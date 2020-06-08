Monday, Jun 08, 2020 09:06 AM

Three Colts Named To Pete Prisco's Top 100 NFL Players Of 2020 List

The Indianapolis Colts are a young team on the rise, and three of their players have made CBS Sports Pete Prisco's Top 100 NFL Players of 2020 list: guard Quenton Nelson, defensive tackle DeForest Buckner and linebacker Darius Leonard.

Arthur_Jake
Jake Arthur

Colts.com Contributor

060820_nelson-buckner-leonard

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts are trying to build something special.

Over the course of the last three-plus years, general manager Chris Ballard has compiled young, talented players that reflect what the organization wants on the field and in their locker room.

That sort of team building allowed them to go out this offseason and grab some instant-impact, established veterans to add into the mix to help them take the next step as a franchise.

Pete Prisco of CBS Sports has taken notice of the Colts, and three of those players that Ballard has acquired rank among Prisco's 100 best players in the NFL list: guard Quenton Nelson (15), defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (56) and linebacker Darius Leonard (99). Here's what he had to say about each Colts player:

No. 15 Quenton Nelson

He is now clearly the league's best guard. He is a mauler in the run game and has improved in pass protection. Philip Rivers will love him.

After validating his play and following up his outstanding rookie season with a second consecutive First-Team All-Pro selection in 2019, Prisco's right: Nelson has taken the crown as the league's top guard.

When it comes to run blocking, you could make the argument that no one does it better. In 2019, Nelson earned a grade of 90.1 in run blocking, according to Pro Football Focus, which was third among all NFL offensive linemen after posting a 74.1 as a rookie. The Colts have ascended to a at-times-dominant rushing attack since Nelson arrived in Indianapolis, finishing seventh overall last year.

Nelson is also a high-end pass protector, as his grade of 82.8 ranked 14th overall in the NFL in 2019, and was sixth among guards. He was one of just 25 NFL linemen to allow 20 or fewer total pressures on the quarterback, and one of nine to allow zero sacks.

No. 56 DeForest Buckner

He is a power player, which is why the Colts traded the 13th overall pick to land him. He will give them a player who can anchor in for the run, but can still push the pocket.

Buckner is one of the most well-respected defensive tackles in the NFL, and the Colts reflected that after trading for him this offseason and then immediately signing him to a huge contract extension in order to make sure they have him for the long term.

Buckner has been excellent since he was a rookie, but has gotten better with time. He transitioned nicely from an interior defender in a 3-4 defensive front into a dominant three-technique in a 4-3 defense during his time in San Francisco, a critical position Buckner expects to fill for the Colts' defense.

Since his second year in the NFL in 2017, Buckner has compiled a pass-rush grade of at least 73.0 and he's had at least 50 quarterback pressures in each of those seasons.

The ability to play both the run and rush the passer from the interior should have a trickle-down effect on the rest of the Colts defense, as the defensive backs won't have to cover as long, and the linebackers will have more space to roam and make plays.

No. 99 Darius Leonard

He is one of those prototypical inside linebackers in today's game. He can cover and he can play the run, but he's also a capable blitzer as his 12 sacks in two seasons show.

No. 99 seems a bit low for a guy who's put up nearly unrivaled numbers over his first two seasons in the league.

Through two All-Pro seasons to begin his career (he was selected First-Team as a rookie and Second-Team in 2019), Leonard has 284 tackles (19 for loss), 12.0 sacks, six forced fumbles, two fumbles recovered, seven interceptions, 15 pass breakups and one defensive touchdown.

Leonard clearly makes an impact on his defense in a multitude of ways, and any team would be ecstatic for the return on investment that the Colts have gotten out of this 2018 second-round pick.

His speed, length, instincts and natural playmaking ability makes him a nightmare for offenses to try and deal with, especially since he can find the most uncanny of ways to make a play on the ball.

Always a self starter/motivator, perhaps this No. 99 ranking will help boost Leonard even further in Year 3.

