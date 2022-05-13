Colts Sign Four 2022 NFL Draft Picks, 22 Undrafted Free Agents

The Colts signed DT Eric Johnson II, TE Andrew Ogletree, DT Curtis Brooks, DB Rodney Thomas II and 22 undrafted free agents. 

May 13, 2022 at 09:00 AM
stankevitz-headshot
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

Draft_UFA_1920x1080

The Colts on Friday signed four draft picks and 22 undrafted free agents.

Fifth-round defensive tackle Eric Johnson II, sixth-round tight end Andrew Ogletree, sixth-round defensive tackle Curtis Brooks and seventh-round defensive back Rodney Thomas II all signed, as well as the following undrafted free agents:

  • RB Max Borghi (Washington State)
  • QB Jack Coan (Notre Dame)
  • WR Kekoa Crawford (Cal)
  • DB Marcel Dabo (International Pathways Program)
  • S Trevor Denbow (SMU)
  • LB JoJo Domann (Nebraska)
  • WR Ethan Ferrea (UCLA)
  • CB Dallis Flowers (Pittsburg State)
  • C Wesley French (Western Michigan)
  • C Alex Mollette (Marshall)
  • WR Samson Nacua (BYU)
  • DE Scott Patchan (Colorado State)
  • RB D'Vonte Price (Florida International)
  • LB Forrest Rhyne (Villanova)
  • G Josh Seltzner (Wisconsin)
  • LB James Skalski (Clemson)
  • T Ryan Van Demark (UConn)
  • RB C.J. Verdell (Oregon)
  • LB Sterling Weatherford (Miami Ohio)
  • DE Cullen Wick (Tulsa)
  • DT McKinley Williams III (Syracuse)
  • WR Michael Young Jr. (Cincinnati)

The Colts will hold rookie minicamp this weekend at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center.

Related Content

news

Colts Sign T Dennis Kelly; Release LB Malik Jefferson, T Shon Coleman; Waive TE Farrod Green, TE Eli Wolf

Kelly has played in 114 games (51 starts) in nine seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, Tennessee Titans and Green Bay Packers.

news

Colts Add German DB Marcel Dabo To Roster Through NFL International Player Pathway Program

Dabo had 28 tackles and one interception for the Stuttgart Surge in 2021, and joins a program that's produced players such as Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson and Eagles left tackle Jordan Mailata.

news

Colts Wide Receiver Ashton Dulin Signs Tender

Dulin caught 13 passes for 173 yards with two touchdowns in 2021, and also earned second-team AP All-Pro honors as a special teams player.

news

Colts Sign Former Defensive Player Of The Year Cornerback Stephon Gilmore

Gilmore was named the 2019 AP Defensive Player of the Year, is a two-time first-team AP All-Pro and has been named to four consecutive Pro Bowls.

news

Colts Sign Tackle Brandon Kemp

The 6-foot-7, 310 pound Kemp originally signed with the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent out of Valdosta State in 2020.

news

Colts Sign Safety Rodney McLeod

The 10-year veteran has 16 interceptions in 139 career games.

news

Colts Sign Linebacker Brandon King

King was part of two Super Bowl-winning teams with the New England Patriots from 2015-2021.

news

Colts Sign Safety Armani Watts

Watts appeared in 53 regular season games and nine postseason games for the Kansas City Chiefs from 2018-2021.

news

Colts Acquire Quarterback Matt Ryan In Trade With Atlanta Falcons

Ryan, the 2016 NFL MVP, is eighth all-time in passing yards and ninth all-time in passing touchdowns.

news

Colts Sign CB Brandon Facyson

Facyson has played in Gus Bradley's defense in all four seasons of his career.

news

Colts Acquire DE Yannick Ngakoue From Las Vegas Raiders In Exchange For CB Rock Ya-Sin

The 26-year-old Ngakoue had 10 sacks playing in Gus Bradley's defense with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2021.

Single Game Tickets On Sale Now!

Single Game Tickets On Sale Now!

Tickets for all home matchups at Lucas Oil Stadium are on sale now.

Find Tickets
Advertising