Colts Nominate LB Shaquille Leonard For 2022 Walter Payton Man Of The Year Award

Through Leonard's Maniac Foundation, which he and his wife, Kayla, founded in 2020, Leonard has made a difference in three communities which he calls, or has called, home: Indianapolis, Orangeburg, S.C. (home of his alma mater, South Carolina State), and Lake View, S.C (his hometown). Tapping into his deep knowledge of each of those communities' needs, and with over $680,000 raised to support them through the Maniac Foundation, Leonard understands how to best target his initiatives and donations to make the most significant impact possible.

"His willingness to contribute off the field is probably what makes me really proud," general manager Chris Ballard said. "Because with all our players, we want them to give and to serve others. He takes it and runs with it and has a very giving heart and wants to create a difference that lasts long-term. His legacy playing will be his legacy playing, but his legacy of giving and serving others is something that will last forever."

Leonard this year donated nearly $40,000 to renovate Lake View's Hilltop Park – a park where he played as a kid – and hosted 200 kids for a football camp there. He also put $56,500 toward improving Lake View High School's football field, and has held Coats for Kids and Thanksgiving turkey giveaways in Lake View for years.

In his adopted hometown, Leonard contributed $15,053.53 to the Indianapolis Public Schools Foundation, and $5,353.53 to Arlington Woods Elementary Sankofa School of Success in Indianapolis, where he regularly visits with students. He's also a strong support of youth football – he donated $5,053.53 to the Indy Steelers Youth Football Program, and through a partnership with USA Football awarded $10,000 in grants to youth football programs in the area.

Leonard has also held an annual "Shop With A Jock" event, where he's bought holiday gifts for deserving children around Indianapolis, and annual Thanksgiving meal kit giveaways as well.

"I know what the kids are going through. I remember when I was growing up, I was always asking for help," Leonard said. "I remember when I was younger, I got my clothes and stuff burned down and the community looked out for me. I've been in certain situations, similar to what those kids are going through. I know what it feels like to be picked on for wearing the same clothes over and over again. I just know what it feels like, I know what these kids are going through and I would hate for them to have to go through that because I know how mentally, physically and emotionally it hurt me."