Colts 2022 Position Recap: Offensive Line

1 Big Stat

There were nine rookie tackles who were primary starters in 2022. Here's how they ranked by PFF pass block grade:

Jamaree Salyer (LAC): 76.4 Bernhard Raimann (IND): 71.4 Braxton Jones (CHI): 70.5 Abraham Lucas (SEA): 69.0 Ikem Ekwonu (CAR): 67.5 Tyler Smith (DAL): 65.4 Charles Cross (SEA): 64.8 Nicholas Petit-Frere (TEN): 50.0 Evan Neal (NYG): 42.1

From 2017-2021, there were eight rookie tackles who had a pass block grade of 70 or higher – and on average, their career pass block grades have increased by 3.7 points.

"Early was rough, as it is for most left tackles," Ballard said. "I mean, we want them to be Jonathan Ogden the second they walk in the league or (Anthony) Castonzo. We forget Anthony had his struggles early. Most left tackles do have their struggles early.

"But to his credit, I'll never forget leaving New England and Bernhard is passionate, cares and wants to do the right thing. He's got tears in his eyes walking to the bus. I remember telling him, I said, 'Look, you're going to have days like this in this league.' And I said, 'But your mental toughness and your ability to reset is important.' And I said, 'And for you to make it, you have to do that.' To the kid's credit, he battled his (butt) off. He got better each week.