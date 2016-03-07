Peyton Manning On Indianapolis: "You Can't Fathom How Much I Enjoyed My 14 Years There"

"Thank you to the Indianapolis Colts organization, all of the fans across this country. You can't fathom how much I enjoyed my 14 years there, or the warmth my family feels for you. I'd be wrong not to mention Jim Irsay, Bill Polian, some great coaches, support staff and a host of wonderful Colts' teammates, many of whom will be lifelong friends."

"When I was drafted by the Colts, Indianapolis was a basketball and car racing town. But it didn't take long for the Colts to convert the city and state of Indiana into football evangelists. We ended my rookie season 3-13 and in the process I set the NFL rookie record for interceptions that I still hold today (smiles). Every year, I pull for a rookie quarterback to break that record. Andrew Luck, Matthew Stafford, Eli Manning, Cam Newton. I still kid Eli he would have broken it had he started all 16 games. In the beginning of my time in Indy, the team's struggles were agonizing. My grandfather would call me weekly to ask if his favorite announcers, John Madden and Pat Summerall would be broadcasting our game. 'Papa,' I would say, 'We are only 2-8 right now. We are playing the 3-7 Bengals. Madden and Summerall don't broadcast those kinds of games.'

Fast forward to my second year or when we had gotten things going a little bit. We were playing the Dallas Cowboys including Troy Aikman, Emmitt Smith, Michael Irvin and Deion Sanders. I called Papa, 'Guess what, Madden and Summerall are broadcasting the game.' He said, 'I can't believe it.' He was elated and very proud. We beat the Cowboys that week and we let the world know that the Colts had arrived. Make no mistake about it, we were coming. And we went on to do some phenomenal things like winning at least 12 games seven years in a row and of course winning Super Bowl XLI. I was truly honored to be a part of it."