Colts Hire Reggie Wayne As Wide Receivers Coach

Wayne, a 2018 inductee into the Colts ring of honor, caught 1,070 passes for 14,345 yards in his 14 seasons in Indianapolis. 

Mar 14, 2022 at 01:23 PM
stankevitz-headshot
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

coach_hire-WR-wayne-1920x1080

Reggie Wayne – the Colts' all-time leader in postseason receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns – will lend his expertise to the next generation of wide receivers in Indianapolis. On Monday, the Colts announced the hiring of Wayne as wide receivers coach along with six other new assistant coaches.

In a full-circle moment, Wayne was hired to coach wide receivers by Frank Reich – who was Wayne's wide receivers coach with the Colts in 2011. Wayne previously served as a volunteer wide receivers coach with the Colts in 2018, and Reich said earlier this month he's been trying to get Wayne on his coaching staff for four years.

"He's a winner," Reich said. "He's a really smart player, a really motivated guy, very structured in how he works and what he does. And very analytical and intellectual in how he approaches the receiver position. So we've been talking about this for four years. The timing has not been right but now the time is right. So really excited for what he's going to bring to the room and to the team."

Wayne replaces Mike Groh, who served as the Colts' wide receivers coach from 2020-2021 before joining the New York Giants earlier this year.

While Wayne does not have any full-time coaching experience on his resume, Reich said he's confident one of the best wide receivers in NFL history can make an immediate, major impact on the Colts.

"It is a big step," Reich said. "There's a lot to learn and he knows that. He's a guy who's willing to put in the work, I know that. He knows that. We'll support him but the thing is, when you make a decision like that, you say, 'Why would you bring in a guy who's got no coaching experience?' Those little coaching things, not to minimize those, but you can learn those. But he has an upside into what he can bring to our team. That's what you bet on. You bet on that upside that he can bring."

Wayne was inducted into the Colts Ring of Honor in 2018 after a remarkable 14-year career in Indianapolis. The 2001 first-round pick caught 1,070 passes for 14,345 yards with 82 touchdowns – all of which are second-most in franchise history behind his Hall of Fame teammate Marvin Harrison.

But Wayne saved some of his best moments for the playoffs – he's fifth all-time in postseason receptions (93), seventh all-time in postseason yards (1,254) and 10th all-time in postseason receiving touchdowns (10). Wayne and Hall of Famer Jerry Rice are the only players in NFL history to rank in the top 10 in both regular and postseason receptions and yards.

"I'm excited for the prospect that we take that final step with someone like Reggie and I think he'll bring a lot, not only to the individual receivers there about how to play the position but also just a mentality," Reich said. "That championship mentality that we want to have to go forward."

Related Content

news

Colts Announce 2022 Coaching Staff

The Colts hired eight new coaches over the last few weeks: Defensive coordinator Gus Bradley, offensive quality control coach Brian Bratton, assistant linebackers coach Cato June, defensive backs coach Ron Milus, assistant defensive backs coach Mike Mitchell, defensive line coach Nate Ollie, linebackers coach Richard Smith and wide receivers coach Reggie Wayne. 
news

Women's History Month Spotlight: Colts Scouting Assistant Kasia Omilian

"The female community is very important to me and being a part of that is important to me and being in a room full of scouts is important to me to say no, she can do it too. So for anyone coming after me, there's no hesitation."
news

Statement From Jack Doyle

Longtime Colts tight end Jack Doyle announced his retirement on Monday. Read his full statement below. 
news

Jack Doyle, Colts' 'Mr. Reliable' For Nearly A Decade, Announces Retirement

Doyle, an Indianapolis native, played in 131 games and earned spots in two Pro Bowls during his nine-year career with the Colts. 
news

Colts Establish 'Tony Dungy Diversity Fellowship' For Rising Coaches

The Indianapolis Colts today announced the creation of the Tony Dungy Diversity Fellowship, which will afford diverse and talented football coaching candidates the opportunity to gain valuable experience as they progress in their careers.
news

TUNE IN: Chris Ballard and Frank Reich at 2022 NFL Combine

Both press conferences will be streamed live on Colts.com, the Colts mobile app and Colts Facebook
news

How HBCU Experience Shaped Darius Leonard And Robert Mathis, And Why Both Colts Stars Are Strong Advocates For It

Leonard attended South Carolina State, while Mathis starred at Alabama A&M before being drafted by the Colts. Both are among the 107 Historically Black Colleges and Universities in the United States. 
news

How Experience At Pro Bowl, Super Bowl Is Motivating Colts CB Kenny Moore II

Colts Pro Bowl cornerback Kenny Moore II stopped by the Colts Official Podcast this week to discuss his time in Las Vegas and Los Angeles earlier this month and why he's excited to get to work under new defensive coordinator Gus Bradley. 
news

From Washington To Lincoln To Kennedy, Jim Irsay Collection Boasts Impressive List Of Presidential Items

The Jim Irsay Collection boasts presidential items such as a letter from George Washington regarding Revolutionary War troops, an Abraham Lincoln campaign poster and much more. 
news

Colts Offensive Coordinator Marcus Brady Has 'Great Experience' As Head Coach In East-West Shrine Bowl

Brady spoke to Voice Of The Colts Matt Taylor about serving as the head coach of the West team in the annual scouting showcase game held earlier this month in Las Vegas. 
news

At Super Bowl LVI, Frank & Linda Reich's kNot Today Foundation Putting Spotlight On Fight Against Child Sex Trafficking 

kNot Today joined the Alliance Against Human Trafficking last August, and is joining several organizations during Super Bowl week in Los Angeles to raise awareness around the issue of human trafficking. 
2022 Season Tickets

2022 Season Tickets

Join us for every game next season at Lucas Oil Stadium and witness exciting matchups against the Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, Los Angeles Chargers and more!

Learn More Buy Now
Advertising