (PLAXICO BURRESS, 11, 2007 NFC Champ). Had team-record 1,536 rec. yards in reg. season, 193 more than previous mark (1,343, AMANI TOOMER). Had team-high 9 rec. TDs in reg. season, incl. 99-yard TD in Week 16, tied for longest in NFL history. Had 5 rec. TDs of 65 yards in reg. season, 2nd most in season in NFL history (6, HOFer ELROY "CRAZYLEGS" HIRSCH, 1951). Had 7 100-yard games in reg. season, most by Giant in season. Cruz (1,536) & Nicks (1,192) are 1st set of Giants to each record 1,000 rec. yards in same season. WR MARIO MANNINGHAM has TD in all 3 playoff games this year & is 1st Giant with TD catch in 3 consecutive games in single postseason…DE Pierre-Paul ranked 4th in NFL during reg. season with 16.5 sacks. Joined HOFer LAWRENCE TAYLOR & MICHAEL STRAHAN as only Giants with 16 sacks in season. Had sack in Wk. 9 meeting. DE JUSTIN TUCK had 2 sacks in SB XLII, tied for most in postseason game by Giant. Had 1.5 sacks in NFC Champ. DE OSI UMENYIORA has 5.5 career postseason sacks, incl. 3.5 this year. CB COREY WEBSTER led team with career-high 6 INTs in reg. season…K LAWRENCE TYNES had 31-yard FG in OT in NFC Champ. Also had 47-yard FG in OT in 2007 NFC Champ. Is only player in NFL history to score winning points in 2 playoff OT games. Is team leader in postseason points (52) & FGs (11). WR-ST DEVIN THOMAS had 2 FRs in NFC Champ leading to 10 points.