Colts' 2021 Offseason Program Workout Dates Announced

The Colts will host rookie minicamp this weekend before OTAs and a veteran minicamp later in May and June. 

May 07, 2021 at 11:33 AM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

The NFL announced offseason program workout dates for all 32 teams this week. Here's what the Colts' schedule looks like for the next few weeks until the team breaks for the summer before training camp begins:

  • May 7-9: Rookie minicamp
  • May 25-27: OTAs
  • June 2-4: OTAs
  • June 7-10: OTAs
  • June 15-17: Mandatory minicamp

The NFL's offseason program was conducted virtually in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. No live contact is permitted during minicamps and OTAs, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills are permitted by the league's collective bargaining agreement.

