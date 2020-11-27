2020 Colts Preview: Colts/Titans, Week 12

INDIANAPOLIS — At this point of the season, they don't get much bigger than this one.

For the second time in three weeks, the Indianapolis Colts (7-3) and Tennessee Titans (7-3) face off with the AFC South Division lead on the line — this time on Sunday in Week 12 action at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET.

The Colts and Titans on Sunday will be facing off just 17 days apart from their Week 10 matchup on Thursday Night Football at Nissan Stadium, in which Indianapolis dominated the second half to fly home with a 34-17 victory. Since that time, both the Colts and the Titans scratched and clawed their ways to overtime wins over quality opponents in Week 11.

The Colts last Sunday used a 39-yard Rodrigo Blankenship field goal in overtime to defeat the Green Bay Packers, 34-31, at Lucas Oil Stadium. Indianapolis trailed by as many as 14 points in the third quarter, but saw its defense shut down Aaron Rodgers and the Packers offense, saw its special teams come up huge again and saw its offense come alive, as quarterback Philip Rivers threw three touchdown passes in all and rookie running back Jonathan Taylor came up huge in the third quarter especially.

The Titans, meanwhile, used a 29-yard walkoff touchdown run by Derrick Henry to defeat the Baltimore Ravens, 30-24, in overtime at M&T Bank Stadium. Tennessee trailed by 11 points 21-10, midway through the third quarter before going on a 14-0 run to take a brief 24-21 lead late in the fourth quarter, and then weathered the storm after Baltimore forced overtime with a 29-yard field goal by Justin Tucker.