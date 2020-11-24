Colts To Monitor Philip Rivers' Toe, Braden Smith's Thumb

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich spoke to local reporters via video conference on Monday, the day after the team’s Week 11 victory over the Green Bay Packers. What updates did he have on a toe injury suffered by quarterback Philip Rivers, why right tackle Braden Smith was held out on Sunday and more?

Nov 23, 2020 at 08:33 PM
/assets/images/imported/IND/article-images/2017/misc/walker-headshot.jpg
Andrew Walker

Colts.com Writer

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich spoke to local reporters via video conference on Monday, the day after the team's Week 11 victory over the Green Bay Packers. What updates did he have on a toe injury suffered by quarterback Philip Rivers, why right tackle Braden Smith was held out on Sunday and more?

You can catch that entire session above, but here are some top takeaways:

» The Colts are monitoring a toe injury suffered by quarterback Philip Rivers: Rivers seemed to suffer the injury early in the fourth quarter of Sunday's overtime win over the Packers; he was obviously moving around a little gingerly, and then at one point, after talking with trainers, he entered the blue medical tent on the sideline.

Rivers returned to the ballgame a short time later, however, and even though he continued to show a slight limp, he would remain at quarterback the rest of the way.

Reich said Monday Rivers' toe was "obviously pretty sore so we will just have to see as the week goes on."

Given Rivers' history, however, it would be shocking if this injury kept him from playing in this Sunday's huge divisional showdown against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Rivers, at 231 regular season games — and 242 games total — has the NFL's longest active consecutive starts streak, which started on Sept. 11, 2006. He's been known to play through a couple pretty serious injuries along the way, as much as he doesn't like to really talk about it.

"Yeah, I'll be alright," Rivers said after the Packers game. "I just got my big toe. I've never had anything with a toe, but it will probably be sore week, but I anticipate being fine."

» Braden Smith is working his way through a "weird" thumb injury: Smith suffered the injury in practice last week and was labeled as questionable heading into the Packers game, although Reich had expressed confidence that his third-year right tackle would likely be good to go.

But Smith would end up being a late addition to the inactives list on Sunday. So what happened?

"In trying to protect the thumb last week, I was thinking there was a 99-percent (chance) he was going to be able to make it through," Reich said Monday. "We could not find a way to protect his thumb that he could get comfortable and that he could play. That was unfortunate."

Le'Raven Clark got his third-career start at right tackle in Smith's place, although the Colts would end up using a rotation of sorts at the position with Chaz Green; in the end, Green ended up playing 62 offensive snaps (74 percent) to Clark's 22 (26 percent).

"Strauss (offensive line coach Chris Strausser) and I talked about it when we saw Braden was going to be down and we just said we'll rotate those guys through," Reich said, "I kind of just let that up to Strauss. I said, 'Hey, Le'Raven (Clark) starts, just kind of go every two or three series. However it was playing out, you judge and feel how it's going and rotate them as you see fit.' I think overall – both guys in a very difficult situation stepped up and did more than adequate. I was more than happy with their ability to step up and perform at a level that would help us win that game."

So what's Smith's status moving forward, starting with this Sunday's Week 12 matchup against the Titans? Reich said he's "hopeful" to get his starting right tackle back.

"Hopefully it gets better," said Reich, who added that Smith had thumb surgery on a Monday last season and ended up playing in the game the following Sunday. "We'll take it day-by-day, we'll experiment with it every day and as soon as he gets to the point where he can function and do what he has to do with his right hand, then he will be back out there."

Related Content

news

Colts Topple Packers In Overtime Thriller

The Indianapolis Colts overcame a 14-point third-quarter deficit — and a furious late comeback effort by MVP candidate Aaron Rodgers — to pull off a 34-31 overtime victory over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.
news

By The Numbers: Colts 34, Packers 31 (OT)

Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts' 2020 Week 11 overtime victory over the Green Bay Packers at Lucas Oil Stadium.
news

Rodrigo Blankenship's Game-Winner Gives Colts 34-31 Overtime Victory Over Packers

The Indianapolis Colts moved to 7-3 on the season today with a dramatic 34-31 overtime victory over the Green Bay Packers (7-3) at Lucas Oil Stadium. Here was the in-game updates, analysis and highlights from this 2020 Week 11 matchup.
news

Kemoko Turay Set To Make 2020 Debut Today; Jack Doyle Active, Braden Smith Inactive

Indianapolis Colts defensive end Kemoko Turay is officially active for the first time this year, setting up the potential for his 2020 season debut today against the Green Bay Packers. Tight end Jack Doyle is also active today, while right tackle Braden Smith is inactive.
news

#GBvsIND Inactives List (2020, Week 11)

The Indianapolis Colts have announced their inactives list prior to today's 2020 Week 11 matchup against the Green Bay Packers at Lucas Oil Stadium.
news

2020 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts/Packers, Week 11

It's a battle of first-place teams today in Indianapolis, as the AFC South-leading Colts play host to the NFC North-leading Green Bay Packers. Need some last-minute lineup advice? Here's the Week 11 fantasy preview.
news

Colts Mailbag: Slowing Down Aaron Rodgers & Co., More Touches For Michael Pittman Jr., Kemoko Turay's Early Role

In this week's Colts Mailbag, readers inquire about how the Colts can try to slow down Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams and a high-powered Green Bay Packers offense, how Indy can get Michael Pittman Jr. involved even more, what Kemoko Turay's potential role will look like early on and more.
news

How to Watch Packers @ Colts

Find out all the ways Colts fans can watch, listen and live stream Green Bay Packers at Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, November 22nd (Week 11).
news

Colts Elevate C Joey Hunt, DE Cassius Marsh And DT Rob Windsor To Active Roster For Packers Game

The Indianapolis Colts today elevated center Joey Hunt to the active roster from the practice squad as a COVID-19 replacement. The team also elevated defensive end Cassius Marsh and defensive tackle Rob Windsor to the active roster from the practice squad for Sunday's game against Green Bay. Indianapolis' active roster is now at 55 players.
news

2020 Colts Preview: Colts/Packers, Week 11

Riding high off a huge divisional victory over the Tennessee Titans in primetime, the Indianapolis Colts (6-3) return home on Sunday to play host to the Green Bay Packers (7-2) in 2020 Week 11 action at Lucas Oil Stadium. Check out the official game preview.
news

No Colts Players Ruled Out Sunday Against The Packers; Four Questionable; Denico Autry Placed On Reserve/COVID-19 List

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich said today that no players have been ruled out of Sunday's Week 11 matchup against the Green Bay Packers at Lucas Oil Stadium. Also, four players are questionable heading into the game, while defensive tackle/end Denico Autry has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and will not play Sunday.
JOIN US AT LUCAS OIL STADIUM ON NOV. 29TH

JOIN US AT LUCAS OIL STADIUM ON NOV. 29TH

Catch the Colts back in action at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 29TH as they welcome the Tennessee Titans.

Get Tickets

Advertising