NFL Playoffs Scenarios: Colts Enter Week 16 As AFC No. 5 Seed; Door Still Open To Win AFC South

With the AFC's Week 15 games in the books, here's where the 8-6 Colts stand in the conference's playoff picture:

Kansas City Chiefs (10-4) New England Patriots (9-5) Tennessee Titans (9-5) Cincinnati Bengals (8-6) Indianapolis Colts (8-6) Los Angeles Chargers (8-6) Buffalo Bills (8-6) Baltimore Ravens (8-6) Pittsburgh Steelers (7-6-1) Las Vegas Raiders (7-7) Miami Dolphins (7-7) Cleveland Browns (7-7) Denver Broncos (7-7)

With a four-way tie for wild card spots, the Colts have the top wild card seed thanks to owning the best AFC record (7-3) of that group. The Chargers are 5-4 in the AFC, the Bills are 5-5 and the Ravens are 5-5.

While the Ravens beat the Colts in Week 5, the NFL's tiebreaking procedure for a three-plus-way tie is:

Head-to-head sweep. (Applicable only if one club has defeated each of the others or if one club has lost to each of the others.) Best won-lost-tied percentage in games played within the conference.

As a reminder, the Colts own the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Bills and Dolphins, while the Ravens have the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Colts, but those don't come into play unless it's a two-way tie between the Colts and Ravens/Bills/Dolphins/Raiders. The Colts play the Raiders in Week 17.

Here's how the Week 16 schedule shapes up for these playoff contenders:

Titans: vs. 49ers (Thursday, 8:20 p.m.)

Browns: @ Packers (Saturday, 4:30 p.m.)

Colts: @ Cardinals (Saturday, 8:15 p.m.)

Patriots: vs. Bills (Sunday, 1 p.m.)

Bengals: vs. Ravens (Sunday, 1 p.m.)

Chargers: @ Texans (Sunday, 1 p.m.)

Chiefs: vs. Steelers (Sunday, 4:25 p.m.)

Broncos: @ Raiders (Sunday, 4:25 p.m.)

Dolphins: @ Saints (Monday, 8:15 p.m.)

The Colts head into Week 16 with an 89 percent chance of making the playoffs, according to FiveThirtyEight. A win over the Cardinals would increase those odds to 98 percent; a loss would decrease them to 81 percent. The Colts cannot officially clinch a playoff spot in Week 16, but could potentially have a playoff locked up by the end of Week 17 if they beat the Cardinals and then Raiders, and have a few other results go their way over the next two weeks.

But notably, the Colts enter Week 16 with a 16 percent chance of winning the AFC South. If the Colts win their final three games and the Titans lose two of their final three (or the Colts go 2-1 and the Titans go 0-3), then the Colts will win the AFC South.

A Titans loss to the 49ers coupled with a Colts win over the Cardinals would essentially turn the AFC South into a coin flip, per FiveThirtyEight, with the Colts having a 49 percent chance of winning the division against the Titans' 51 percent. After the 49ers, the Titans play the Dolphins at home and the Texans on the road; the Colts finish the season with the Raiders at home and Jaguars on the road after their Christmas trip to Arizona.