Colts finding new ways to win as playoff push comes into focus

In the NFL's lowest-scoring game since Week 15 of the 2022 season, the result was always going to come down to which team had more players step up in high-leverage situations.

"We put ourselves in a great spot to make the playoffs," Downs said. "We just gotta go out there and finish like we did today. Get it done no matter how ugly it is, no matter how pretty it is — just get it done. We did that the last two weeks. Different guys step up and make different plays."

With their fifth victory, the Colts on Sunday surpassed 2022's win total and will return from the bye week firmly in the AFC playoff picture. And that matters as Steichen keeps building on the culture he's instilled in the Colts over his first year as the team's head coach.

"One of the best things we going right now is everybody's just invested in winning," Minshew said. "It doesn't matter how it happens, what it looks like. Everybody just wants to win."

So that puts the Colts in an encouraging position 10 games into the season. The belief this team has is real. And so is their opportunity to make a run at the playoffs over the next seven games.