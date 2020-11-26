Daily Notebook

Presented by

Colts Thursday Notebook: Colts, Titans Players Get Thanksgiving Day Off

The Indianapolis Colts’ players on Thursday were off to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday ahead of Sunday’s Week 12 matchup against the Tennessee Titans. What were a couple takeaways from the day?

Nov 26, 2020 at 05:14 PM
/assets/images/imported/IND/article-images/2017/misc/walker-headshot.jpg
Andrew Walker

Colts.com Writer

112620_notebook-blackmon

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts' players on Thursday were off to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday ahead of Sunday's Week 12 matchup against the Tennessee Titans. What were a couple takeaways from the day?

Injury report

Both the Colts and Titans did not practice on Thursday, so this report is an estimation of a player's participation if there was a practice:

For the Titans:

DNP: WR A.J. Brown (knee), CB Adoree' Jackson (knee), T Dennis Kelly (knee)

Limited: CB Malcolm Butler (rib), WR Adam Humphries (concussion), C Ben Jones (knee), G Rodger Safford III (ankle)

Full: DL Larrell Murchison (rib), TE MyCole Pruitt (knee), TE Jonnu Smith (ankle), S Kenny Vaccaro (concussion)

Some takeaways:

— The Colts on Wednesday had nine players who did not participate in practice, and every one of them play a crucial role on offense, defense and/or special teams. If the team had practice on Thursday, it estimates that three of those players would've returned to the fold — all on defense.

Safety Julian Blackmon (illness), defensive end Justin Houston (not injury related) and cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (illness) were estimated to be full participants for the Colts on Thursday.

Still estimated as being out on Thursday were center Ryan Kelly (neck), guard Quenton Nelson (back/ankle), linebacker Bobby Okereke (ankle), wide receiver Zach Pascal (knee/foot), quarterback Philip Rivers (toe) and safety Khari Willis (ribs/shoulder).

When it comes to Rivers, the veteran quarterback — who has the NFL's longest-active consecutive starts streak — said Wednesday he fully expects to be back on the practice field on Friday; that's when head coach Frank Reich next talks to the media and is expected to announce who's been ruled out of Sunday's game.

— For the Titans, Thursday's estimated practice report is a mirror image of Wednesday's, outside of wide receiver Adam Humphries (concussion) going from a full participant on Wednesday to limited on Thursday.

Top receiver A.J. Brown, meanwhile, was estimated to miss practice for a second straight day, though he's been in and out of practice in recent weeks as he works his way through a knee injury that kept him out of two games earlier in the year.

Related Content

news

Colts Wednesday Notebook: DeForest Buckner Placed On Reserve/COVID-19 List; Philip Rivers Held Out Of Practice

The Indianapolis Colts today officially began on-field preparations for Sunday's Week 12 contest against the Tennessee Titans. What were some of the top takeaways on the day?
news

Colts Thursday Notebook: Four Defensive Linemen Miss Practice; Jack Doyle, Kenny Moore II, Khari Willis Return

The Indianapolis Colts on Thursday held their second of three days of on-field preparations for Sunday's Week 11 contest against the Green Bay Packers. What were some of the top takeaways on the day?
news

Colts Wednesday Notebook: Colts' Secondary Hit With Injuries; Challenges Of Facing Aaron Rodgers

The Indianapolis Colts today officially began on-field preparations for Sunday's Week 11 contest against the Green Bay Packers. What were some of the top takeaways on the day?
news

Colts Tuesday Notebook: Jonathan Taylor Remains Confident; Indy Focused On Containing Derrick Henry

The Indianapolis Colts on Tuesday held their second of three days of on-field preparations for Thursday's Week 10 contest against the Tennessee Titans. What were some of the top takeaways on the day?
news

Colts Monday Notebook: Jack Doyle 'Very Unlikely' To Play Against Titans; T.Y. Hilton Returns To Practice Field

The Indianapolis Colts today officially began on-field preparations for Thursday night's Week 10 contest against the Tennessee Titans. What were some of the top takeaways on the day?
news

Colts Thursday Notebook: Team Conducts Walkthrough After Staffer's Positive COVID-19 Test

The Indianapolis Colts on Thursday held their second of three days of on-field preparations for Sunday's Week 9 contest against the Baltimore Ravens. What were some of the top takeaways on the day?
news

Colts Wednesday Notebook: T.Y. Hilton, Ashton Dulin Sit Out First Ravens Practice; Kemoko Turay 'Looks Good'

The Indianapolis Colts today officially began on-field preparations for Sunday's Week 9 contest against the Baltimore Ravens. What were some of the top takeaways on the day?
news

Colts Thursday Notebook: Mo Alie-Cox Returns; Jack Doyle, Ryan Kelly Sit Out Practice

The Indianapolis Colts on Thursday held their second of three days of on-field preparations for Sunday's Week 8 contest against the Detroit Lions. What were some of the top takeaways on the day? 
news

Colts Wednesday Notebook: Darius Leonard, Michael Pittman Jr., Kemoko Turay Return As Colts Begin On-Field Lions Work

The Indianapolis Colts today officially began on-field preparations for Sunday's Week 8 contest against the Detroit Lions. What were some of the top takeaways on the day?
news

Colts Thursday Notebook: Darius Leonard Feels 'Very Close' To Return; Julian Blackmon, Anthony Castonzo Back To Full Participation

The Indianapolis Colts on Thursday held their second of three days of on-field preparations for Sunday's Week 6 contest against the Cincinnati Bengals. What were some of the top takeaways on the day? Here's today's Colts Notebook.
news

Colts Wednesday Notebook: Anthony Castonzo Returns To Practice As Colts Begin Bengals Prep

The Indianapolis Colts today officially began on-field preparations for Sunday's Week 6 contest against the Cincinnati Bengals. What were some of the top takeaways on the day?
JOIN US AT LUCAS OIL STADIUM ON NOV. 29TH

JOIN US AT LUCAS OIL STADIUM ON NOV. 29TH

Catch the Colts back in action at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 29TH as they welcome the Tennessee Titans.

Get Tickets

Advertising