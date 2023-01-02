Colts To Start Sam Ehlinger At Quarterback In Week 18 vs. Houston Texans, Matt Ryan To Be Backup

Sam Ehlinger will start at quarterback in the Colts' season finale on Sunday against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium, interim head coach Jeff Saturday said on Monday.

Quarterback Nick Foles sustained a rib injury in the second quarter of the Colts' Week 17 loss to the New York Giants, and that injury will keep him out for Week 18. Matt Ryan will back up Ehlinger, Saturday said.

Ehlinger tagged in for Foles and completed nine of 14 passes for 60 yards with his first career touchdown against the Giants at MetLife Stadium.