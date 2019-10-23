Colts Daily Notebook: Parris Campbell, Tyquan Lewis, Kenny Moore II Return To Practice

INDIANAPOLIS — Not one, not two, but three key Indianapolis Colts players returned to practice on Wednesday as they work their way back from their respective injuries.
Wide receiver Parris Campbell, defensive tackle/end Tyquan Lewis and cornerback Kenny Moore II were all back to limited roles on Wednesday, as the Colts held their first of three days of practices to prepare for Sunday's Week 8 matchup against the Denver Broncos at Lucas Oil Stadium.
» Campbell has missed two straight games after suffering an abdominal injury Week 4 against the Oakland Raiders. The 2019 second-round pick out of Ohio State underwent a minor procedure on Oct. 4, according to head coach Frank Reich. For the season, the speedy Campbell has 10 receptions for 62 yards and a touchdown, as well as one rushing attempt for seven yards; he also has five kickoff returns for 113 yards (22.6 average).
» Lewis suffered an ankle injury during the second quarter of the Colts' Week 3 matchup against the Falcons; Wednesday was the second-year Ohio State product's first practice since that game. Lewis this season has appeared in two games and has one tackle; he had 13 tackles (three for a loss) with two sacks, eight quarterback hits and one pass defensed in eight games as a rookie last season.
» Moore II suffered a knee injury in the first quarter of the Colts' Week 5 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, but eventually returned to register four tackles (one for a loss) with one sack and one quarterback hit in Indy's 19-13 road win. But Moore II wasn't able to return to practice last week following the Colts' bye week, and he was ruled out for the team's Week 7 home win over the Houston Texans. Moore II has started five games this season and has 22 tackles (one for a loss) and one sack.
Reich also said safety Malik Hooker was set to once again be a full participant in Wednesday's practice. Hooker has missed the last three games after suffering a knee injury Week 3 against the Falcons, but has said he’s anticipating making his return to game action Sunday against the Broncos.
'Super happy'
The National Football League on Wednesday morning announced its weekly winners of the AFC and NFC Players of the Week, and earning an AFC Offensive Player of the Week nod for the first time in his career for his Week 7 performance against the Texans was Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett.
While Brissett isn't one to toot his own horn, his teammates were gushing about their quarterback and his well-earned accolade on Wednesday.
"Oh, super happy. Especially as a great friend of mine," said Colts tight end Eric Ebron, who was the recipient of four receptions for 70 yards and a touchdown from Brissett against the Texans. "Like I continue to say, I'm just happy to see him flourish in a role which he's been waiting a long time for. So happy he's taking full advantage of his opportunities."
Wide receiver Zach Pascal, meanwhile, also put in a career day against Houston, catching six passes for 106 yards and two touchdowns.
"Ah man — Jacoby's amazing," Pascal said. "He's an amazing player, he's an amazing friend, an amazing teammate. I mean, the leadership that guy has, I mean, I'm not shocked at it. I'm not shocked at it. He deserves everything that comes his way, and he's going to go up from here."
Trickeration
The Colts last Sunday weren't shy about breaking out a couple trick plays against the Texans.
The team showed a look with All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson reporting as an eligible receiver and lining up at fullback before actually running a route into the end zone.
Later in the third quarter, Pascal received a throw from Brissett in the flat and then launched a pass attempt of his own that was intended for running back Nyheim Hines that fell incomplete.
Jokes were aplenty in the Colts' locker room Wednesday when those two plays were brought up by reporters.
On the Nelson play — on 3rd and 1 from the Texans' four-yard line — Brissett would actually throw the ball over the guard's head, where Ebron made a sensational one-handed grab for a touchdown. As Ebron made the snag, however, Nelson was seen behind him hitting the turf.
How'd the film session go when looking at that one earlier this week?
"He got as much grief as you would imagine," left tackle Anthony Castonzo said. "He got a deserved amount of grief.
"I don't know what happened, but he went down. It was pretty funny."
Pascal, meanwhile, lamented his trick play opportunity due to the fact Hines was wide open, and his pass attempt sailed over the running back's head — especially after underthrowing Hines all week in practice.
Pascal, too, was getting grief from teammates Wednesday.
"Zach messed up his all-time-career-ever day," Ebron said with a laugh.
But the plays are also indicative of the unpredictable nature of Reich's offense.
"It was just great, man. It's just great to see — who do you really have to guard in this offense, you know? Who?" Ebron said. "I mean, everybody's doing something. So it's so much fun, especially when you get to see players like Zach, a grinder, come in and spread his wings, really. That's what he did. He just spread his wings and became something more than what people bargained for. So I appreciate all of them."
Injury report
Here's the full injury report from Wednesday's practice:
» DNP: DT Carl Davis (hamstring), CB Pierre Desir (hamstring), WR T.Y. Hilton (not injury related; rest); S Rolan Milligan (not injury related; personal); DT Grover Stewart (elbow)
» Limited: WR Parris Campbell (abdominal); S Clayton Geathers (not injury related; rest); DT/DE Tyquan Lewis (ankle); CB Kenny Moore II (knee)
» Full: S Malik Hooker (knee); DE Jabaal Sheard (foot)