INDvsBUF Inactives List (2020, Wild Card Round)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The following players are inactive for today's 2020 Wild Card Round matchup against the Buffalo Bills at Bills Stadium:
• DE Ben Banogu
• QB Jacob Eason
• T Will Holden
• WR Dezmon Patmon
• TE Noah Togiai
• CB Rock Ya-Sin
The Indianapolis Colts (11-5), the No. 7 seed in the AFC, are on the road today, taking on the No. 2-seed Buffalo Bills (13-3) in their 2020 Wild Card Round battle at Bills Stadium. Check back here for live, in-game updates, highlights and analysis.
DeForest Buckner, who was questionable coming into today's Wild Card Round matchup against the Buffalo Bills due to an ankle injury, is officially active for the game, as is safety Khari Willis, who missed the 2020 regular season finale with a concussion.
The Indianapolis Colts today elevated running back Darius Anderson to the active roster from the practice squad as a COVID-19 replacement and elevated tackle Jared Veldheer to the active roster from the practice squad for Saturday's game against Buffalo. Indianapolis' active roster is now at 54 players.
The Associated Press today announced that Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (First Team), center Ryan Kelly (Second Team), linebacker Darius Leonard (First Team), guard/center Quenton Nelson (First Team), safety George Odum (First Team) and long snapper Luke Rhodes (Second Team) were selected as NFL All-Pros.
The Indianapolis Colts (11-5) earned their ticket to the playoffs the hard way. Now the AFC's No. 7 seed travels to Orchard Park, N.Y., trying to make some noise in the Wild Card Round against one of the hottest teams in the NFL, the No. 2-seed Buffalo Bills. Check out the official game preview.
Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich said today that tackle Will Holden and cornerback Rock Ya-Sin have been ruled out of Saturday's 2020 Wild Card Round matchup against the Buffalo Bills at Bills Stadium. Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner is questionable, while safety Khari Willis has cleared the league's concussion protocol.
