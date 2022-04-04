New Seats Just Released for 2022!

Additional seats have been released for Colts fans looking to become 2022 season ticket members! Be the first to see Matt Ryan and the Colts take on the Kansas City Chiefs, Pittsburgh Steelers, Washington Commanders and more exciting opponents this season. Read more about our 2022 opponents here.
Explore our 3D Lucas Oil Stadium Seat Viewer to secure the best seats while you still can. More information can be found by filling out our 2022 Season Ticket Interest Form or visiting Colts.com/SeasonTickets.
2022 Single Game Ticket Information
Be the first to see the 2022 Colts Schedule and be notified when single game tickets go on sale by joining our Priority List.