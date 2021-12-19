Colts' Strengthen Grip On AFC Playoff Spot With Win Over Patriots But Aren't Done Yet: 'This Counts For One, That's It'

The Colts' 27-17 win over the AFC No. 1 seed New England Patriots was a comprehensive win with contributions from offense, defense and special teams. But Frank Reich and this team aren't letting off the gas with another major test on the horizon next weekend. 

Dec 19, 2021 at 03:18 AM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

Jonathan Taylor ran faster than anyone else – literally – on his way to a 67-yard touchdown, which put an emphatic end to the Colts' nine-game losing streak against the New England Patriots and, more importantly, strengthened his team's grip on a playoff spot with three weeks remaining in the 2021 regular season.

The Colts' 27-17 win over the Patriots on Saturday night in front of a raucous crowd at Lucas Oil Stadium could've, perhaps, felt like the culmination of everything Frank Reich's team has built toward over the last few months. It was a collective win against a team coached by arguably the greatest football mind of all time, against a team on a seven-game winning streak, against a team that hadn't allowed more than 13 points in a game since Halloween, against a team that arrived in Indianapolis as the AFC's No. 1 seed.

But the Colts are not done building. They're not, to pivot on metaphors, at the the summit of the mountain Reich has had them climbing all season.

This was a big win, no doubt. But it was just one win. And that's what Reich's message was to his team as Saturday night gave way to Sunday morning in downtown Indianapolis.

"We're the five seed, we got to win every one of these games," Reich said in his postgame press conference. "What we said in there was, hey, this is a great team win but this counts for one. It counts for one, that's it. So, we got to dial it back in and get ready to play against, obviously, the best team in the NFL next Saturday."

Yes, the Colts – who just got done playing what may be the AFC's best team – now have to prepare for one of, if not the, best teams in the entire league: The Arizona Cardinals, who enter Week 15 with a 10-3 record and real shot at the NFC's No. 1 seed. Unlike so many Midwestern snowbirds, the Colts are heading to Arizona on Christmas for work. There's no time to bask in the sunny glow of emerging from an intense 60 minutes with one of the biggest home victories in recent memory.

"We understand what goal we have, so we got to continue to go in there, go to work, block out the TV noise — we know what they're going to do, they're going to pump us up, they're going to say we're pretty good right now so we can't buy into that," linebacker Darius Leonard said. "We gotta make sure we keep our head down and keep digging."

That's the right mindset, of course, for an 8-6 team that, while controlling its own destiny for an AFC playoff spot, still has work to do. But how the Colts beat the Patriots for the first time in a dozen years is worth emphasizing, because this team has been building toward a game like this for a while now.

For all those gutting losses early in the season – falling three points short against the Rams, then squandering a 22-3 lead only to lose in overtime to the Ravens, then letting another double-digit lead slip away against the Titans – the Colts always knew the team they had. This is a team with more than enough roster talent and schematic know-how to be a real contender in the AFC. They just hadn't put everything together yet.

But as November flipped to December, and now with an eye on January, the Colts are putting it together. This team stomped the Buffalo Bills by 26 points on the road, then took out a Bill Belichick-coached Patriots team in December by 10 points.

Belichick, by the way, entered Saturday having only lost five games in December by 10 or more points since 2001.

So how did the Colts take out a talented, well-coached Patriots side that's had a habit of winning big, late-season games for two decades?

"All three of our coordinators did a great job, coaching staff did a phenomenal job with this game going up against the smartest coach in the history of the game and we went toe to toe," Reich said. "Not only on the field but what we did schematically in all three phases. I think it's fair to say we held our own in that regard as well. So, credit to all three coordinators and our coaching staff."

That's a good starting point. The Colts' coaching staff won in all three phases – offense, defense and special teams.

Reich and offensive coordinator Marcus Brady called a strong game, sparked by a goal-to-go trick play (which, historically, have worked pretty well for Reich against the Patriots) and a slow burn of Taylor runs until he exploded for his game-sealing touchdown in the fourth quarter.

The Colts' defense didn't allow a single point until the first play of the fourth quarter, with defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus dialing up looks that seemed to throw off rookie quarterback Mac Jones, whose trademark accuracy escaped him at times Saturday night.

