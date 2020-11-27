Bobby Okereke Ruled Out Sunday Against The Titans; Denico Autry, DeForest Buckner Also To Miss Game; Six Questionable

QUESTIONABLE

» Kelly sat out Wednesday's practice with a neck injury, and had the team held practice on Thursday, he was estimated to have sat out that day's session, too, and then was a non-participant on Friday. The Pro Bowl center has played in all 10 games for the Colts this season, and has missed just seven offensive snaps to this point. If Kelly is limited or can't play Sunday against the Titans, then 2020 fifth-round pick Danny Pinter will likely step in at the center position; Pinter has played 27 offensive snaps this season at center (seven snaps), as an inline tight end (19 snaps) and at fullback (one snap). The Colts also have veteran center Joey Hunt, a COVID-19 replacement for defensive tackle/end Denico Autry, currently available on their active roster, while guard Jake Eldrenkamp, who can play center if needed, is also available on the practice squad.

» Nelson sat out Wednesday's practice with back and ankle injuries, and had the team held practice on Thursday, he was estimated to have sat out that day's session too, and was limited on Friday. The All-Pro left guard is yet to miss a game so far now in his third NFL season, and this year has played 690 of a possible 696 offensive snaps (99.1 percent). If Nelson is limited or can't play Sunday against the Titans, then Chaz Green, Danny Pinter or Le'Raven Clark could take over at left guard for the Colts, who also have guard Jake Eldrenkamp on their practice squad if needed.

» Pascal was a non-participant in Wednesday's practice with knee and foot injuries, and had the team held practice on Thursday, he was estimated to have sat out that day's session, too, and was limited on Friday. The third-year wideout leads the Colts with 384 receiving yards, with 31 total receptions and two touchdowns to his credit. If Pascal is limited or can't play Sunday against the Titans, then Michael Pittman Jr., Marcus Johnson and DeMichael Harris could all be counted on to play even bigger roles, as could Dezmon Patmon, who has been a healthy scratch all 10 games this season. The Colts also have wide receiver Daurice Fountain on their practice squad if needed, while Ashton Dulin could also possibly be brought back to the active roster from injured reserve at any point over the next couple weeks.

» Rivers suffered a toe injury in the third quarter of last Sunday's Week 11 overtime victory over the Green Bay Packers; he missed a couple offensive snaps but was able to return to the ballgame. In all, Rivers played 77 offensive snaps and completed 24-of-36 passes for 288 yards with three touchdowns to one interception. Rivers sat out Wednesday's practice, and had the team held practice Thursday, he was estimated to have missed that day's session, too, but the 17-year veteran quarterback, who has the league's longest active consecutive starts streak, was limited in Friday's practice. If Rivers is limited in any fashion or can't play against the Titans, then backup Jacoby Brissett will be counted on to step in and lead the offense; the team also has a third quarterback, rookie Jacob Eason, on its active roster if needed.

» Walker suffered an injury to his ribs late in the Colts' Week 11 win over the Green Bay Packers last Sunday. He was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, however, and had the team held practice on Thursday, he was estimated to have been a full participant in that day's session, too; he was a full participant on Friday, as well. If Walker is limited or can't play Sunday against the Titans, then Zaire Franklin could be counted on to step up into a major role at linebacker; others who provide terrific depth at the position include Matthew Adams, E.J. Speed and Jordan Glasgow.

» Willis did not participate in Wednesday's practice due to injuries to his ribs and shoulder; had the team held practice on Thursday, he was estimated to have missed that day's session, as well, and was a full participant on Friday. Willis has played in, and started, all 10 games for the Colts this season, and has 48 tackles with one sack, one interception and two passes defensed. If Willis is limited or can't play Sunday against the Titans, then, depending on his status, George Odum and also Tavon Wilson will be counted on to step up at the safety position. The Colts also have six-year veteran safety Ibraheim Campbell on their practice squad if needed.