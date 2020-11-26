Colts Thursday Notebook: Colts, Titans Players Get Thanksgiving Day Off

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts' players on Thursday were off to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday ahead of Sunday's Week 12 matchup against the Tennessee Titans. What were a couple takeaways from the day?
Injury report
Both the Colts and Titans did not practice on Thursday, so this report is an estimation of a player's participation if there was a practice:
For the Titans:
DNP: WR A.J. Brown (knee), CB Adoree' Jackson (knee), T Dennis Kelly (knee)
Limited: CB Malcolm Butler (rib), WR Adam Humphries (concussion), C Ben Jones (knee), G Rodger Safford III (ankle)
Full: DL Larrell Murchison (rib), TE MyCole Pruitt (knee), TE Jonnu Smith (ankle), S Kenny Vaccaro (concussion)
Some takeaways:
— The Colts on Wednesday had nine players who did not participate in practice, and every one of them play a crucial role on offense, defense and/or special teams. If the team had practice on Thursday, it estimates that three of those players would've returned to the fold — all on defense.
Safety Julian Blackmon (illness), defensive end Justin Houston (not injury related) and cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (illness) were estimated to be full participants for the Colts on Thursday.
Still estimated as being out on Thursday were center Ryan Kelly (neck), guard Quenton Nelson (back/ankle), linebacker Bobby Okereke (ankle), wide receiver Zach Pascal (knee/foot), quarterback Philip Rivers (toe) and safety Khari Willis (ribs/shoulder).
When it comes to Rivers, the veteran quarterback — who has the NFL's longest-active consecutive starts streak — said Wednesday he fully expects to be back on the practice field on Friday; that's when head coach Frank Reich next talks to the media and is expected to announce who's been ruled out of Sunday's game.
— For the Titans, Thursday's estimated practice report is a mirror image of Wednesday's, outside of wide receiver Adam Humphries (concussion) going from a full participant on Wednesday to limited on Thursday.
Top receiver A.J. Brown, meanwhile, was estimated to miss practice for a second straight day, though he's been in and out of practice in recent weeks as he works his way through a knee injury that kept him out of two games earlier in the year.