SUPER BOWL XLVI -- NEW YORK GIANTS vs. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

SERIES
|
|
GIANTS
|
PATRIOTS
|
LEADER (REG. SEASON)
|
5-4
|
STREAKS (REG. SEASON)
|
4 of past 5
|
COACHES VS. OPP.
(REG. & POSTSEASON)
|
Coughlin: 3-4
|
Belichick: 2-4
|
COACHES PLAYOFF RECORD
|
11-7
|
17-6
|
VS. COMMON OPP.
(REG. SEASON)
|
NYG: 6-3 (Buf. 1-0, Dal. 2-0, Mia. 1-0, NYJ 1-0, Phi. 1-1, Was. 0-2)
NE: 8-1 (Buf. 1-1, Dal. 1-0, Mia. 2-0, NYJ 2-0, Phi. 1-0, Was. 1-0)
|
PLAYOFF RECORD
|
23-24
|
23-15
|
LAST WEEK
|
W 20-17 (OT) at 49ers
|
W 23-20 vs. Ravens
|
LAST GAME (REG. SEASON)
|
11/6/11: Giants 24 at Patriots 20. New York QB Eli Manning throws 2 4th-quarter TDs, including game-winning 1-yard TD pass to TE Jake Ballard with 0:15 left in game.
|
LAST GAME AT SITE
(REG. SEASON)
|
|
LAST PLAYOFF
|
2/3/08: Giants 17 at Patriots 14. New York WR Plaxico Burress catches game-winning 13-yard TD pass with 0:35 left as Giants win Super Bowl XLII.
|
BROADCAST
|
NBC (6:00 PM ET): Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth, Michele Tafoya (Field reporter). Westwood One Radio: Kevin Harlan, Boomer Esiason, James Lofton (Field reporter), Mark Malone (Field reporter). SIRIUS: 88 (WW1), 92 (NYG), 86 (NE). XM: 88 (WW1), 225 (NYG), 226 (NE).
REGULAR SEASON STAT LEADERS
|
PASSING
|
Manning: 359-589-4,933 (3C)-29-16-92.9
|
Brady: 401-611-5,235 (1C)-39 (1C)-12-105.6 (1C)
|
RUSHING
|
Bradshaw: 171-659-3.9-9
|
Green-Ellis: 181-667-3.7-11 (2C)
|
RECEIVING
|
Cruz: 82-1,536 (3L)-18.7-9
|
Welker: 122 (1L)-1,569 (1C)-12.9-9 (T2C)
|
OFFENSE
|
385.1
|
428.0 (1L)
|
TAKE/GIVE
|
7
|
17 (1C)
|
DEFENSE
|
376.4
|
411.1
|
SACKS
|
Pierre-Paul: 16.5
|
Anderson: 10.0
|
INTs
|
Webster: 6 (T2C)
|
Arrington: 7 (T1L)
|
PR
|
Ross: 7.1
|
Edelman: 10.7
|
KR
|
D. Thomas: 24.3
|
Woodhead: 21.9
|
PUNTING
|
Weatherford: 45.7
|
Mesko: 46.5
|
KICKING
|
Tynes: 100 (43/43 PAT; 19/24 FG)
|
Gostkowski: 143 (1C) (59/59 PAT; 28/33 FG)
GIANTS:Have won 7 championships (1927, 1934, 1938, 1956, 1986, 1990, 2007), 3rd most in NFL history. Are 3-1 in SBs, including 17-14 win over NE in SB XLII…Have won 5 in row, outscoring opp. 141-67…TOM COUGHLIN joinsBILL PARCELLS as only Giants head coaches to lead 2 teams to SB. Coughlin has led NYG to 5 postseason appearances, tied with Parcells for most in team history. Coughlin notched 7th postseason road victory in NFC Champ. at SF, tied with HOFer TOM LANDRY for most all-time…Giants are 2nd team in NFL history (Arizona, 2008) to reach SB by beating 3 opponents with better reg. season records…Have won past 2 vs. NE (SB XLII & Wk. 9). NYG defeated NE 24-20 in Wk. 9 & team is 3-0 in SBs when facing club Giants played in reg. season…Giants had 2 players selected to Pro Bowl: QB ELI MANNING (2nd) & DE JASON PIERRE-PAUL (1st)…QB Manning was MVP of SB XLII. Has won 7 of past 8 postseason starts. Is franchise postseason passing leader (min. 100 att.) in att. (316), comp. (189), comp. pct. (59.8), yards (2,220), TDs (16) & rating (87.5). Had 330 pass yards in Div. & 316 yards in NFC Champ. Is 2nd player to take team to SB with consecutive 300-yard pass games in Div. & Champ. (HOFer JIM KELLY, 1990). Had franchise-record 4,933 pass yards & 8 300-yard games in reg. season. Has 24 career 300-yard games (incl. playoffs), most in team history. Recorded 7th consecutive season with 3,000 pass yards & 20 pass TDs, most in team history. Had 15 4th quarter TD passes in reg. season, most ever in season, topping HOFer JOHNNY UNITAS & PEYTON MANNING…RB BRANDON JACOBS has 4 career rush TDs in playoffs, tied with JOE MORRIS (4) for most in franchise history. Jacobs (424) & RB AHMAD BRADSHAW (408) rank 3rd & 4th in team history with most playoff rushing yards…WR HAKEEM NICKS has 18 catches for 335 yards & 4 TDs in postseason. His 335 yards & 4 TDs are most by Giant in single postseason. His 18 catches are tied for 2nd most by Giant, trailing AMANI TOOMER's 21 in 2007. Nicks had 7 catches for 165 yards & 2 TDs in Div. & 6 catches for 115 yards & 2 TDs in WC. Is 3rd WR in SB era with 2 games in single postseason with 100 yards & 2 TDs, joining HOFer JERRY RICE (1989) & LARRY FITZGERALD (2008). Nicks had 72-yard TD in WC & 66-yard TD in Div. Is only player in NFL history with 66 rec. TD in consecutive games in same postseason. Ranked 2nd on team in reg. season with 76 catches, 1,192 yards & 7 TDs. Only player in team history with 75 catches, 1,000 yards & 7 TDs in consecutive seasons. WR VICTOR CRUZhad 10 catches for 142 yards in NFC Champ. His 10 catches tied for 2nd most in playoff game by NYG (PLAXICO BURRESS, 11, 2007 NFC Champ). Had team-record 1,536 rec. yards in reg. season, 193 more than previous mark (1,343, AMANI TOOMER). Had team-high 9 rec. TDs in reg. season, incl. 99-yard TD in Week 16, tied for longest in NFL history. Had 5 rec. TDs of 65 yards in reg. season, 2nd most in season in NFL history (6, HOFer ELROY "CRAZYLEGS" HIRSCH, 1951). Had 7 100-yard games in reg. season, most by Giant in season. Cruz (1,536) & Nicks (1,192) are 1st set of Giants to each record 1,000 rec. yards in same season. WR MARIO MANNINGHAM has TD in all 3 playoff games this year & is 1st Giant with TD catch in 3 consecutive games in single postseason…DE Pierre-Paul ranked 4th in NFL during reg. season with 16.5 sacks. Joined HOFer LAWRENCE TAYLOR & MICHAEL STRAHAN as only Giants with 16 sacks in season. Had sack in Wk. 9 meeting. DE JUSTIN TUCK had 2 sacks in SB XLII, tied for most in postseason game by Giant. Had 1.5 sacks in NFC Champ. DE OSI UMENYIORA has 5.5 career postseason sacks, incl. 3.5 this year. CB COREY WEBSTER led team with career-high 6 INTs in reg. season…K LAWRENCE TYNES had 31-yard FG in OT in NFC Champ. Also had 47-yard FG in OT in 2007 NFC Champ. Is only player in NFL history to score winning points in 2 playoff OT games. Is team leader in postseason points (52) & FGs (11). WR-ST DEVIN THOMAS had 2 FRs in NFC Champ leading to 10 points.
