Who's In, Who's Out

Presented by

Colts do not rule out any players for Week 18 game vs. Houston Texans

The Colts will earn at least a wild card spot in the AFC playoffs with a win over the Texans on Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium. 

Jan 04, 2024 at 01:36 PM
2023_headshot_stankevitz_02
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

Article Template

The Colts on Thursday did not rule out any players for their Week 18 game against the Houston Texans.

Among the players on the Colts' practice report this week who were not ruled out are left guard Quenton Nelson (ankle), center Ryan Kelly (ankle), running back Zack Moss (forearm) and cornerback Kenny Moore II (back). Moss sustained his forearm injury in the Colts' Week 15 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers and hasn't played since; Moore missed the Colts' Week 17 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Nelson, Kelly, Moss, Moore and right tackle Braden Smith (knee) are all listed as questionable.

The Colts' final practice report of the regular season:

Related Content

news

Colts rule out RB Zack Moss for Week 17 game vs. Las Vegas Raiders; WR Michael Pittman Jr. clears concussion protocol

Moss will miss his second game with a forearm injury sustained in Week 15. 
news

Michael Pittman Jr. clears concussion protocol, Colts rule out 3 ahead of Week 16 game vs. Atlanta Falcons

The Colts ruled out center Jack Anderson, linebacker Segun Olubi and right tackle Braden Smith for Sunday's game. 
news

Colts rule out T Braden Smith, RB Jonathan Taylor for Week 15 game vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Smith and Taylor both missed last Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
news

Colts rule out T Braden Smith, RB Jonathan Taylor for Week 14 game vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Cornerback JuJu Brents and linebacker EJ Speed were ruled out on Saturday. 
news

Colts rule out CB JuJu Brents, RB Jonathan Taylor for Week 13 game vs. Tennessee Titans

Head coach Shane Steichen announced earlier this week Taylor would undergo surgery on his thumb, but the team was not considering placing him on injured reserve. 
news

Colts rule out CB JuJu Brents, C Ryan Kelly, TE Drew Ogletree for Week 12 game vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Linebacker Grant Stuard (illness) is questionable to play Sunday. 
news

Colts rule out CB JuJu Brents, TE Drew Ogletree for Week 10 game vs. New England Patriots

The Colts will face the Patriots at 9:30 a.m. ET on Sunday at Frankfurt Stadium in Germany. 
news

Colts rule out CB JuJu Brents, T Braden Smith for Week 9 game vs. Carolina Panthers

Linebacker Zaire Franklin was downgraded from questionable to doubtful on Saturday. 
news

Colts rule out CB JuJu Brents, TE Kylen Granson, T Braden Smith for Week 8 game vs. New Orleans Saints

Head coach Shane Steichen announced those game statuses on Friday. 
news

Colts rule out TE Kylen Granson, T Braden Smith for Week 7 game vs. Cleveland Browns; WR Alec Pierce questionable 

Head coach Shane Steichen made the announcement on Friday. 
news

Colts rule out right tackle Braden Smith vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Head coach Shane Steichen made the announcement on Friday. 
2024 Season Tickets - Now Available!

2024 Season Tickets - Now Available!

Season Tickets for the 2024 Season are available now! Get access to the best seating locations, best pricing, and best benefits as a Colts Season Ticket Member!

Learn more Explore 3D Seat Viewer
Advertising