Quenton Nelson Ranked No. 29 On NFL's 'Top 100 Players Of 2020' List

INDIANAPOLIS — Quenton Nelson has had a historic start to his NFL career, and has the accolades to prove it.

Tonight, he added a little a little more recognition to his list.

The Indianapolis Colts star left guard was just revealed as the 29th-best player in the league in the NFL Network's "Top 100 Players of 2020" list, which is voted on by players across the NFL. He's the highest-ranking guard since the "Top 100 Players" show began in 2011.

It's Nelson's first-ever "NFL Top 100" selection; he's also the third and final Colts player to earn a spot on this year's countdown, as defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, who was acquired by the team in a trade with the San Francisco 49ers back in March, came in at No. 56, while linebacker Darius Leonard ranked 50th overall.

Nelson's ranking is no surprise, especially considering several other outlets have already placed him among the best players in the NFL.

In fact, Pro Football Focus recently ranked Nelson as the fourth-best player in the NFL in its "PFF 50" list, while CBS Sports' Pete Prisco had Nelson at No. 15 on his own top 100 players countdown.

Nelson's rise to NFL stardom — a player considered the best at his position in the league — has been quick. The sixth-overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, he was named a Pro Bowler and First-Team All-Pro as a rookie; he would go on to repeat those awards in 2019.

Nelson became just the seventh player since the 1970 NFL/AFL merger to be named First-Team All-Pro in their first two seasons, and is the first since the Bears' Devin Hester in 2006-07. He was also just the fourth NFL offensive lineman to earn First-Team All-Pro honors in his first two seasons, and was the first since Dick Huffman of the Los Angeles Rams in 1947-48.

Nelson was PFF's second-ranked offensive lineman (91.2 overall grade) in 2019; his pass-blocking grade of 82.8 ranked 14th among all qualifying offensive linemen and sixth among guards, while his 90.1 run-blocking grade ranked third among all linemen and second among guards.

Nelson went the entire season without allowing a single sack from the left guard position, according to PFF, while he was penalized just three times. He also helped pave the way for a Colts running attack that ranked seventh in the league in rushing yards per game (133.1).

Nelson becomes the second Colts offensive lineman to be selected to an "NFL Top 100" list since the show's inception in 2011; center Jeff Saturday ranked 59th on that inaugural countdown.

The "NFL Top 100 Players of 2020" program continues tonight with Nos. 28-20 until 10 p.m. ET, while Nos. 20-11 will be revealed the following hour.