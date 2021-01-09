#INDvsBUF Inactives List (2020, Wild Card Round)

The Indianapolis Colts have announced their inactives list prior to today's 2020 Wild Card Round matchup against the Buffalo Bills at Bills Stadium.

Jan 09, 2021 at 11:29 AM
/assets/images/imported/IND/article-images/2017/misc/walker-headshot.jpg
Andrew Walker

Colts.com Writer

2020_bills-stadium-ap
(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The following players are inactive for today's 2020 Wild Card Round matchup against the Buffalo Bills at Bills Stadium:

• DE Ben Banogu
• QB Jacob Eason
• T Will Holden
• WR Dezmon Patmon
• TE Noah Togiai
• CB Rock Ya-Sin

