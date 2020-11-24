Five Things Learned

Five Things Learned: Colts-Packers (2020, Week 11)

What were the main takeaways from Sunday’s Indianapolis Colts 2020 Week 11 overtime victory over the Green Bay Packers? Here are Five Things Learned.

Nov 23, 2020 at 10:04 PM
Andrew Walker

Colts.com Writer

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts improved to 7-3 on the year on Sunday with their 34-31 overtime victory over the Green Bay Packers in their 2020 Week 11 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Colts went into halftime trailing by 14, 28-14, but for a second straight week, and for the third time out of their last four games, made the adjustments needed coming out for the second half to eventually take the lead, 31-28, with 2:06 left in the game — and then things got wacky from there (see below). In the end, however, Rodrigo Blankenship knocked in a 39-yard field goal in overtime, his first-career walkoff kick, to give the Colts a huge victory over the NFC's top-seeded team.

"Wow, what a game, exciting game, great team win," Colts head coach Frank Reich said. "All week our focus was two things: play together, and then we talked about the bigger the game, the smaller you have to make your world, narrow things down – focus and make it small, then be a beast in that small world. I think that's what our guys did."

Here are the FIVE THINGS LEARNED from Sunday's victory over the Packers:

» SLOPPY SECOND QUARTER: The Colts and Packers each had touchdown drives in the first quarter, but Green Bay certainly took advantage of some sloppiness on the part of the home team — in all three phases — to take a two-touchdown lead going into the halftime break. Offensively, the Colts ran the ball eight times for just 13 yards in the second quarter; and while quarterback Philip Rivers did thread the needle on a terrific touchdown pass to tight end Trey Burton late in the period, one of his passes earlier in the quarter was also tipped at the line and intercepted, and the Packers would turn that into a touchdown a few plays later. Defensively, Indy had a hard time stopping Aaron Rodgers, who completed 8-of-9 passes in the second quarter for 82 yards and two touchdowns. And on special teams, Rodrigo Blankenship "chunked" a 50-yard field goal attempt early in the period that banged off the crossbar. The end result? The Colts went into halftime trailing the Packers — who were also getting the ball to start the second half — 28-14.

» SUPERIOR SECOND HALF: While the second quarter didn't treat the Colts too kindly, they certainly seemed to make all the adjustments needed — and then some — to take control of the game in the second half. On offense, the Colts had 216 total net yards over the final two quarters; Rivers completed 12-of-19 passes for 135 yards and a touchdown for a 101.9 QB rating and Jonathan Taylor ran the ball 12 times for 64 yards (5.3 avg.). The Indy defense, meanwhile, was downright dominant in the third quarter, forcing two three-and-outs, and then hanging on from there in the fourth quarter. The Colts' special teams units, meanwhile, would account for three Rodrigo Blankenship field goals and also forced and recovered a Green Bay fumble on a fourth-quarter kickoff over the final two quarters of regulation, leading to an eventual field goal. "It just felt like we could dominate this game, it felt like we could take control," Reich said. "We talked about, 'Let's take control of the second half. Let's take control of this second half. We have the guys in here to do it and so let's just go out and do it one play at a time.' I give the guys a lot of credit. They played hard, they never stopped believing – obviously, against a very good football team, against a very well coached team and the players just did a great job."