And then there's Bubba Ventrone's special teams, which scored for a third time this season on a punt – with Matthew Adams deflecting Jake Bailey's punt into the end zone, where E.J. Speed recovered it for his second touchdown of the season.

It's one thing to draw up the right plays; it's another thing for players to execute them. And the Colts executed at a high level – Taylor was magnificent with and without the ball in his hands; Darius Leonard and Bobby Okereke each had interceptions; Kenny Moore II led another lock-down day for the back end of the defense; Adams found a weak spot in the Patriots' protection and aggressively attacked it.

And zooming out, the Colts were penalized just twice for 13 yards; the Patriots were hit with eight flags, costing them 50 yards – including three false start penalties thanks to a loud, charged-up, sold-out crowd packing Lucas Oil Stadium.

"If you want to sit down," Moore said, respectfully, of how impressive Colts fans were on Saturday, "don't come here."

But the larger point is one the Colts have been making for weeks: If we don't beat ourselves with turnovers and penalties, we have the squad to beat anybody. That mentality is why Leonard bristled at a question after the Colts lost to the Buccaneers a few weeks ago – the premise of it was the same problems that showed up against Baltimore and Tennessee led to the Colts' coughing up a double-digit lead against Tampa Bay.

They weren't, Leonard said. The problem was the Colts beat themselves against the Buccaneers. Against the Patriots, this team didn't do that – two penalties, one turnover – and the result is what everyone in that locker room expected.

"I kept saying we were continuing to get better and people on the outside looking in weren't seeing the adjustments we were making, and it just continued to show each week and finally everything's clicking, everything's going the right way, (we have) great game plans and (are) going out and executing them," Leonard said. "... We always say, we play clean football, we can be a tough team to beat and that's what we did."

The Colts will leave Week 15 as the AFC's No. 5 seed and, according to FiveThirtyEight's numbers, an 88 percent chance of making the playoffs. This is a squad that absolutely looked like a playoff team on Saturday night – and has for a while now.

But the Colts aren't there yet. They know that. And the climb doesn't get any easier next week in Arizona.

So there's no time to rest now, no matter how impressive it was for this team to reach a not-yet-permanent elevation of the AFC's No. 5 seed.

"With it being December, we all want to challenge each other to play our best games with this last stretch," Moore said. "We don't have any time to make any mistakes or have some games that, oh, we lost this game, we (feel like we) should've had it."

Game Photos: Colts vs. Patriots, Week 15

Don't miss any of the action from Saturday Night Football as the Indianapolis Colts host the New England Patriots at Lucas Oil Stadium.

D6A_3478
1 / 68
D6A_3413
2 / 68
D6C_5159
3 / 68
D6C_5080
4 / 68
D6C_5118
5 / 68
D6C_5144
6 / 68
D6C_5174
7 / 68
D6A_3463
8 / 68
D6A_3472
9 / 68
D6C_5215
10 / 68
D6C_5233
11 / 68
D6C_5220
12 / 68
D6A_3480
13 / 68
D6C_5489
14 / 68
D6A_3521
15 / 68
D6C_5409
16 / 68
D6A_3512
17 / 68
D6A_3535
18 / 68
D6C_5351
19 / 68
D6C_5300
20 / 68
D6C_5459
21 / 68
D6C_5275
22 / 68
D6A_3537
23 / 68
D6A_3538
24 / 68
D5B_1266
25 / 68
D6C_5472
26 / 68
D5B_1258
27 / 68
D6C_5451
28 / 68
D5B_1337
29 / 68
D6C_5680
30 / 68
D6B_6711
31 / 68
D6C_5683
32 / 68
D6A_3595
33 / 68
D6B_6681
34 / 68
D6C_5597
35 / 68
D6C_5620
36 / 68
D6A_3638
37 / 68
D6A_3629
38 / 68
D6C_5747
39 / 68
D6A_3613
40 / 68
D6C_5545
41 / 68
D6C_6001
42 / 68
D6C_5941
43 / 68
D6A_3677
44 / 68
D6C_5921
45 / 68
D6C_5825
46 / 68
D6C_5858
47 / 68
D6C_5881
48 / 68
D6C_6035
49 / 68
D6C_6231
50 / 68
D6C_6048
51 / 68
D6A_3780
52 / 68
D6C_6449 (1)
53 / 68
D6C_6489
54 / 68
D6B_6857
55 / 68
D6C_6435
56 / 68
D6A_3870
57 / 68
D6C_6770
58 / 68
D6C_7231
59 / 68
D6C_6835
60 / 68
D6A_3928
61 / 68
D6C_7103
62 / 68
D6A_4023
63 / 68
D6C_7509
64 / 68
D6A_4044
65 / 68
D6C_7626
66 / 68
D6C_7595
67 / 68
D6A_4198
68 / 68
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Colts' Jonathan Taylor Rushing Into NFL MVP Conversation After Win Over Patriots

