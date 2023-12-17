Colts' trust in D.J. Montgomery shines after Michael Pittman Jr.'s scary exit in Week 15 win over Steelers

Montgomery caught his first career touchdown in the Colts' 30-13 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday. 

Dec 17, 2023 at 01:45 AM
2023_headshot_stankevitz_02
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

D.J. Montgomery spent five years working for the ball Gardner Minshew II threw him on a fourth-and-goal in the second quarter.

Five years of grinding on training camp rosters and practice squads, trying to crack an NFL roster, giving the USFL a shot and going back to the NFL finally led to a ball coming his way between the "O" and "L" in Indianapolis in the Colts' end zone. Montgomery caught the pass, rolled to the ground, and watched his first career touchdown slip out of his hands.

It went incomplete. 

Not only did Montgomery miss out on a career achievement, the Colts lost possession of the ball and were still losing, 13-7, to the Steelers in the first half of Saturday's Week 15 game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Montgomery came to the sidelines and owned the drop. His teammates – the ones who had watched the 27-year-old light up practices at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center for months – had his back. 

"Some other guys could've shut down after that and took all their confidence," tight end Mo Alie-Cox said. "But we went up and told him, bro, we got your back, we know what you can do — just come back, bounce back."

Minshew went back to Montgomery the first chance he had, completing a deep in-breaker for a 34-yard gain with under 40 seconds left in the second quarter. A few plays later, Minshew again looked his way, slinging a throw to the near sideline Montgomery hauled in and dashed into the end zone for a 14-yard touchdown.

Montgomery got his first career touchdown after all, and it gave the Colts a one-point lead at halftime of a critical game against the Steelers. The Colts went on to win, 30-13. 

"It's football. It has its ups and its downs," Montgomery said. "One play after the next, you just gotta forget it. I come to the sideline, all my teammates are right there, like it's coming right back, it's coming right back, just keep going, we know you can make that play."

The Colts had elevated Montgomery to the active roster from the practice squad for their last three games, and signed him to their 53-man roster from the practice squad on Friday. It was the first time Montgomery, who initially joined the Cleveland Browns' offseason roster as an undrafted free agent from Austin Peay in 2019, earned a spot on a 53-man NFL roster. 

But while fans at Lucas Oil Stadium may have only become acquainted with Montgomery this weekend, his teammates have seen the kind of player he is behind the scenes for months. 

"Just seeing what he does in practice, it's no surprise what he did today," cornerback Jaylon Jones said. "Definitely a great player."

Minshew, Alie-Cox and linebacker EJ Speed all brought up how Montgomery has been named the Colts' internal scout team player of the week multiple times this season. Wide receiver Alec Pierce said Montgomery is an "inspiration" to the team because of his tenacious work ethic. Fellow wideout Josh Downs noted Montgomery's first career touchdown was a product of "putting in the work when nobody's watching."

It's clear the Colts hold Montgomery in high regard, and even after he dropped that touchdown, there was plenty of belief in his ability to deliver in the next big moment. 

"He's a super sure-handed guy," Pierce said. "He shows that in practice— every day he makes some crazy plays in practice."

The Colts only needed Montgomery to step up, though, because Michael Pittman Jr. sustained a concussion shortly after crossing 1,000 receiving yards on the season. 

Pittman sustained a concussion when Steelers safety Damontae Kazee lowered his shoulder and helmet into his head while he was diving for a Minshew pass; Kazee was flagged for unnecessary roughness ejected for the hit. Pittman was attended to by trainers as players on both teams took a knee around him, and ultimately walked off the field but did not return with a concussion. 

"I'm glad Pitt was able to get up and move around, because those are one of those hits that you just don't know," Downs said. "Really, I'm glad he's good."

Head coach Shane Steichen said after the game Pittman was in "good spirits," and he posted an encouraging update to X (formerly Twitter) following the Colts' win:

A theme of the Colts' win over the Steelers – and their entire season – was resiliency, and no one embodied that more on Saturday than Montgomery. Stepping in for a 1,000-yard receiver is one thing; stepping in and still making a play after dropping your first career touchdown is another. 

But the Colts, internally, expected nothing less from Montgomery, even in the face of losing their most productive pass catcher. 

"He's been working his tail off on scout team," Steichen said. "When he was on scout team all year, he made plays and plays and plays, and it's like we've got to get this guy on the active roster. Obviously, we'd love to have that (first) one back. But then he gets another opportunity and makes a big play and gets the touchdown. Credit to him, credit to Reggie (Wayne) getting him ready to roll. It was good."

Game Photos: Colts vs. Steelers, Week 15

View in-game highlights from the Colts versus Steelers matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 16.

