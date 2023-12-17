Colts' trust in D.J. Montgomery shines after Michael Pittman Jr.'s scary exit in Week 15 win over Steelers

Montgomery got his first career touchdown after all, and it gave the Colts a one-point lead at halftime of a critical game against the Steelers. The Colts went on to win, 30-13.

"It's football. It has its ups and its downs," Montgomery said. "One play after the next, you just gotta forget it. I come to the sideline, all my teammates are right there, like it's coming right back, it's coming right back, just keep going, we know you can make that play."

The Colts had elevated Montgomery to the active roster from the practice squad for their last three games, and signed him to their 53-man roster from the practice squad on Friday. It was the first time Montgomery, who initially joined the Cleveland Browns' offseason roster as an undrafted free agent from Austin Peay in 2019, earned a spot on a 53-man NFL roster.

But while fans at Lucas Oil Stadium may have only become acquainted with Montgomery this weekend, his teammates have seen the kind of player he is behind the scenes for months.

"Just seeing what he does in practice, it's no surprise what he did today," cornerback Jaylon Jones said. "Definitely a great player."

Minshew, Alie-Cox and linebacker EJ Speed all brought up how Montgomery has been named the Colts' internal scout team player of the week multiple times this season. Wide receiver Alec Pierce said Montgomery is an "inspiration" to the team because of his tenacious work ethic. Fellow wideout Josh Downs noted Montgomery's first career touchdown was a product of "putting in the work when nobody's watching."

It's clear the Colts hold Montgomery in high regard, and even after he dropped that touchdown, there was plenty of belief in his ability to deliver in the next big moment.

"He's a super sure-handed guy," Pierce said. "He shows that in practice— every day he makes some crazy plays in practice."

The Colts only needed Montgomery to step up, though, because Michael Pittman Jr. sustained a concussion shortly after crossing 1,000 receiving yards on the season.

Pittman sustained a concussion when Steelers safety Damontae Kazee lowered his shoulder and helmet into his head while he was diving for a Minshew pass; Kazee was flagged for unnecessary roughness ejected for the hit. Pittman was attended to by trainers as players on both teams took a knee around him, and ultimately walked off the field but did not return with a concussion.

"I'm glad Pitt was able to get up and move around, because those are one of those hits that you just don't know," Downs said. "Really, I'm glad he's good."