Peyton Manning Hosting Country Music Awards With Luke Bryan Tonight

Missing Peyton Manning on your TV outside of his "ManningCast" broadcasts during Monday Night Football?
The Hall of Fame former Colts quarterback will co-host the 56th Annual Country Music Awards with country music start Luke Bryan on Wednesday night at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.
"When I was asked if Peyton Manning is someone I would consider co-hosting with, I didn't hesitate," Bryan said in a statement in August. "We have become great friends through the years, and what he brings to the table is gonna make it even more of a blast. I know he's been to the CMA Awards before, but he's never been with me. Hey Peyton, I hope you're ready for the night of your life!"