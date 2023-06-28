Colts Reunion Podcast: Adam Vinatieri on how stint in NFL Europe sparked his legendary career

"When my senior year came around, I had a couple of (Canadian Football League) teams that were interested in me. But my dreams and goals and thoughts were NFL always, probably like every American kid. I had a couple of NFL teams that talked to me — Steve Hoffman with the Dallas Cowboys said we're gonna bring you in as an undrafted free agent. I knew I wasn't going to get drafted coming from a small school, my stats weren't there. I just wasn't the high-powered recruit out of college.

"But draft came and went and I didn't get any phone calls, so it was like, oh my gosh, what am I going to do next? I really wasn't willing to give up football yet. At that point, I thought I still had a chance and something to offer at that point. So as I started to search around, I started working with a kicking coach down in Virginia who had connections with NFL Europe, and I guess they spotted me and the Amsterdam Admirals decided that they thought it would be a good pickup for their team. And I'm glad they did because it worked out pretty well.