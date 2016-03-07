Peyton Manning On Indianapolis: "You Can't Fathom How Much I Enjoyed My 14 Years There"

Intro: On Monday, Peyton Manning made it official by retiring from the NFL. In typical Manning fashion, he expressed extreme gratitude to his 14 seasons with the Colts.

Mar 07, 2016 at 07:16 AM
/assets/images/imported/IND/photos/person-cards/article-headshots/headshot-bowen-kevin.jpg
Kevin Bowen

Colts.com Writer

ManningTriplets.jpg

INDIANAPOLIS – It was a Hall of Fame-type speech to cap a career that is more than gold-jacket worthy.

You expected Peyton Manning to go out on top.

He did that this year.

On the field.

And off of it.

On Monday in Denver, Manning spoke for nearly a dozen minutes about a career that will be remembered forever in the NFL.

An emotional Manning began his retirement speech by taking fans back to Sept. 6, 1998.

"In my very first NFL game, I completed my first pass to Hall of Fame running back Marshall Faulk. I threw a touchdown in that same game to Marvin Harrison, who will be inducted into the Hall of Fame this August…

Manning's complete appreciation for his time with the Colts came a few minutes later.

No. 18 spoke about the Colts' return to Baltimore in 1998, the franchise's first game back in the city they had previously called home.

The game ended in a loss for Manning, but he did get a chance to shake the hand of Colts' great Johnny Unitas after the game.

"(Unitas) told me, 'Peyton, you stay at it. I'm pulling for you,'" Manning said on Monday re-telling the story.

"Well I have stayed at it. I've stayed at it for 18 years and I hope that old No. 19 is up there with his flat top and maybe his black high tops on and I hope he knows that I have stayed at it and maybe he's even a little proud of me."

Many are proud of everything Manning has done.

On Monday, Manning wanted to make sure he let Colts' fans know how much he reciprocated their relationship.

"Thank you to the Indianapolis Colts organization, all of the fans across this country. You can't fathom how much I enjoyed my 14 years there, or the warmth my family feels for you. I'd be wrong not to mention Jim Irsay, Bill Polian, some great coaches, support staff and a host of wonderful Colts' teammates, many of whom will be lifelong friends."

"When I was drafted by the Colts, Indianapolis was a basketball and car racing town. But it didn't take long for the Colts to convert the city and state of Indiana into football evangelists. We ended my rookie season 3-13 and in the process I set the NFL rookie record for interceptions that I still hold today (smiles). Every year, I pull for a rookie quarterback to break that record. Andrew Luck, Matthew Stafford, Eli Manning, Cam Newton. I still kid Eli he would have broken it had he started all 16 games. In the beginning of my time in Indy, the team's struggles were agonizing. My grandfather would call me weekly to ask if his favorite announcers, John Madden and Pat Summerall would be broadcasting our game. 'Papa,' I would say, 'We are only 2-8 right now. We are playing the 3-7 Bengals. Madden and Summerall don't broadcast those kinds of games.'

Fast forward to my second year or when we had gotten things going a little bit. We were playing the Dallas Cowboys including Troy Aikman, Emmitt Smith, Michael Irvin and Deion Sanders. I called Papa, 'Guess what, Madden and Summerall are broadcasting the game.' He said, 'I can't believe it.' He was elated and very proud. We beat the Cowboys that week and we let the world know that the Colts had arrived. Make no mistake about it, we were coming. And we went on to do some phenomenal things like winning at least 12 games seven years in a row and of course winning Super Bowl XLI. I was truly honored to be a part of it."

As Manning's speech winded down on Monday, he wanted to share what he will miss the most about the game of football.

"I'm going to miss a steak dinner at St. Elmo's in Indianapolis after a win…"

"I'm going to miss figuring out blitzes with Jeff Saturday. Reggie (Wayne) sitting on top of the bench next to me. And perfecting a fake handoff to Edgerrin James..."

"I'll even miss the Patriots' fans in Foxborough. And they should miss me because they sure did get a lot of wins off of me."

What the future holds for Manning remains an unknown ("no chance" he plays football again, Manning said).

After hunting earlier this offseason with Jeff Saturday, Manning will next head on a golf trip with his brothers.

Manning listened to former coach Tony Dungy in taking time to close the book on such a extraordinary career. This past weekend, Manning called all five of his NFL head coaches to inform them of his decision and even singled out the equipment staff in Indy by name.

A bit of wit from Manning was there on Monday, but his constant gratitude towards the game of football was evident throughout.

"Absolutely I'll miss it. Absolutely I'll miss it," a choked up No. 18 repeated.

"After 18 years, it's time. God bless all of you and God bless football."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

How To Watch Peyton Manning, Edgerrin James Pro Football Hall Of Fame Enshrinements

Tune-in on Saturday and Sunday evenings to see Indianapolis Colts greats Peyton Manning and Edgerrin James inducted into Pro Football Hall of Fame

news

Colts Great Reggie Wayne Named To Senior Bowl Hall Of Fame

Reggie Wayne will be one of five players inducted into the Senior Bowl Hall of Fame later this year.

news

Peyton Manning Becomes Hall Of Fame Eligible In 2021

While Edgerrin James got the call to Canton and the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday for the Class of 2020, the Indianapolis Colts flavor is sure to continue for a second straight year in 2021, when Peyton Manning will appear on the ballot for the first time.

news

Colts Alumni Catch Up And Look Back At Colts Training Camp

It's the place where football memories are made. On Friday, August 3rd, the Colts hosted former players at their new location for training camp. And they couldn't help but look back on how much has changed - and what never will.

news

Jeff Saturday To Colts: 'It's About How Much You Trust Each Other'

Two former great Indianapolis Colts offensive linemen, Jeff Saturday and Ryan Diem, were at Tuesday's training camp practice, and Saturday addressed the team after the session wrapped up.

news

Colts Kick Off Training Camp At Grand Park In Grand Style

It was a beautiful day. The Colts reported to training camp at Grand Park in Westfield on Wednesday, kicking off a new season and a new chapter. And it was a celebration from sun up to sun down.

news

Colts Alumni Players Run Football Camp For Special Olympics Athletes

Last Thursday, Colts alumni players ran a football camp for athletes from the Special Olympics of Indiana - and it was hard to tell who was more inspired by who.

news

Marlin Jackson Helping To Revive Indianapolis Neighborhoods

On the field, Marlin Jackson made history. In the community, he's building a legacy.

news

Brandon Stokley, Reggie Wayne Being Inducted Into Louisiana Sports Hall Of Fame

Brandon Stokley and Reggie Wayne, both terrific wide receivers for the Indianapolis Colts together from 2003-06, on Saturday will be formally enshrined into the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame.

news

Clark, Dickerson, Harrison Among 12 Former Colts On 2019 College Football Hall Of Fame Ballot

The National Football Foundation on Monday announced the ballot for the College Football Hall of Fame Class of 2019, a listing that includes 12 former Colts players. Who made the cut?

news

Peyton Manning, Tiger Woods Pairing Up At Memorial Pro-Am Golf Outing

For a third time, Peyton Manning and Tiger Woods will pair up in a pro-am golf outing — this time on May 30 at the Memorial Tournament in Dublin, Ohio.

news

Colts Alumni Welcome Rookies Into The Horseshoe

On Friday night, the Colts rookies made their first trip to Lucas Oil Stadium. Greeted by the men who came before them, their advice was simple, yet powerful.

2022 Season Tickets

2022 Season Tickets

Join us for every game next season at Lucas Oil Stadium and witness exciting matchups against the Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, Los Angeles Chargers and more!

Learn More Buy Now
Advertising