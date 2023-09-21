Colts Mailbag: NFL power rankings, Anthony Richardson update, Shaquille Leonard's impact on defense

Martin Harper Hysek, Stockholm, Sweden: Thanks for all the great work! One thing I am wondering about the defense: Are other teams still playing away from Shaq Leonard like two years ago?

JJ Stankevitz: Good question here. So far this season, Leonard is one of 48 linebackers who's played at least 40 snaps in coverage. Per Pro Football Focus, he's only been targeted five times, tied for 12th-lowest in that group.

Against the run, Leonard has been on the field for 50 plays and has five tackles.

It's probably too early for these to be a trend, especially without knowing the calls and assignments on each play. But Leonard's presence on the field is already having a positive impact beyond the plays he's made. The Colts are tied for second in the NFL with four forced fumbles on defense, and opposing quarterbacks have had to account for Leonard's pass coverage skills.

One example: In Week 1, Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence went to throw the slant on an RPO to wide receiver Christian Kirk out of the slot. Leonard read the play well – he wasn't fooled by play fake to running back Travis Etienne Jr. – and jumped into the passing lane. Had Lawrence thrown the ball on target by leading Kirk over the middle, Leonard at the very least would've broken up the pass, and very well could've had an interception.