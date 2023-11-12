Colts finding new ways to win as playoff push comes into focus

The Colts are 5-5 and will return to Indianapolis for their bye week with a legitimate shot at making a playoff run in the coming weeks. 

Nov 12, 2023 at 03:07 PM
2023_headshot_stankevitz_02
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

FRANKFURT, Germany – Shane Steichen drove home a message to his team in the visiting locker room underneath Frankfurt Stadium as the Colts celebrated a 10-6 win over the New England Patriots on Sunday.

"Get healthy," Steichen said, "and let's go make a run at this thing."

The Colts will return to central Indiana for their bye week a .500 team, and with seven games left in the 2023 season, there is absolutely a world where this group makes a playoff push between Thanksgiving and New Year's. Winning breeds confidence, of course, but that the Colts allowed just one touchdown and four field goals over their last 120 minutes of football – after their defense let up 35-plus points in three games prior – is boosting the Colts' vibes.

The point here, as running back Jonathan Taylor explained, is the Colts are not a one-dimensional team. They've won games with offense (like Week 2 over the Houston Texans), they've won games with special teams (like Week 3 over the Baltimore Ravens) and they've won games with defense (like Week 9 over the Carolina Panthers and Sunday over the Patriots).

And those pre-bye check marks are a foundation the Colts believe they can build on once they re-convene at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center.

"Being able to go into this week 5-5, two wins in a row," Taylor said, "now we can start stacking day by day, week by week."

In front of an electric crowd of 50,144 at Frankfurt Stadium – seriously, the crowd was _incredible _– the Colts on Sunday earned one of their grittiest wins in recent memory. Safeties Julian Blackmon and Rodney Thomas II recorded fourth quarter interceptions that first shifted the game – Blackmon's came just in front of the Colts' end zone – and then sealed it, with Thomas snagging a Bailey Zappe fake-spike-turned-throw with about 30 seconds remaining.

Defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo had three sacks in the first half, and the Colts again saw the impact early pressure can have over the course of a game. While Mac Jones – who started the game and was replaced by Zappe for the final series – completed 15 of 20 passes, when the Patriots needed a completion in a critical spot, the Colts' defense responded with more pressure and, eventually, a turnover.

The Colts' run game only generated 70 yards on 26 rushing attempts, but wide receivers Michael Pittman Jr., Alec Pierce and Josh Downs each made spectacular individual plays to haul in throws from quarterback Gardner Minshew. Downs' in particular was massive: His 28-yard diving grab on a Minshew scramble drill eased the pressure, as the Colts were facing a third-and-five backed up on their own 10-yard line with just under three minutes left.

In the NFL's lowest-scoring game since Week 15 of the 2022 season, the result was always going to come down to which team had more players step up in high-leverage situations. 

"We put ourselves in a great spot to make the playoffs," Downs said. "We just gotta go out there and finish like we did today. Get it done no matter how ugly it is, no matter how pretty it is — just get it done. We did that the last two weeks. Different guys step up and make different plays."

With their fifth victory, the Colts on Sunday surpassed 2022's win total and will return from the bye week firmly in the AFC playoff picture. And that matters as Steichen keeps building on the culture he's instilled in the Colts over his first year as the team's head coach. 

"One of the best things we going right now is everybody's just invested in winning," Minshew said. "It doesn't matter how it happens, what it looks like. Everybody just wants to win."

So that puts the Colts in an encouraging position 10 games into the season. The belief this team has is real. And so is their opportunity to make a run at the playoffs over the next seven games. 

"We're right in the thick of it," Steichen said. "And let's play our best football in November and December going forward."

Game Photos: Colts at Patriots, Week 10 in Germany 🇩🇪

View highlights from the Colts' matchup versus the New England Patriots in Germany at Frankfurt Stadium on November 12.

