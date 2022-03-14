Colts Hire Reggie Wayne As Wide Receivers Coach

While Wayne does not have any full-time coaching experience on his resume, Reich said he's confident one of the best wide receivers in NFL history can make an immediate, major impact on the Colts.

"It is a big step," Reich said. "There's a lot to learn and he knows that. He's a guy who's willing to put in the work, I know that. He knows that. We'll support him but the thing is, when you make a decision like that, you say, 'Why would you bring in a guy who's got no coaching experience?' Those little coaching things, not to minimize those, but you can learn those. But he has an upside into what he can bring to our team. That's what you bet on. You bet on that upside that he can bring."

Wayne was inducted into the Colts Ring of Honor in 2018 after a remarkable 14-year career in Indianapolis. The 2001 first-round pick caught 1,070 passes for 14,345 yards with 82 touchdowns – all of which are second-most in franchise history behind his Hall of Fame teammate Marvin Harrison.

But Wayne saved some of his best moments for the playoffs – he's fifth all-time in postseason receptions (93), seventh all-time in postseason yards (1,254) and 10th all-time in postseason receiving touchdowns (10). Wayne and Hall of Famer Jerry Rice are the only players in NFL history to rank in the top 10 in both regular and postseason receptions and yards.