Colts Sign Four 2022 NFL Draft Picks, 22 Undrafted Free Agents

The Colts on Friday signed four draft picks and 22 undrafted free agents.
Fifth-round defensive tackle Eric Johnson II, sixth-round tight end Andrew Ogletree, sixth-round defensive tackle Curtis Brooks and seventh-round defensive back Rodney Thomas II all signed, as well as the following undrafted free agents:
- RB Max Borghi (Washington State)
- QB Jack Coan (Notre Dame)
- WR Kekoa Crawford (Cal)
- DB Marcel Dabo (International Pathways Program)
- S Trevor Denbow (SMU)
- LB JoJo Domann (Nebraska)
- WR Ethan Ferrea (UCLA)
- CB Dallis Flowers (Pittsburg State)
- C Wesley French (Western Michigan)
- C Alex Mollette (Marshall)
- WR Samson Nacua (BYU)
- DE Scott Patchan (Colorado State)
- RB D'Vonte Price (Florida International)
- LB Forrest Rhyne (Villanova)
- G Josh Seltzner (Wisconsin)
- LB James Skalski (Clemson)
- T Ryan Van Demark (UConn)
- RB C.J. Verdell (Oregon)
- LB Sterling Weatherford (Miami Ohio)
- DE Cullen Wick (Tulsa)
- DT McKinley Williams III (Syracuse)
- WR Michael Young Jr. (Cincinnati)
The Colts will hold rookie minicamp this weekend at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center.