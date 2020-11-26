Colts Thursday Notebook: Colts, Titans Players Get Thanksgiving Day Off

Some takeaways:

— The Colts on Wednesday had nine players who did not participate in practice, and every one of them play a crucial role on offense, defense and/or special teams. If the team had practice on Thursday, it estimates that three of those players would've returned to the fold — all on defense.

Safety Julian Blackmon (illness), defensive end Justin Houston (not injury related) and cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (illness) were estimated to be full participants for the Colts on Thursday.

Still estimated as being out on Thursday were center Ryan Kelly (neck), guard Quenton Nelson (back/ankle), linebacker Bobby Okereke (ankle), wide receiver Zach Pascal (knee/foot), quarterback Philip Rivers (toe) and safety Khari Willis (ribs/shoulder).

When it comes to Rivers, the veteran quarterback — who has the NFL's longest-active consecutive starts streak — said Wednesday he fully expects to be back on the practice field on Friday; that's when head coach Frank Reich next talks to the media and is expected to announce who's been ruled out of Sunday's game.

— For the Titans, Thursday's estimated practice report is a mirror image of Wednesday's, outside of wide receiver Adam Humphries (concussion) going from a full participant on Wednesday to limited on Thursday.