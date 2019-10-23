Colts Daily Notebook: Parris Campbell, Tyquan Lewis, Kenny Moore II Return To Practice

» Campbell has missed two straight games after suffering an abdominal injury Week 4 against the Oakland Raiders. The 2019 second-round pick out of Ohio State underwent a minor procedure on Oct. 4, according to head coach Frank Reich. For the season, the speedy Campbell has 10 receptions for 62 yards and a touchdown, as well as one rushing attempt for seven yards; he also has five kickoff returns for 113 yards (22.6 average).

» Lewis suffered an ankle injury during the second quarter of the Colts' Week 3 matchup against the Falcons; Wednesday was the second-year Ohio State product's first practice since that game. Lewis this season has appeared in two games and has one tackle; he had 13 tackles (three for a loss) with two sacks, eight quarterback hits and one pass defensed in eight games as a rookie last season.

» Moore II suffered a knee injury in the first quarter of the Colts' Week 5 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, but eventually returned to register four tackles (one for a loss) with one sack and one quarterback hit in Indy's 19-13 road win. But Moore II wasn't able to return to practice last week following the Colts' bye week, and he was ruled out for the team's Week 7 home win over the Houston Texans. Moore II has started five games this season and has 22 tackles (one for a loss) and one sack.