Taylor rushed for 170 yards on 29 carries, including a game-clinching 67-yard touchdown just before the two-minute warning, in the Colts' 27-17 win over the New England Patriots on Saturday night. 
news

LIVE BLOG, Colts vs Patriots Week 15

The Colts are hosting the AFC No. 1 seed New England Patriots for a massive showdown Saturday night at Lucas Oil Stadium. Follow along with writer JJ Stankevitz for updates all game long. 
news

5 Things To Watch: Colts vs. Patriots, Week 15

It's here: One of the biggest games at Lucas Oil Stadium in recent memory. Get inside this week's Colts-Patriots matchup with a look at the chess match between Frank Reich and Bill Belichick, the challenge for the Colts' defense against Mac Jones and a few players who could be X-Factors on Saturday night. 
news

Why 'Mr. Reliable' Jack Doyle Is Still An X-Factor In Year 9 With Colts

Jack Doyle's run blocking has helped spring Jonathan Taylor to lead the NFL in rushing yards, and he has 27 catches and three touchdowns while being an important target for Carson Wentz. 
news

Colts Rule Out DT Antwaun Woods For Week 15 vs. New England Patriots

The Colts kick off against the Patriots Saturday night at 8:15 p.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium. 
news

Colts Mailbag: AFC Playoff Odds And Scenarios, Bill Belichick's Patriots Defense, Jonathan Taylor's Shot At NFL MVP

Ahead of one of the biggest Colts games at Lucas Oil Stadium in recent memory, fans had questions for this week's mailbag on where the team stands in the AFC playoff picture, how Bill Belichick will try to limit the Colts' run game and if Jonathan Taylor has a shot at winning NFL MVP. 
news

Hard Knocks In Season Episode 5 Recap: Inside Colts' Mental, Physical Break During Bye Week 

The fifth episode of "Hard Knocks In Season: The Indianapolis Colts" gives fans a look at what players were up to during last week's bye. 
news

Colts Daily Notebook: Ex-Patriot Kenny Moore II Viewing Saturday's Showdown Just Like Any Other Game

Kenny Moore II was with the Patriots in 2017 as an undrafted free agent, but was cut before the season started and wound up in Indianapolis. The standout cornerback, though, is approaching Saturday night's game with appreciation for his time in New England. 
news

Colts Daily Notebook: Patriots Bringing 'Big Boy Football' To Lucas Oil Stadium, Literally And Figuratively

The Colts are looking forward to the challenge of facing a Patriots defense that features a number of big, physical players up front. 
news

Adam Vinatieri: Colts vs. Patriots Is 'Going To Feel Like A Playoff Game'

Longtime Colts and Patriots kicker Adam Vinatieri joined the Colts Official Podcast on Tuesday to preview Saturday night's game at Lucas Oil Stadium and offer his insight into what makes Bill Belichick's teams so difficult to play against. 
news

Kenny Moore II On Being Named Colts' Walter Payton Man Of The Year Nominee: 'It means a lot to me'

The Colts announced Moore as their 2021 Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee last week. 
Limited Offer: $500 Off 2022 Season Tickets!

Limited Offer: $500 Off 2022 Season Tickets!

Colts Fans! Now through December 26, get $500 off your season tickets with our new promotion in partnership with Caesars Sportsbook.

LEARN MORE
Advertising