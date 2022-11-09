Peyton Manning Hosting Country Music Awards With Luke Bryan Tonight

The Hall of Fame former Colts quarterback will host the annual awards show at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. 

Nov 09, 2022 at 02:01 PM
stankevitz-headshot
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

Manning_0283

Missing Peyton Manning on your TV outside of his "ManningCast" broadcasts during Monday Night Football?

The Hall of Fame former Colts quarterback will co-host the 56th Annual Country Music Awards with country music start Luke Bryan on Wednesday night at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

"When I was asked if Peyton Manning is someone I would consider co-hosting with, I didn't hesitate," Bryan said in a statement in August. "We have become great friends through the years, and what he brings to the table is gonna make it even more of a blast. I know he's been to the CMA Awards before, but he's never been with me. Hey Peyton, I hope you're ready for the night of your life!"

