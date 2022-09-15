Colts Mailbag: Tying The Texans, Kicker Update, Nick Cross' Debut And More

Patrick Plummer, Fort Wayne, Ind.: How am I supposed to feel about a tie? Good because it wasn't a loss? Bad because it wasn't a win? I don't know how to act.

JJ Stankevitz: The sense I got from players after the game was they leaned more toward the "bad because it wasn't a win" side, while being encouraged with all the positives in the game (517 yards of offense, holding Houston to zero points and 75 yards of offense on 31 plays in fourth quarter and overtime).

"We have the talent, so that's great to know," center Ryan Kelly said. "We have the players who can do it, we just have to go do it."

But it's certainly a weird feeling to digest a tie. It's the first one the Colts have had since moving to Indianapolis, and ties are particularly rare: There was one in 2021 (between the Steelers and Lions), one in 2020 (between the Eagles and Bengals) and one in 2019 (between the Lions and Cardinals). In the 39 full seasons between the Colts' last tie (1982) and most recent tie (2022), there were 21 ties in 9,514 games – about one in every 453 games.