Five Things Learned: Colts-Packers (2020, Week 11)

» WILD FINISH: Stiil, despite the fact the Colts were able to take their first lead of the ballgame, 31-28, on a Blankenship 43-yard field goal midway through the fourth quarter, and then despite the fact Indy put itself in prime position to close out the game with the ball in its hands with less than two minutes to go, the Colts just couldn't get out of their own way to end regulation. Indy actually converted a 4th and 4 from the Green Bay 36 with 1:58 left, which, one would assume, would be enough to run the clock out; but holding calls on right guard Mark Glowinski and left guard Quenton Nelson over the next few plays pushed the Colts even out of field goal range by the end of their final drive of regulation, giving Rodgers and the Packers' offense a glimmer of hope. The Indy defense, meanwhile, saw Rogers complete four passes, including a 47-yard bomb to Marquez Valdes-Scantling near midfield, on its final drive of the ballgame, and Mason Crosby would force overtime with a 26-yard field goal to tie the game at 31 at the end of regulation. The Packers received the overtime kickoff, but two plays into the drive, rookie safety Julian Blackmon had an unbelievable effort to bust through a double team and knock the ball out of Valdes-Scantling's hands, which was recovered by DeForest Buckner; four plays later, Blankenship nailed the game-winner from 39 yards out. You just kind of had to be there to appreciate just how wild this one got at the end. "Yes, from an offensive standpoint you're going, 'Gosh, we shouldn't be in this situation. We've got to finish it. We can't put our defense in this boat,'" Rivers said of the Colts' struggles at the end of regulation. "So, you certainly have those thoughts but at the same time, you're fired up. I mean, you're believing that the defense is going to get a stop and they did."