» WILD FINISH: Stiil, despite the fact the Colts were able to take their first lead of the ballgame, 31-28, on a Blankenship 43-yard field goal midway through the fourth quarter, and then despite the fact Indy put itself in prime position to close out the game with the ball in its hands with less than two minutes to go, the Colts just couldn't get out of their own way to end regulation. Indy actually converted a 4th and 4 from the Green Bay 36 with 1:58 left, which, one would assume, would be enough to run the clock out; but holding calls on right guard Mark Glowinski and left guard Quenton Nelson over the next few plays pushed the Colts even out of field goal range by the end of their final drive of regulation, giving Rodgers and the Packers' offense a glimmer of hope. The Indy defense, meanwhile, saw Rogers complete four passes, including a 47-yard bomb to Marquez Valdes-Scantling near midfield, on its final drive of the ballgame, and Mason Crosby would force overtime with a 26-yard field goal to tie the game at 31 at the end of regulation. The Packers received the overtime kickoff, but two plays into the drive, rookie safety Julian Blackmon had an unbelievable effort to bust through a double team and knock the ball out of Valdes-Scantling's hands, which was recovered by DeForest Buckner; four plays later, Blankenship nailed the game-winner from 39 yards out. You just kind of had to be there to appreciate just how wild this one got at the end. "Yes, from an offensive standpoint you're going, 'Gosh, we shouldn't be in this situation. We've got to finish it. We can't put our defense in this boat,'" Rivers said of the Colts' struggles at the end of regulation. "So, you certainly have those thoughts but at the same time, you're fired up. I mean, you're believing that the defense is going to get a stop and they did."

» LET THE KIDS PLAY: Sunday was a terrific day for the Colts' 2020 rookie class. Wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. led the team with three receptions for 66 yards and scored his first-career touchdown on a 45-yard catch-and-run play in the first quarter. Running back Jonathan Taylor came alive in in the second half, showing some promising signs and finishing with 22 carries for 90 yards (4.1 avg.). Undrafted wide receiver DeMichael Harris had another flash play with a 19-yard run on a reverse. 2020 fifth-round pick Rob Windsor was able to make his NFL debut at defensive tackle, and even finished with his first-career tackle early in the second half. Then there was Blackmon, who made the play of the game when he forced the fumble on Valdes-Scantling in overtime, and who continues to pad his résumé for NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year. And, finally, Rodrigo Blankenship connected on 4-of-5 field goals — including the game-winer in overtime — and both extra points for 14 total points. Not bad for a bunch of rookies. "It's a heck of a rookie class," Rivers said. "I think we have a cool mix of veterans and kind of the middle of career guys and then young guys. It's a nice mix."

» NOTES OF INTEREST:

— The Colts recovered three fumbles against the Packers, which is tied for the fifth-most in a single game for the team since 1950.

— According to ESPN Stats & Info, Aaron Rodgers is 1-2 in his career against the Colts when leading by 14 or more points. He is 95-2 against all other opponents, including playoffs.

Click here to check out more stats and notes from Sunday's victory over the Packers, courtesy of Colts Communications.

Highlights: Colts Vs. Packers

See the best images from Lucas Oil Stadium as the Indianapolis Colts defeated the Green Bay Packers in Week 11.

2020_1122_GB_11406
46 LS Luke Rhodes, #3 K Rodrigo Blankenship, #8 P Rigoberto Sanchez
46 LS Luke Rhodes, #3 K Rodrigo Blankenship, #8 P Rigoberto Sanchez

46 LS Luke Rhodes, #3 K Rodrigo Blankenship
46 LS Luke Rhodes, #3 K Rodrigo Blankenship

32 S Julian Blackmon, #3 K Rodrigo Blankenship
32 S Julian Blackmon, #3 K Rodrigo Blankenship

3 K Rodrigo Blankenship
3 K Rodrigo Blankenship

8 P Rigoberto Sanchez, #3 K Rodrigo Blankenship
8 P Rigoberto Sanchez, #3 K Rodrigo Blankenship

59 LB Jordan Glasgow, #46 LS Luke Rhodes, #44 LB Zaire Franklin
59 LB Jordan Glasgow, #46 LS Luke Rhodes, #44 LB Zaire Franklin

46 LS Luke Rhodes
46 LS Luke Rhodes

53 LB Darius Leonard
53 LB Darius Leonard

32 S Julian Blackmon
32 S Julian Blackmon

32 S Julian Blackmon, #53 LB Darius Leonard
32 S Julian Blackmon, #53 LB Darius Leonard

53 LB Darius Leonard, #97 DE Al-Quadin Muhammad, #37 S Khari Willis, #99 DT DeForest Buckner
53 LB Darius Leonard, #97 DE Al-Quadin Muhammad, #37 S Khari Willis, #99 DT DeForest Buckner

