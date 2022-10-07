Stephon Gilmore Aces Russell Wilson's Test With Critical Interception, Pass Break-Up In Colts' Win Over Broncos

And once Gilmore used his football IQ and technique to set up both plays, his athleticism shined.

"It was like one-on-ones in practice," Gilmore said. "You gotta do or die and I was able to make a play on that play."

From the sideline, a guy who had to go against Gilmore every day in practice during training camp couldn't help but notice the similarities, too.

"Seeing him make plays like that," wide receiver Alec Pierce said, "it makes you feel better as a receiver when you have a little bit of struggles against him in practice."

Gilmore may not be boisterous, but his steely confidence, attention to the smallest of small details and even-keel demeanor make him a specter of sorts for opposing quarterbacks. Test or underestimate the 32-year-old at your own risk.

"Yeah, I'm older, but all you gotta do is turn the film on," Gilmore said. "I don't like when people say, 'you're old.' Just watch the film."

Turn on the film and you'll see Gilmore locking down opposing receivers when he's not making game-altering splash plays late in games. You'll see a cornerback playing with strong physicality and not allowing many yards after the catch. You'll see a veteran honing his technique in a different defensive scheme than he's played in the past.

And when you turn on the film you'll notice something else: "It feels like he's never under stress," defensive tackle DeForest Buckner said. "… I just feel like he's got low RPMs all the time. He's dictating what happens, he's baiting guys, we see it on film. He's elite. I'm happy he's on my team."

Of the seven times Wilson targeted Gilmore in coverage, five were in the fourth quarter or overtime. And the one Gilmore intercepted was an extremely aggressive decision – a field goal at that point would've put the Broncos up six, forcing the Colts to drive the length of the field for a game-winning touchdown instead of a game-tying field goal. Instead, Gilmore picked off the pass; Matt Ryan followed with the 36th fourth quarter comeback of his career.

But it wasn't just that Wilson threw the ball on that third-and-four just before the two-minute warning. He went after Gilmore.

And Gilmore made him pay.