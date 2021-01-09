Live Game Blog: Jonathan Taylor's Touchdown Gives Colts 10-7 Lead Over Bills Midway Through Second Quarter

See all the action on the field at Bills Stadium as the Indianapolis Colts take on the Buffalo Bills in their Wild Card matchup.
Advertising
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Indianapolis Colts (11-5), the No. 7 seed in the AFC, are on the road today, taking on the No. 2-seed Buffalo Bills (13-3) in their 2020 Wild Card Round battle at Bills Stadium.
Check back here for live, in-game updates, highlights and analysis.
LIVE GAME BLOG
HOW TO WATCH
Click here to find out all the ways you can watch, listen to and livestream today's Colts-Bills Wild Card Round matchup.
PREGAME
The following Colts players are inactive for today's Wild Card Round contest against the Bills:
• DE Ben Banogu
• QB Jacob Eason
• T Will Holden
• WR Dezmon Patmon
• TE Noah Togiai
• CB Rock Ya-Sin
GAME PREVIEW
Click here for the storylines to follow, matchups to watch, notes, quotes, stats and more from today's Colts-Bills Wild Card Round battle.