14 WR Zach Pascal
14 WR Zach Pascal

14 WR Zach Pascal
14 WR Zach Pascal

81 TE Mo Alie-Cox
81 TE Mo Alie-Cox

12 WR DeMichael Harris
12 WR DeMichael Harris

7 QB Jacoby Brissett
7 QB Jacoby Brissett

17 QB Philip Rivers
17 QB Philip Rivers

3 K Rodrigo Blankenship
3 K Rodrigo Blankenship

32 S Julian Blackmon
32 S Julian Blackmon

27 CB Xavier Rhodes
27 CB Xavier Rhodes

99 DT DeForest Buckner
99 DT DeForest Buckner

76 DT Taylor Stallworth
76 DT Taylor Stallworth

23 CB Kenny Moore II
23 CB Kenny Moore II

90 DT Grover Stewart
90 DT Grover Stewart

78 C Ryan Kelly, #17 QB Philip Rivers, #56 C/G Quenton Nelson
78 C Ryan Kelly, #17 QB Philip Rivers, #56 C/G Quenton Nelson

21 RB Nyheim Hines
21 RB Nyheim Hines

28 RB Jonathan Taylor
28 RB Jonathan Taylor

8 P Rigoberto Sanchez
8 P Rigoberto Sanchez

8 P Rigoberto Sanchez
8 P Rigoberto Sanchez

44 LB Zaire Franklin
44 LB Zaire Franklin

45 LB E.J. Speed
45 LB E.J. Speed

30 S George Odum, #50 DE Justin Houston, #99 DT DeForest Buckner, #53 LB Darius Leonard
30 S George Odum, #50 DE Justin Houston, #99 DT DeForest Buckner, #53 LB Darius Leonard

30 S George Odum, #99 DT DeForest Buckner, #53 LB Darius Leonard, #23 CB Kenny Moore II
30 S George Odum, #99 DT DeForest Buckner, #53 LB Darius Leonard, #23 CB Kenny Moore II

78 C Ryan Kelly
78 C Ryan Kelly

21 RB Nyheim Hines
21 RB Nyheim Hines

14 WR Zach Pascal
14 WR Zach Pascal

81 TE Mo Alie-Cox
81 TE Mo Alie-Cox

23 CB Kenny Moore II
23 CB Kenny Moore II

54 LB Anthony Walker
54 LB Anthony Walker

26 CB Rock Ya-Sin
26 CB Rock Ya-Sin

13 WR T.Y. Hilton
13 WR T.Y. Hilton

81 TE Mo Alie-Cox
81 TE Mo Alie-Cox

12 WR DeMichael Harris
12 WR DeMichael Harris

12 WR DeMichael Harris
12 WR DeMichael Harris

64 G Mark Glowinski, #17 QB Philip Rivers, #78 C Ryan Kelly
64 G Mark Glowinski, #17 QB Philip Rivers, #78 C Ryan Kelly

11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.
11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.

11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.
11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.

8 P Rigoberto Sanchez, #3 K Rodrigo Blankenship
8 P Rigoberto Sanchez, #3 K Rodrigo Blankenship

37 S Khari Willis
37 S Khari Willis

90 DT Grover Stewart
90 DT Grover Stewart

30 S George Odum, #26 CB Rock Ya-Sin
30 S George Odum, #26 CB Rock Ya-Sin

32 S Julian Blackmon
32 S Julian Blackmon

50 DE Justin Houston
50 DE Justin Houston

50 DE Justin Houston
50 DE Justin Houston

28 RB Jonathan Taylor
28 RB Jonathan Taylor

64 G Mark Glowinski
64 G Mark Glowinski

58 LB Bobby Okereke, #46 LS Luke Rhodes, #44 LB Zaire Franklin, #54 LB Anthony Walker
58 LB Bobby Okereke, #46 LS Luke Rhodes, #44 LB Zaire Franklin, #54 LB Anthony Walker

8 P Rigoberto Sanchez
8 P Rigoberto Sanchez

53 LB Darius Leonard
53 LB Darius Leonard

99 DT DeForest Buckner
99 DT DeForest Buckner

27 CB Xavier Rhodes
27 CB Xavier Rhodes

99 DT DeForest Buckner, #30 S George Odum, #32 S Julian Blackmon, #37 S Khari Willis, #23 CB Kenny Moore II, #53 LB Darius Leonard
99 DT DeForest Buckner, #30 S George Odum, #32 S Julian Blackmon, #37 S Khari Willis, #23 CB Kenny Moore II, #53 LB Darius Leonard

11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.
11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.

53 LB Darius Leonard
53 LB Darius Leonard

11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.
11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.

53 LB Darius Leonard, #99 DT DeForest Buckner
53 LB Darius Leonard, #99 DT DeForest Buckner

74 T Anthony Castonzo, #81 TE Mo Alie-Cox, #56 C/G Quenton Nelson, #11 WR Michael Pittman Jr., #78 C Ryan Kelly, #64 G Mark Glowinski, #14 WR Zach Pascal, #13 WR T.Y. Hilton, #62 G/T Le'Raven Clark, #21 RB Nyheim Hines, #17 QB Philip Rivers
74 T Anthony Castonzo, #81 TE Mo Alie-Cox, #56 C/G Quenton Nelson, #11 WR Michael Pittman Jr., #78 C Ryan Kelly, #64 G Mark Glowinski, #14 WR Zach Pascal, #13 WR T.Y. Hilton, #62 G/T Le'Raven Clark, #21 RB Nyheim Hines, #17 QB Philip Rivers

74 T Anthony Castonzo, #17 QB Philip Rivers, #62 G/T Le'Raven Clark
74 T Anthony Castonzo, #17 QB Philip Rivers, #62 G/T Le'Raven Clark

26 CB Rock Ya-Sin
26 CB Rock Ya-Sin

74 T Anthony Castonzo, #62 G/T Le'Raven Clark
74 T Anthony Castonzo, #62 G/T Le'Raven Clark

21 RB Nyheim Hines, #17 QB Philip Rivers
21 RB Nyheim Hines, #17 QB Philip Rivers

26 CB Rock Ya-Sin
26 CB Rock Ya-Sin

32 S Julian Blackmon, #26 CB Rock Ya-Sin
32 S Julian Blackmon, #26 CB Rock Ya-Sin

80 TE Trey Burton
80 TE Trey Burton

35 CB Tremon Smith, #30 S George Odum, #59 LB Jordan Glasgow, #45 LB E.J. Speed
35 CB Tremon Smith, #30 S George Odum, #59 LB Jordan Glasgow, #45 LB E.J. Speed

8 P Rigoberto Sanchez
8 P Rigoberto Sanchez

74 T Anthony Castonzo
74 T Anthony Castonzo

17 QB Philip Rivers
17 QB Philip Rivers

26 CB Rock Ya-Sin
26 CB Rock Ya-Sin

99 DT DeForest Buckner, #90 DT Grover Stewart
99 DT DeForest Buckner, #90 DT Grover Stewart

35 CB Tremon Smith
35 CB Tremon Smith

62 G/T Le'Raven Clark, #17 QB Philip Rivers, #78 C Ryan Kelly
62 G/T Le'Raven Clark, #17 QB Philip Rivers, #78 C Ryan Kelly

99 DT DeForest Buckner, #90 DT Grover Stewart, #23 CB Kenny Moore II, #58 LB Bobby Okereke, #94 DT/DE Tyquan Lewis
99 DT DeForest Buckner, #90 DT Grover Stewart, #23 CB Kenny Moore II, #58 LB Bobby Okereke, #94 DT/DE Tyquan Lewis

78 C Ryan Kelly, #56 C/G Quenton Nelson
78 C Ryan Kelly, #56 C/G Quenton Nelson

74 T Anthony Castonzo
74 T Anthony Castonzo

7 QB Jacoby Brissett
7 QB Jacoby Brissett

56 C/G Quenton Nelson
56 C/G Quenton Nelson

17 QB Philip Rivers, #21 RB Nyheim Hines
17 QB Philip Rivers, #21 RB Nyheim Hines

14 WR Zach Pascal
14 WR Zach Pascal

17 QB Philip Rivers
17 QB Philip Rivers

11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.
11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.

14 WR Zach Pascal
14 WR Zach Pascal

78 C Ryan Kelly
78 C Ryan Kelly

78 C Ryan Kelly, #56 C/G Quenton Nelson, #74 T Anthony Castonzo
78 C Ryan Kelly, #56 C/G Quenton Nelson, #74 T Anthony Castonzo

3 K Rodrigo Blankenship
3 K Rodrigo Blankenship

53 LB Darius Leonard
53 LB Darius Leonard

97 DE Al-Quadin Muhammad
97 DE Al-Quadin Muhammad

58 LB Bobby Okereke
58 LB Bobby Okereke

35 CB Tremon Smith
35 CB Tremon Smith

54 LB Anthony Walker, #23 CB Kenny Moore II, #37 S Khari Willis
54 LB Anthony Walker, #23 CB Kenny Moore II, #37 S Khari Willis

35 CB Tremon Smith
35 CB Tremon Smith

80 TE Trey Burton
80 TE Trey Burton

8 P Rigoberto Sanchez
8 P Rigoberto Sanchez

99 DT DeForest Buckner
99 DT DeForest Buckner

99 DT DeForest Buckner
99 DT DeForest Buckner

26 CB Rock Ya-Sin
26 CB Rock Ya-Sin

35 CB Tremon Smith
35 CB Tremon Smith

94 DT/DE Tyquan Lewis
94 DT/DE Tyquan Lewis

21 RB Nyheim Hines
21 RB Nyheim Hines

21 RB Nyheim Hines
21 RB Nyheim Hines

28 RB Jonathan Taylor
28 RB Jonathan Taylor

64 G Mark Glowinski, #78 C Ryan Kelly, #56 C/G Quenton Nelson, #74 T Anthony Castonzo
64 G Mark Glowinski, #78 C Ryan Kelly, #56 C/G Quenton Nelson, #74 T Anthony Castonzo

7 QB Jacoby Brissett
7 QB Jacoby Brissett

13 WR T.Y. Hilton
13 WR T.Y. Hilton

64 G Mark Glowinski
64 G Mark Glowinski

75 T Chaz Green
75 T Chaz Green

2 K Matt Gay, #8 P Rigoberto Sanchez
2 K Matt Gay, #8 P Rigoberto Sanchez

35 CB Tremon Smith, #12 WR DeMichael Harris
35 CB Tremon Smith, #12 WR DeMichael Harris

35 CB Tremon Smith
35 CB Tremon Smith

7 QB Jacoby Brissett
7 QB Jacoby Brissett

7 QB Jacoby Brissett
7 QB Jacoby Brissett

56 C/G Quenton Nelson
56 C/G Quenton Nelson

84 TE Jack Doyle
84 TE Jack Doyle

93 DT Rob Windsor
93 DT Rob Windsor

93 DT Rob Windsor
93 DT Rob Windsor

7 QB Jacoby Brissett
7 QB Jacoby Brissett

17 QB Philip Rivers
17 QB Philip Rivers

17 QB Philip Rivers, #28 RB Jonathan Taylor
17 QB Philip Rivers, #28 RB Jonathan Taylor

Colts fans can catch the re-air of Thursday's Week 10 win over the Tennessee Titans on WTTV4.2 this Wednesday at 8pm presented by POWERHOME SOLAR.

