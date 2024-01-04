Colts do not rule out any players for Week 18 game vs. Houston Texans

The Colts on Thursday did not rule out any players for their Week 18 game against the Houston Texans.
Among the players on the Colts' practice report this week who were not ruled out are left guard Quenton Nelson (ankle), center Ryan Kelly (ankle), running back Zack Moss (forearm) and cornerback Kenny Moore II (back). Moss sustained his forearm injury in the Colts' Week 15 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers and hasn't played since; Moore missed the Colts' Week 17 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.
Nelson, Kelly, Moss, Moore and right tackle Braden Smith (knee) are all listed as questionable.
The Colts' final practice report of the regular season: