UPDATED: Two Ruled Out Saturday Against Chiefs; Malik Hooker Questionable

The Indianapolis Colts have ruled out two players ahead of Saturday's Divisional Round playoff matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. What's the status of key defensive playmakers Malik Hooker and Denico Autry?

Jan 11, 2019 at 02:05 PM
/assets/images/imported/IND/article-images/2017/misc/walker-headshot.jpg
Andrew Walker

Colts.com Writer

123018_ind-ten-grant-catch

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts have ruled out two players for Saturday's Divisional Round matchup on the road against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The status of a couple other key players, however, remains up in the air.

Colts head coach Frank Reich said Friday that wide receiver Ryan Grant will not be able to play Saturday as he continues dealing with a nagging toe injury, while defensive tackle/end Tyquan Lewis (knee) on Saturday was downgraded from doubtful to out.

» Grant missed last Saturday's Wild Card Round victory over the Texans after sitting out the entire week of practice leading up to the game. The fifth-year wide receiver also did not practice this week leading up to the Chiefs game. In 14 games played with 10 starts during the regular season, Grant caught 35 passes for 334 yards and one touchdown for Indy.

» Lewis suffered a knee injury during the Colts' Week 17 road victory against the Tennessee Titans, and hasn't been able to practice or play since. Lewis sat out the first half of the regular season on injured reserve as he dealt with a toe injury suffered during training camp, but the rookie was able to make quite the impact upon being activated to the active roster. In eight games with six starts, Lewis collected 13 tackles (three for a loss) with two sacks, eight quarterback hits and one pass defensed. The Colts last week started Al-Quadin Muhammad in Lewis' place against the Texans, and also have fellow rookie Kemoko Turay ready to go at defensive end.

Taking on the league's top-ranked offensive attack Saturday in the Chiefs, meanwhile, the Colts are going to have to "wait and see" on the status of a couple key defensive playmakers.

Safety Malik Hooker and defensive tackle/end Denico Autry — both starters — each missed significant practice time this week, but are listed as questionable for the game.

» Hooker suffered a foot injury in last Saturday's playoff win over the Texans, but was able to return to the game after missing just one defensive series. The second-year Ohio State product did not practice this week, however, but wrote on his own blog today that "with treatment all week, I'm going to be just fine" for the Chiefs game. If he is able to go, Hooker, who has been listed as questionable for the game, will be counted on to help limit the big-play abilities of Chiefs quarterback and MVP candidate Patrick Mahomes, who threw for 50 touchdowns during the regular season.

» Autry first appeared on the team's injury report last week with a shoulder injury, but he was able to play last Saturday against the Texans, finishing with four tackles, including two for a loss, as well as a pass defensed. Autry did not practice the first two days this week leading up to the Chiefs game, but was a limited participant on Thursday and listed as questionable.

The only other player who hasn't practiced all week for the Colts, to this point, should be considered a shoo-in on Saturday unless told otherwise.

Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton, who has been battling a nagging ankle injury, has practiced just one time since Week 15, but continues to figure out a way to be available each gameday. His 369 receiving yards in those four games since suffering his injury ranks third in the NFL. Hilton isn't even listed as questionable for the game, which is promising for his availability.

Injury report

» DNP: T Anthony Castonzo (knee); S Clayton Geathers (knee); WR Ryan Grant (toe; out); WR T.Y. Hilton (ankle); S Malik Hooker (foot; questionable); LB Darius Leonard (shoulder/ankle); DT/DE Tyquan Lewis (out); DE Jabaal Sheard (knee)

» Limited: DT/DE Denico Autry (shoulder; questionable); WR Dontrelle Inman (shoulder/finger)

» Full: TE Eric Ebron (hip); S J.J. Wilcox (ankle)

Related Content

news

Self-Inflicted Wounds Costly For Colts In Season-Ending Loss To Bills

The Indianapolis Colts, the seventh seed in the AFC, gave the second-seeded Buffalo Bills all they could handle in Saturday's 2020 Wild Card Round matchup at Bills Stadium. But in the end, a series of self-inflicted wounds proved costly in Indy's narrow 27-24, season-ending loss.
news

Colts' Season Ends With 27-24 Loss To Bills In Wild Card Round

The No. 7-seed Indianapolis Colts on Sunday fell to the No. 2-seed Buffalo Bills, 27-24, on Saturday in their 2020 Wild Card Round matchup at Bills Stadium, ending their season. Here was the in-game updates, highlights and analysis.
news

DeForest Buckner, Khari Willis Active For Today's Wild Card Round Matchup Against Bills

DeForest Buckner, who was questionable coming into today's Wild Card Round matchup against the Buffalo Bills due to an ankle injury, is officially active for the game, as is safety Khari Willis, who missed the 2020 regular season finale with a concussion.
news

#INDvsBUF Inactives List (2020, Wild Card Round)

The Indianapolis Colts have announced their inactives list prior to today's 2020 Wild Card Round matchup against the Buffalo Bills at Bills Stadium.
news

Colts Mailbag: Slowing Down Josh Allen & Bills' Passing Attack, Leaning On Jonathan Taylor, Philip Rivers' Postseason Experience

In this week's Colts Mailbag, readers inquire about how the Colts can try to slow down Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills' potent passing attack, why it'll be important to keep leaning on rookie running back Jonathan Taylor, the importance of Philip Rivers' postseason experience and much more.
news

Will Holden, Rock Ya-Sin Ruled Out Saturday Against The Bills; DeForest Buckner Questionable

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich said today that tackle Will Holden and cornerback Rock Ya-Sin have been ruled out of Saturday's 2020 Wild Card Round matchup against the Buffalo Bills at Bills Stadium. Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner is questionable, while safety Khari Willis has cleared the league's concussion protocol.
news

Colts Wednesday Notebook: Preparing For Bills' High-Powered Passing Attack

The Indianapolis Colts on Wednesday held their second of three days of on-field preparations for Saturday's 2020 Wild Card Round contest against the Buffalo Bills. What were some of the top takeaways on the day?
news

Colts Tuesday Notebook: Khari Willis Returns To Practice Field; Colts Put In First Preparations For Bills

The Indianapolis Colts today officially began on-field preparations for Saturday's 2020 Wild Card Round contest against the Buffalo Bills. What were some of the top takeaways on the day?
news

Colts Release Wild Card Round Unofficial Depth Chart For Bills Matchup

What does the Indianapolis Colts' unofficial depth chart look like for Saturday's 2020 Wild Card Round matchup against the Buffalo Bills? We take a position-by-position look heading into the contest.
news

Road To The Playoffs: Recap Of Colts' 2020 Regular Season 

Go through each week of the Indianapolis Colts season ahead of their Wild Card matchup with the Buffalo Bills
news

Five Things Learned: Colts-Jaguars (2020, Week 17)

What were the main takeaways from Sunday's Indianapolis Colts 2020 Week 17 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars? Here are Five Things Learned.
news

Colts Are AFC's No. 7 Seed; Travel To Take On No. 2-Seed Bills In Wild Card Round On Saturday

The Indianapolis Colts crossed off their first team goal of the 2020 season on Sunday, defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 17 to earn a spot in the postseason. The No. 7 seed in the AFC, the Colts next Saturday travel to take on the No. 2-seed Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card Round.
2022 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

2022 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

Be the first to join us for the 2022 season at Lucas Oil Stadium! The Colts 2022 schedule will feature eight regular season home games and two preseason games, including exciting matchups against the Kansas City Chiefs, Washington Football Team, Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Chargers, as well as AFC South opponents – the Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans.

LEARN MORE BUY NOW
Advertising