UPDATED: Two Ruled Out Saturday Against Chiefs; Malik Hooker Questionable

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts have ruled out two players for Saturday's Divisional Round matchup on the road against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The status of a couple other key players, however, remains up in the air.

Colts head coach Frank Reich said Friday that wide receiver Ryan Grant will not be able to play Saturday as he continues dealing with a nagging toe injury, while defensive tackle/end Tyquan Lewis (knee) on Saturday was downgraded from doubtful to out.

» Grant missed last Saturday's Wild Card Round victory over the Texans after sitting out the entire week of practice leading up to the game. The fifth-year wide receiver also did not practice this week leading up to the Chiefs game. In 14 games played with 10 starts during the regular season, Grant caught 35 passes for 334 yards and one touchdown for Indy.

» Lewis suffered a knee injury during the Colts' Week 17 road victory against the Tennessee Titans, and hasn't been able to practice or play since. Lewis sat out the first half of the regular season on injured reserve as he dealt with a toe injury suffered during training camp, but the rookie was able to make quite the impact upon being activated to the active roster. In eight games with six starts, Lewis collected 13 tackles (three for a loss) with two sacks, eight quarterback hits and one pass defensed. The Colts last week started Al-Quadin Muhammad in Lewis' place against the Texans, and also have fellow rookie Kemoko Turay ready to go at defensive end.

Taking on the league's top-ranked offensive attack Saturday in the Chiefs, meanwhile, the Colts are going to have to "wait and see" on the status of a couple key defensive playmakers.

Safety Malik Hooker and defensive tackle/end Denico Autry — both starters — each missed significant practice time this week, but are listed as questionable for the game.

» Hooker suffered a foot injury in last Saturday's playoff win over the Texans, but was able to return to the game after missing just one defensive series. The second-year Ohio State product did not practice this week, however, but wrote on his own blog today that "with treatment all week, I'm going to be just fine" for the Chiefs game. If he is able to go, Hooker, who has been listed as questionable for the game, will be counted on to help limit the big-play abilities of Chiefs quarterback and MVP candidate Patrick Mahomes, who threw for 50 touchdowns during the regular season.

» Autry first appeared on the team's injury report last week with a shoulder injury, but he was able to play last Saturday against the Texans, finishing with four tackles, including two for a loss, as well as a pass defensed. Autry did not practice the first two days this week leading up to the Chiefs game, but was a limited participant on Thursday and listed as questionable.

The only other player who hasn't practiced all week for the Colts, to this point, should be considered a shoo-in on Saturday unless told otherwise.