Monday, Jul 27, 2020 10:00 PM

Darius Leonard Ranked No. 50 On NFL's 'Top 100 Players Of 2020' List

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Darius Leonard was revealed tonight as the 50th-best player in the league in the NFL Network’s “Top 100 Players of 2020” list, which is voted on by players across the NFL.

/assets/images/imported/IND/article-images/2017/misc/walker-headshot.jpg
Andrew Walker

Colts.com Writer

Leonard_2020-top-100_1920x1080-1

INDIANAPOLIS — Darius Leonard celebrated his 25th birthday today, and tonight, he was once again recognized by his peers as one of the best players in the NFL.

The Indianapolis Colts star linebacker was just revealed as the 50th-best player in the league in the NFL Network's "Top 100 Players of 2020" list, which is voted on by players across the NFL.

It's Leonard's second-career "NFL Top 100" selection; he ranked 26th in last year's countdown.

Leonard is also the second Colts player to earn a spot on this year's show, as defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, who was acquired by the team in a trade with the San Francisco 49ers back in March, came in at No. 56 a little earlier tonight.

Leonard continued to pile up game-changing plays in bunches in 2019. In 13 games, he collected 121 total tackles (seven for a loss) with five interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), seven passes defensed, two forced fumbles, five sacks and six quarterback hits. According to Pro Football Reference, it was just the ninth time since at least 1982 that a player has accumulated at least five sacks and five interceptions in a single season.

Leonard, who earned his first-career Pro Bowl selection in 2019, was also named Second-Team All-Pro, following up his massive first NFL season, when he was named First-Team All-Pro and the NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Year.

In fact, Leonard's first two NFL seasons have been downright historic. He has 284 total tackles (19 for a loss) with seven interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), 15 passes defensed, six forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, 12 sacks and 14 quarterback hits, and is one of just three players in the NFL since at least 1982 to accumulate at least 200 tackles and 10 sacks in their first two seasons, joining former Colts Pro Bowler Duane Bickett and Pro Football Hall of Famer Brian Urlacher.

In fact, Leonard is the only player in NFL history to collect at least 284 tackles, 12 sacks and seven interceptions in their first two seasons, according to Pro Football Reference.

Leonard is now the third Colts defensive player to be named to the "NFL Top 100" list multiple times since the show's inception in 2011, joining pass rushers Robert Mathis (three selections in Indy) and Dwight Freeney (two selections).

The "Top 100 Players of 2020" countdown continues tonight with Nos. 49-41 until 11 p.m. ET.

Nos. 40-31 (8 p.m.), 30-21 (9 p.m.) and 20-11 (10 p.m.) will be revealed Tuesday night, while the countdown concludes with Nos. 10-6 (8 p.m.) and 5-1 (9 p.m.) on Wednesday night.

Related Content

DeForest Buckner Ranked No. 56 On NFL's 'Top 100 Players Of 2020' List
news

DeForest Buckner Ranked No. 56 On NFL's 'Top 100 Players Of 2020' List

Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner was revealed tonight as the 56th-best player in the league in the NFL Network's "Top 100 Players of 2020" list, which is voted on by players across the NFL.
NFL Cancels All 2020 Preseason Games
news

NFL Cancels All 2020 Preseason Games

The National Football League today formally announced that, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it has canceled all 2020 preseason games. The Indianapolis Colts will now officially open up Lucas Oil Stadium in their Week 2 regular season matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.
Julian Blackmon Placed On Active/Non-Football Injury List
news

Julian Blackmon Placed On Active/Non-Football Injury List

The Indianapolis Colts today placed safety Julian Blackmon on the Active/Non-Football Injury List. Blackmon will count towards the team's 90-man roster.
2020 Colts Training Camp Preview: Cornerbacks
news

2020 Colts Training Camp Preview: Cornerbacks

With the Indianapolis Colts set to begin training camp soon at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center in Indianapolis, Colts.com previews the team's cornerbacks.
2020 Colts Training Camp Preview: Tight Ends
news

2020 Colts Training Camp Preview: Tight Ends

With the Indianapolis Colts set to begin training camp soon at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center in Indianapolis, Colts.com previews the team's tight ends.
2020 Colts Training Camp Preview: Linebackers
news

2020 Colts Training Camp Preview: Linebackers

With the Indianapolis Colts set to begin training camp soon at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center in Indianapolis, Colts.com previews the team's linebackers.
Colts Announce Season Ticket Member Plan for the 2020 Season
news

Colts Announce Season Ticket Member Plan for the 2020 Season

The Indianapolis Colts today provided an update to Season Ticket Members about limited seating options for the 2020 season at Lucas Oil Stadium, as well as 2021 season ticket plans.
2020 Colts Training Camp Preview: Wide Receivers
news

2020 Colts Training Camp Preview: Wide Receivers

With the Indianapolis Colts set to begin training camp soon at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center in Indianapolis, Colts.com previews the team's wide receivers.
Robert Mathis' Ring Of Honor Induction Ceremony Moved To 2021
news

Robert Mathis' Ring Of Honor Induction Ceremony Moved To 2021

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay announced today that due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its expected effect on attendance and special events at NFL stadiums this year, the Ring of Honor induction ceremony for former great pass rusher Robert Mathis is being moved to the 2021 season.
2020 Colts Training Camp Preview: Defensive Linemen
news

2020 Colts Training Camp Preview: Defensive Linemen

With the Indianapolis Colts set to begin training camp soon at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center in Indianapolis, Colts.com previews the team's defensive linemen.
Colts, Irsays To Help Expand Leadership Programs For Local African American Youth
news

Colts, Irsays To Help Expand Leadership Programs For Local African American Youth

The Indianapolis Colts and team owner and CEO Jim Irsay today announced a gift to the Center for Leadership Development (CLD), the Indianapolis nonprofit that for four decades has transformed the lives of African American youth in overcoming pervasive challenges by equipping them for post-secondary success with the tools, values and skills needed to flourish and enrich their communities.

