Three Colts Named To Pete Prisco's Top 100 NFL Players Of 2020 List

Buckner is one of the most well-respected defensive tackles in the NFL, and the Colts reflected that after trading for him this offseason and then immediately signing him to a huge contract extension in order to make sure they have him for the long term.

Buckner has been excellent since he was a rookie, but has gotten better with time. He transitioned nicely from an interior defender in a 3-4 defensive front into a dominant three-technique in a 4-3 defense during his time in San Francisco, a critical position Buckner expects to fill for the Colts' defense.

Since his second year in the NFL in 2017, Buckner has compiled a pass-rush grade of at least 73.0 and he's had at least 50 quarterback pressures in each of those seasons.