Related Content

Mike Adams, Frank Gore Named To NFL 2010s 'All-Underrated Team'
news

Mike Adams, Frank Gore Named To NFL 2010s 'All-Underrated Team'

Sports Illustrated recently put together a 2010s NFL All-Decade Team of the most underrated players from the last 10 years, and two former Indianapolis Colts made the list in safety Mike Adams and running back Frank Gore.
Frank Reich On A Week He'll Never Forget, Wrapping Up Offseason Program
news

Frank Reich On A Week He'll Never Forget, Wrapping Up Offseason Program

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich on Monday spoke to reporters via video conference call. What were the top takeaways from Reich about last week's emotional team meetings centered on racial injustices, wrapping up the offseason program and much more?
Jonathan Taylor To 'Take The League By Storm' In 2020?
news

Jonathan Taylor To 'Take The League By Storm' In 2020?

Indianapolis Colts rookie running back Jonathan Taylor has been ranked No. 1 among rookie running backs in the best situations, according to Pro Football Focus, as well as one of seven NFL rookies who Bleacher Report believes can "take the league by storm" in 2020.
Philip Rivers Considered A 'Dark-Horse' 2020 NFL MVP Candidate
news

Philip Rivers Considered A 'Dark-Horse' 2020 NFL MVP Candidate

Some people are sleeping on 38-year-old Philip Rivers after a somewhat disappointing season in 2019, but could he be revitalized after joining the Indianapolis Colts and even compete for the NFL MVP award in 2020? Bleacher Report's Chris Roling certainly thinks so.
Assistant Coach Round-Up: Talking Quarterbacks, Running Backs, Wide Receivers, D-Line
news

Assistant Coach Round-Up: Talking Quarterbacks, Running Backs, Wide Receivers, D-Line

Four Indianapolis Colts assistant coaches discussed the latest at their respective positions Thursday in video conference calls with local reporters. What's the latest from quarterbacks coach Marcus Brady, running backs coach Tom Rathman, wide receivers coach Mike Groh and defensive line coach Brian Baker?
Chris Ballard On Racial Injustices In America: 'I Can't Sit Here And Remain Silent'
news

Chris Ballard On Racial Injustices In America: 'I Can't Sit Here And Remain Silent'

Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard today joined the local media in a video conference call, where he discussed the racial injustices being felt across the country, how his team has rallied together in recent days — and what the organization plans to do about it.
Nyheim Hines On 'Powerful' Team Conversations, Playing With Philip Rivers, Darren Sproles Comparisons
news

Nyheim Hines On 'Powerful' Team Conversations, Playing With Philip Rivers, Darren Sproles Comparisons

Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines today spoke to local media members via video conference call. What did he have to say about this week's "powerful" team meetings focused on racial injustices, the opportunity to play with a fellow North Carolina State alum in Philip Rivers, comparisons to Darren Sproles and more?
Bobby Okereke On Team Unity, Excitement Heading Into Year 2
news

Bobby Okereke On Team Unity, Excitement Heading Into Year 2

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Bobby Okereke today spoke with local reporters via video conference call. What did he have to say about recent team meetings focused on racial injustices, the feeling of unity between the players and coaches and what he hopes to accomplish heading into his second NFL season?
Quenton Nelson Lands At No. 4 On PFF's 50 Best NFL Players Of 2020 List
news

Quenton Nelson Lands At No. 4 On PFF's 50 Best NFL Players Of 2020 List

Pro Football Focus has ranked its top 50 NFL players heading into the 2020 season, and Indianapolis Colts left guard Quenton Nelson today landed all the way near the top at No. 4 on the list.
NFL.com: Justin Houston Is Colts' Most 'Underappreciated' Player
news

NFL.com: Justin Houston Is Colts' Most 'Underappreciated' Player

Justin Houston resurrected his career after joining the Indianapolis Colts in 2019, finishing the season with 11 sacks. However, the 31-year-old isn't done yet, and a big acquisition that the Colts made this offseason can help Houston continue to be productive off the edge — all of which recently led NFL.com's Cynthia Frelund to name Houston the Colts' most "underappreciated" player.
Colts To Hold 2020 Training Camp At Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center
news

Colts To Hold 2020 Training Camp At Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center

The National Football League today informed its member clubs that upcoming training camps must be held at teams' respective practice facilities. Due to the change, the Indianapolis Colts will now conduct their 2020 training camp at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center in Indianapolis.

Advertising