PATRIOTS:Advanced to Super Bowl for 7th time in franchise history (3-3)…With win in Super Bowl XLVI, head coach BILL BELICHICK (3) can tie HOFer CHUCK NOLL (4) for most SB wins by head coach in NFL history. Belichick & QB TOM BRADY will make 5th SB appearance together, most by head coach-quarterback duo all-time. Belichick & Brady (16) have most postseason wins by QB-head coach duo. Belichick (17) is tied with HOFer JOE GIBBS (17) for 3rd-most playoff wins all-time, trailing only HOFers TOM LANDRY (20) & DON SHULA (19)…Brady's 16 postseason wins are tied with HOFer JOE MONTANA for most playoffs wins by QB in NFL history. Brady has 1,001 passing yards in 4 Super Bowls, 4th-most SB career passing yards (KURT WARNER, 1,156; Montana, 1,142; Elway, 1,128). Brady has 7 career SB TD passes, 4th most all-time. Brady (5,009) needs 381 passing yards to surpass PEYTON MANNING (5,389) for 3rd-most postseason passing yards in NFL history. Brady (36) needs 4 TD passes to join Montana (45) & BRETT FAVRE (44) as only QBs to reach 40 postseason TD passes all-time. Brady (472) needs 10 completions to surpass Favre (481) for most career postseason completions all-time. Has 16-5 (.762) playoff record, best postseason record as starting QB in NFL history (min. 15 starts). Named MVP of SBs XXXVI & XXXVIII. Brady will tie Elway (5) for most SB appearances by QB in NFL history. In 4 career games vs. NYG (incl. SB XLII), Brady has completed 97 of 160 passes (60.6 pct.) for 1,076 yards with 5 TDs vs. 2 INTs & 85.8 passer rating. Brady had 5,235 passing yards in '11, 2nd-most passing yards in season in NFL history, trailing only DREW BREES (5,476) in '11…RB BEN JARVUS GREEN-ELLIS registered 1st career postseason rush TD last week. Green-Ellis reached 10 rush TDs in consecutive seasons (13 in '10; 11 in '11)…WR WES WELKER has 46 receptions in 6 career playoff games. Welker had 11 receptions for 103 yards in only career SB appearance (SB XLII vs. NYG). Welker joined CRIS CARTER (122 in '94 & '95) as only players to have 120 receptions twice in career (123 in '09; 122 in '11). Joined HOFer JERRY RICE& MARVIN HARRISONas only players to have 4 100-catch seasons. WR DEION BRANCH was named MVP of SB XXXIX. Has 21 career SB receptions, 3rd-most all-time, trailing on HOFer JERRY RICE (33) & ANDRE REED (27). Branch (791) has most career postseason receiving yards in Patriots history…TE ROB GRONKOWSKI has 15 receptions for 232 yards with 3 TD catches in '11 postseason. Had 8 catches for 101 receiving yards with 1 TD in only meeting vs. NYG (11/6/11). Gronkowski set single-season record for TEs in receiving yards (1,327) & TD receptions (17) in '11. Became 1st TE in NFL history to lead league in TD catches. TE AARON HERNANDEZ has totaled 191 scrimmage yards (121 receiving, 70 rushing) in past 2 playoff games. Had career-best in catches (79), receiving yards (910) & TDs (7) in '11…LB JEROD MAYO led club with 95 tackles in '11. LB BRANDON SPIKES posted 1st career postseason INT last week. LB ROB NINKOVICH had career-best 6.5 sacks this season…DT VINCE WILFORK has 2.5 sacks in past 2 playoff games…CB KYLE ARRINGTON tied for NFL-best with 7 INTs.