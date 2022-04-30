NFL Draft 2022: Best Day 3 Options For Colts In Fourth, Fifth, Sixth And Seventh Rounds

The Colts did plenty of work on Day 2 of the NFL Draft, making four picks across the second and third rounds:
After those picks, the Colts enter Day 3 of the NFL Draft with the following picks:
- Fifth round, 159th overall
- Sixth round, 192nd overall (from Minnesota)
- Sixth round, 216th overall (compensatory selection)
- Seventh round, 239th overall (from Philadelphia)
Pinning down who might be available when the Colts go on the clock again in the fifth round is a little challenging since plenty of guys will come off the board between picks 106 and 158. But let's get ready for the final day of the NFL Draft by taking a look at the players from Daniel Jeremiah's Top 150 who are available entering Day 3:
- UNC QB Sam Howell (No. 48)
- Oklahoma DT Perrion Winfrey (No. 65)
- Texas A&M RB Isaiah Spiller (No. 72)
- Sam Houston State CB Zyon McCollum (No. 78)
- UTSA CB Tariq Woolen (No. 79)
- Alabama CB Jalyn Armour-Daniels (No. 81)
- Georgia RB Zamir White (No. 83)
- San Diego State TE Daniel Bellinger (No. 84)
- Cincinnati CB Coby Bryant (No. 90)
- Appalachian State CB D'Marco Jackson (No. 93)
- Minnesota OT Daniel Faalele (No. 98)
- Pitt CB Damarri Mathis (No. 99)
- Florida RB Dameon Pierce (No. 100)
- BYU RB Tyler Allgeier (No. 101)
- Boise State WR Khalil Shakir (No. 102)
- Iowa State TE Charlie Kolar (No. 106)
- Fayetteville State CB Joshua Williams (No. 108)
- Oklahoma State LB Malcolm Rodriguez (No. 109)
- Cincinnati LB Darrian Beavers (No. 110)
- LSU K Cade York (No. 111)
- Louisiana OT Max Mitchell (No. 112)
- Baylor RB Abram Smith (No. 113)
- South Dakota State RB Pierre Strong (No. 114)
- Texas A&M Michael Clemons (No. 117)
- Penn State CB Tariq Castro-Fields (No. 118)
- Kentucky iOL Darian Kinnard (No. 119)
- Georgia iOL Jamaree Salyer (No. 120)
- Fresno State CB DaRon Bland (No. 121)
- Coastal Carolina TE Isaiah Likely (No. 124)
- Alabama CB Joshua Jobe (No. 126)
- Iowa State DT Eyioma Uwazurike (No. 127)
- Wake Forest iOL Zach Tom (No. 128)
- Penn State LB Brandon Smith (No. 129)
- Memphis WR Calvin Austin III (No. 131)
- Toledo S Tycen Anderson (No. 132)
- Washington TE Cade Otton (No. 133)
- Tennessee DT Matthew Butler (No. 134)
- Virginia Tech DE Amaré Barno (No. 136)
- Alabama DE Christopher Allen (No. 137)
- Houston DE David Anenih (No. 138)
- UNC RB Ty Chandler (No. 139)
- Iowa S Dane Belton (No. 140)
- Ohio State DT Haskell Garrett (No. 141)
- Texas A&M LB Aaron Hansford (No. 143)
- Pittsburg State (Kan.) CB Dallis Flowers (No. 144)
- Villanova CB Christian Benford (No. 145)
- Louisiana S Percy Butler (No. 146)
- San Diego State P Matt Araiza (No. 147)
- Penn State P Jordan Stout (No. 148)
- Notre Dame RB Kyren Williams (No. 149)
- Rutgers WR Bo Melton (No. 150)