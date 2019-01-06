Pierre Desir, Kenny Moore II Show Out On National Stage Against Texans

INDIANAPOLIS — Locally, Indianapolis Colts cornerbacks Pierre Desir and Kenny Moore II have been no secret to Colts Nation. But they introduced themselves to the rest of the country in a big way on Saturday in the Colts' 21-7 Wild Card playoff win over the Houston Texans.

Against a budding star quarterback in Deshaun Watson and his top target, DeAndre Hopkins — one of the best wide receivers in the league — the Colts' defense stepped up and answered the call.

Watson targeted Hopkins 10 times Saturday night, but the First-Team All-Pro was only able to bring in five of them for 37 yards (7.4 avg). The yardage total is a career low for Hopkins in the postseason after the Colts held him to just 36 yards back in Week 14, his lowest total since Week 6 of 2017.

"They mixed it up on Hop," Texans head coach Bill O'Brien told reporters after the game. "Hop had catches. They did a good job on him. Like I said, we tried to move him around. He had some great plays, but they had some good coverage on him, too."

While Desir drew the primary assignment of covering Hopkins, Moore II had his opportunities as well and even contributed as a pass rusher, harassing Watson throughout the game.

Hopkins was targeted while being covered by either Desir or Moore II seven times, and the pair only allowed three catches for 14 yards.

It must be noted that Hopkins suffered a sprained right shoulder in the first half of the game, but it did not deter him from wanting the ball thrown his way.