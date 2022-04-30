NFL Draft 2022: Best Day 3 Options For Colts In Fourth, Fifth, Sixth And Seventh Rounds

The Colts made four picks on Day 2 of the NFL Draft, selecting Cincinnati WR Alec Pierce, Virginia TE Jelani Woods, Central Michigan OT Bernhard Raimann and Maryland S Nick Cross in the second and third rounds. Who else could join those players on the last day of the NFL Draft? Take a look at some of the best players remaining as ranked by NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah. 

Apr 30, 2022 at 12:35 AM
stankevitz-headshot
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

Draft_Generic_Thumb

The Colts did plenty of work on Day 2 of the NFL Draft, making four picks across the second and third rounds:

After those picks, the Colts enter Day 3 of the NFL Draft with the following picks:

  • Fifth round, 159th overall
  • Sixth round, 192nd overall (from Minnesota)
  • Sixth round, 216th overall (compensatory selection)
  • Seventh round, 239th overall (from Philadelphia)

Pinning down who might be available when the Colts go on the clock again in the fifth round is a little challenging since plenty of guys will come off the board between picks 106 and 158. But let's get ready for the final day of the NFL Draft by taking a look at the players from Daniel Jeremiah's Top 150 who are available entering Day 3:

  • UNC QB Sam Howell (No. 48)
  • Oklahoma DT Perrion Winfrey (No. 65)
  • Texas A&M RB Isaiah Spiller (No. 72)
  • Sam Houston State CB Zyon McCollum (No. 78)
  • UTSA CB Tariq Woolen (No. 79)
  • Alabama CB Jalyn Armour-Daniels (No. 81)
  • Georgia RB Zamir White (No. 83)
  • San Diego State TE Daniel Bellinger (No. 84)
  • Cincinnati CB Coby Bryant (No. 90)
  • Appalachian State CB D'Marco Jackson (No. 93)
  • Minnesota OT Daniel Faalele (No. 98)
  • Pitt CB Damarri Mathis (No. 99)
  • Florida RB Dameon Pierce (No. 100)
  • BYU RB Tyler Allgeier (No. 101)
  • Boise State WR Khalil Shakir (No. 102)
  • Iowa State TE Charlie Kolar (No. 106)
  • Fayetteville State CB Joshua Williams (No. 108)
  • Oklahoma State LB Malcolm Rodriguez (No. 109)
  • Cincinnati LB Darrian Beavers (No. 110)
  • LSU K Cade York (No. 111)
  • Louisiana OT Max Mitchell (No. 112)
  • Baylor RB Abram Smith (No. 113)
  • South Dakota State RB Pierre Strong (No. 114)
  • Texas A&M Michael Clemons (No. 117)
  • Penn State CB Tariq Castro-Fields (No. 118)
  • Kentucky iOL Darian Kinnard (No. 119)
  • Georgia iOL Jamaree Salyer (No. 120)
  • Fresno State CB DaRon Bland (No. 121)
  • Coastal Carolina TE Isaiah Likely (No. 124)
  • Alabama CB Joshua Jobe (No. 126)
  • Iowa State DT Eyioma Uwazurike (No. 127)
  • Wake Forest iOL Zach Tom (No. 128)
  • Penn State LB Brandon Smith (No. 129)
  • Memphis WR Calvin Austin III (No. 131)
  • Toledo S Tycen Anderson (No. 132)
  • Washington TE Cade Otton (No. 133)
  • Tennessee DT Matthew Butler (No. 134)
  • Virginia Tech DE Amaré Barno (No. 136)
  • Alabama DE Christopher Allen (No. 137)
  • Houston DE David Anenih (No. 138)
  • UNC RB Ty Chandler (No. 139)
  • Iowa S Dane Belton (No. 140)
  • Ohio State DT Haskell Garrett (No. 141)
  • Texas A&M LB Aaron Hansford (No. 143)
  • Pittsburg State (Kan.) CB Dallis Flowers (No. 144)
  • Villanova CB Christian Benford (No. 145)
  • Louisiana S Percy Butler (No. 146)
  • San Diego State P Matt Araiza (No. 147)
  • Penn State P Jordan Stout (No. 148)
  • Notre Dame RB Kyren Williams (No. 149)
  • Rutgers WR Bo Melton (No. 150)

Related Content

news

Nick Cross Could Bring 'Bouncer' Mentality To Colts' Secondary

The Indianapolis Colts on Friday night traded back into the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, selecting University of Maryland safety with the 96th-overall pick. What did Cross have to say in his first media availability as a member of the Colts?

news

NFL Draft 2022: Why Colts Drafted Alec Pierce, Jelani Woods, Bernhard Raimann And Nick Cross In Second, Third Rounds

The Colts felt like the meat of the 2022 NFL Draft was in the second and third rounds, so general manager Chris Ballard used his resources to make four picks on Friday to add players with high-end traits to the roster. Here's what you need to know about why the Colts picked who they did on Day 2 of the draft.

news

Colts Hope To Continue Seeing 'Incremental Jumps' Out Of Athletic Tackle Prospect Bernhard Raimann

The Indianapolis Colts on Friday used their third-round (77th-overall) selection on Central Michigan University tackle Bernhard Raimann. What did he have to say in his first media availability as a member of the Colts?

news

Pre-Draft Familiarity With Colts Fruitful For Big-Target Tight End Jelani Woods

The Indianapolis Colts selected University of Virginia tight end Jelani Woods with their third-round (73rd-overall) pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. What did Woods have to say in his first media availability as a member of the Colts?

news

Colts 2022 NFL Draft Picks

Check out a list of all the picks the Colts have made and have left in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

NFL Draft 2022: Colts Trade Back Into Third Round, Select Maryland Safety Nick Cross 96th Overall

Cross is the fourth player drafted by the Colts on Friday, joining wide receiver Alec Pierce, tight end Jelani Woods and offensive tackle Bernhard Raimann.

news

Strong Workout Solidified Alec Pierce's Spot On Colts' Draft Board

The Indianapolis Colts used their first pick of the 2022 NFL Draft — in the second round, 53rd overall — to select University of Cincinnati wide receiver Alec Pierce. What did Pierce have to say in his first media availability as a member of the Colts?

news

NFL Draft 2022: Colts Select Central Michigan Offensive Tackle Bernhard Raimann With No. 77 Overall Pick

The Colts bolstered their offensive line with their first pick in the 2022 NFL Draft on Friday night.

news

NFL Draft 2022: Colts Select Virginia Tight End Jelani Woods With No. 73 Overall Pick

The Colts added a big, physical tight end in Virgnia's Jelani Woods in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft Friday night.

news

NFL Draft 2022: Colts Select Cincinnati Wide Receiver Alec Pierce With No. 53 Overall Pick

The Colts added a rangy, speedy wide receiver in Cincinnati's Alec Pierce with their first pick of the 2022 NFL Draft on Friday.

news

NFL Draft 2022: Colts Trade Down, Acquire Picks From Minnesota Vikings

The Colts traded the 42nd and 122nd overall picks in the 2022 NFL Draft to the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for the Nos. 53, 77 and 192 picks.

2022 Season Tickets

2022 Season Tickets

Join us for every game next season at Lucas Oil Stadium and witness exciting matchups against the Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, Los Angeles Chargers and more!

Learn More Buy Now
Advertising