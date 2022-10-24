Frank Reich Explains Colts' Starting Quarterback Change To Sam Ehlinger From Matt Ryan

Colts head coach Frank Reich announced on Monday Sam Ehlinger will replace Matt Ryan as the team's starting quarterback for the remainder of the 2022 season.

Here's how Reich explained the switch, what his message to Ryan was, why he's excited about what Ehlinger can do in the Colts' offense and more from his Monday press conference.

On the switch: "Extremely difficult decision obviously given the respect and admiration that we have for Matt Ryan and what he's done and what he's brought here. He's a pro's pro. This guy is special, special, special. We know at the quarterback position that it's not our poor production on offense is not on one person, it's not on Matt Ryan.

"But we also know, as Matt and I talked it through, hey, as head coach and quarterback, ultimately it doesn't matter. I'm judged on wins and losses, quarterbacks are judged on points, production and turnovers. We understand that's how it is in this league. Matt will be a pro."

Ryan has a Grade 2 shoulder separation, Reich said, and will not practice this week. Nick Foles will back up Ehlinger in Sunday's Week 8 game against the Washington Commanders at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Reich said the Colts would've made the switch to Ehlinger, though, regardless of Ryan's injury status.

On his conversation with Ryan informing him of the move: "This is another point that need to be made crystal clear, and I told this to Matt — we did not hold up our end of the bargain here, right. I mean, you came here and we promised you one of the top NFL rushing games and we promised you great protection, and we haven't really as an offense delivered on that, and that starts with me.

"That's basically my message to Matt is that I thought, we thought the marriage of Matt Ryan and his history with our running game, he's had 14 years of incredibly productive, great quarterback play with great play-action, we just thought there was going to be a natural marriage there. It made a lot of sense. Given our crazy quarterback scenarios over the last five years, it wasn't a move of desperation, it wasn't a move of let's get the next thing. It was well thought out — does this seem right, nobody's just oh, who's available, who's thrown the most touchdowns, let's get that guy.

"This was a decision made based off watching the tape on him, seeing he's been productive in play-action, we can provide him a great running game, give him good protection — he's older, so doesn't run around a lot, but we can give him good protection. And as an offense, I think we're making strides to that but we're not there yet."