2023 In-game Gallery-111223-NE-A
1 / 68
2023_1112_NE_ingame_0001
2 / 68
2023_1112_NE_ingame_0002
3 / 68
2023_1112_NE_ingame_0003
4 / 68
2023_1112_NE_ingame_0004
5 / 68
2023_1112_NE_ingame_0005
6 / 68
2023_1112_NE_ingame_0006
7 / 68
2023_1112_NE_ingame_0007
8 / 68
2023_1112_NE_ingame_0008
9 / 68
2023_1112_NE_ingame_0009
10 / 68
2023_1112_NE_ingame_0010
11 / 68
2023_1112_NE_ingame_0011
12 / 68
2023_1112_NE_ingame_0012
13 / 68
2023_1112_NE_ingame_0013
14 / 68
2023_1112_NE_ingame_0014
15 / 68
2023_1112_NE_ingame_0015
16 / 68
2023_1112_NE_ingame_0016
17 / 68
2023_1112_NE_ingame_0017
18 / 68
2023_1112_NE_ingame_0018
19 / 68
2023_1112_NE_ingame_0019
20 / 68
2023_1112_NE_ingame_0020
21 / 68
2023_1112_NE_ingame_0021
22 / 68
2023_1112_NE_ingame_0022
23 / 68
2023_1112_NE_ingame_0023
24 / 68
2023_1112_NE_ingame_0024
25 / 68
2023_1112_NE_ingame_0025
26 / 68
2023_1112_NE_ingame_0026
27 / 68
2023_1112_NE_ingame_0027
28 / 68
2023_1112_NE_ingame_0028
29 / 68
2023_1112_NE_ingame_0029
30 / 68
2023_1112_NE_ingame_0030
31 / 68
2023_1112_NE_ingame_0031
32 / 68
2023_1112_NE_ingame_0032
33 / 68
2023_1112_NE_ingame_0033
34 / 68
2023_1112_NE_ingame_0034
35 / 68
2023_1112_NE_ingame_0035
36 / 68
2023_1112_NE_ingame_0036
37 / 68
2023_1112_NE_ingame_0037
38 / 68
2023_1112_NE_ingame_0038
39 / 68
2023_1112_NE_ingame_0039
40 / 68
2023_1112_NE_ingame_0040
41 / 68
2023_1112_NE_ingame_0041
42 / 68
2023_1112_NE_ingame_0042
43 / 68
2023_1112_NE_ingame_0043
44 / 68
2023_1112_NE_ingame_0044
45 / 68
2023_1112_NE_ingame_0045
46 / 68
2023_1112_NE_ingame_0046
47 / 68
2023_1112_NE_ingame_0047
48 / 68
2023_1112_NE_ingame_0048
49 / 68
2023_1112_NE_ingame_0049A
50 / 68
2023_1112_NE_ingame_0050
51 / 68
2023_1112_NE_ingame_0051
52 / 68
2023_1112_NE_ingame_0052
53 / 68
2023_1112_NE_ingame_0053
54 / 68
2023_1112_NE_ingame_0054
55 / 68
2023_1112_NE_ingame_0055
56 / 68
2023_1112_NE_ingame_0056
57 / 68
2023_1112_NE_ingame_0057
58 / 68
2023_1112_NE_ingame_0058
59 / 68
2023_1112_NE_ingame_0059
60 / 68
2023_1112_NE_ingame_0060
61 / 68
2023_1112_NE_ingame_0061
62 / 68
2023_1112_NE_ingame_0062
63 / 68
2023_1112_NE_ingame_0063
64 / 68
2023_1112_NE_ingame_0064
65 / 68
2023_1112_NE_ingame_0067
66 / 68
2023_1112_NE_ingame_0065
67 / 68
2023_1112_NE_ingame_0066
68 / 68
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Why Josh Downs' Colts teammates were impressed by more than his spectacular catch in Week 10 win over Patriots

Downs was dealing with a knee injury and did not practice leading up to Sunday's game in Frankfurt – but still took the field and made one of the biggest offensive plays of the evening in Germany. 
news

Colts game at Frankfurt Stadium a 'full circle' moment for ex-soccer player Matt Gay

Growing up, Gay envisioned himself playing professionally on some of Europe's biggest stages – just not in the sport he's currently playing. 
news

Practice Notebook: How Colts depth players on defense making the most of more increased playing time

During the Colts Week 9 win over the Carolina Panthers, Isaiah Land, Adetomiwa Adebawore, Eric Johnson II and Segun Olubi set new season-highs in defensive snaps.
news

Colts CB JuJu Brents, TE Drew Ogletree will not travel to Germany for Week 10 game vs. Patriots due to injury

Brents sustained a quad injury in Week 7, while Ogletree sustained a foot injury last week against the Carolina Panthers. 
news

Colts CB Kenny Moore II named AFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 9

Moore II became the first player in Colts history to have two pick-sixes in the same game. 
news

Colts release unofficial depth chart for Week 10 game vs. New England Patriots

The Colts released their Week 10 unofficial depth chart ahead of their game against the New England Patriots at Frankfurt Stadium. Check it out below:
news

Tennessee Titans name Will Levis as starting quarterback, Ryan Tannehill backup

Levis has started the last two games for the Titans. In those games, he's completed 41 of his 68 passes for 500 yards with four touchdowns and one interception.
news

Colts' defensive depth shines with career firsts in Week 9 win over Panthers

Defensive tackles Eric Johnson II and Adetomiwa Adebawore recorded their first career sacks, and linebacker Segun Olubi notched his first career interception in the Colts' 27-13 win over the Carolina Panthers in Week 9. 
news

With history-making pair of pick-sixes, Kenny Moore II adds remarkable chapter to remarkable story with Colts

Moore's two pick sixes accounted for 14 points – the exact margin of victory the Colts walked away from downtown Charlotte with after beating the Carolina Panthers, 27-13, on Sunday at Bank of America Stadium. 
news

Halfway through 2023 season, Colts LB Zaire Franklin on historic pace

Franklin's 102 tackles lead the NFL entering Week 9 of 18 in 2023. 
news

Season ticket member Amber Grasso gifts blanket for Tylan Jones and baby born at Lucas Oil Stadium

Grasso gave Jones the blanket during the Colts Week 8 game against the New Orleans Saints.
Advertising