2023 In-Game Gallery-121623-PIT
1 / 81
2023_1216_PIT_ingame_0001
2 / 81
2023_1216_PIT_ingame_0002
3 / 81
2023_1216_PIT_ingame_0003
4 / 81
2023_1216_PIT_ingame_0004
5 / 81
2023_1216_PIT_ingame_0005
6 / 81
2023_1216_PIT_ingame_0006
7 / 81
2023_1216_PIT_ingame_0007
8 / 81
2023_1216_PIT_ingame_0008
9 / 81
2023_1216_PIT_ingame_0009
10 / 81
2023_1216_PIT_ingame_0010
11 / 81
2023_1216_PIT_ingame_0011
12 / 81
2023_1216_PIT_ingame_0012
13 / 81
2023_1216_PIT_ingame_0013
14 / 81
2023_1216_PIT_ingame_0014
15 / 81
2023_1216_PIT_ingame_0015
16 / 81
2023_1216_PIT_ingame_0016
17 / 81
2023_1216_PIT_ingame_0017
18 / 81
2023_1216_PIT_ingame_0018
19 / 81
2023_1216_PIT_ingame_0019
20 / 81
2023_1216_PIT_ingame_0020
21 / 81
2023_1216_PIT_ingame_0021
22 / 81
2023_1216_PIT_ingame_0022
23 / 81
2023_1216_PIT_ingame_0023
24 / 81
2023_1216_PIT_ingame_0024
25 / 81
2023_1216_PIT_ingame_0025
26 / 81
2023_1216_PIT_ingame_0026
27 / 81
2023_1216_PIT_ingame_0027
28 / 81
2023_1216_PIT_ingame_0028
29 / 81
2023_1216_PIT_ingame_0029
30 / 81
2023_1216_PIT_ingame_0030
31 / 81
2023_1216_PIT_ingame_0031
32 / 81
2023_1216_PIT_ingame_0032
33 / 81
2023_1216_PIT_ingame_0033
34 / 81
2023_1216_PIT_ingame_0034
35 / 81
2023_1216_PIT_ingame_0035
36 / 81
2023_1216_PIT_ingame_0036
37 / 81
2023_1216_PIT_ingame_0037
38 / 81
2023_1216_PIT_ingame_0038
39 / 81
2023_1216_PIT_ingame_0039
40 / 81
2023_1216_PIT_ingame_0040
41 / 81
2023_1216_PIT_ingame_0041
42 / 81
2023_1216_PIT_ingame_0042
43 / 81
2023_1216_PIT_ingame_0043
44 / 81
2023_1216_PIT_ingame_0044
45 / 81
2023_1216_PIT_ingame_0045
46 / 81
2023_1216_PIT_ingame_0046
47 / 81
2023_1216_PIT_ingame_0047
48 / 81
2023_1216_PIT_ingame_0048
49 / 81
2023_1216_PIT_ingame_0049
50 / 81
2023_1216_PIT_ingame_0050
51 / 81
2023_1216_PIT_ingame_0051
52 / 81
2023_1216_PIT_ingame_0052
53 / 81
2023_1216_PIT_ingame_0053
54 / 81
2023_1216_PIT_ingame_0054
55 / 81
2023_1216_PIT_ingame_0055
56 / 81
2023_1216_PIT_ingame_0056
57 / 81
2023_1216_PIT_ingame_0057
58 / 81
2023_1216_PIT_ingame_0058
59 / 81
2023_1216_PIT_ingame_0059
60 / 81
2023_1216_PIT_ingame_0060
61 / 81
2023_1216_PIT_ingame_0061
62 / 81
2023_1216_PIT_ingame_0062
63 / 81
2023_1216_PIT_ingame_0063
64 / 81
2023_1216_PIT_ingame_0064
65 / 81
2023_1216_PIT_ingame_0065
66 / 81
2023_1216_PIT_ingame_0066
67 / 81
2023_1216_PIT_ingame_0067
68 / 81
2023_1216_PIT_ingame_0068
69 / 81
2023_1216_PIT_ingame_0069
70 / 81
2023_1216_PIT_ingame_0070
71 / 81
2023_1216_PIT_ingame_0071
72 / 81
2023_1216_PIT_ingame_0072
73 / 81
2023_1216_PIT_ingame_0073
74 / 81
2023_1216_PIT_ingame_0074
75 / 81
2023_1216_PIT_ingame_0075
76 / 81
2023_1216_PIT_ingame_0077
77 / 81
2023_1216_PIT_ingame_0078
78 / 81
2023_1216_PIT_ingame_0079
79 / 81
2023_1216_PIT_ingame_0080
80 / 81
2023_1216_PIT_ingame_0076
81 / 81
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

How Shane Steichen's Colts didn't flinch, again, and planted their flag firmly in AFC playoff race with Week 15 win over Steelers

The Colts overcame several injuries to key players on offense to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers, 30-13, on Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium. 
news

Week 15 viewing guide: Who Colts fans should root for in AFC playoff race on Saturday, Sunday

With the Colts playing in a standalone timeslot on Saturday afternoon, there will be plenty of opportunities for scoreboard watching this weekend. Here's what you need to know – and who you should root for – with an eye on the Colts' playoff odds. 
news

NFL to expand to hosting 8 international games per season beginning in 2025

The Colts have played two regular season games outside North America, both of which were considered road games: 2016 against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London, and in November against the New England Patriots in Frankfurt. 
news

Colts DE Tyquan Lewis named recipient of Ed Block Courage Award

The award is an annual recognition for courageous play by an individual, and is voted on by players. 
news

Colts release unofficial depth chart for Week 15 game vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

The Colts released their Week 15 unofficial depth chart ahead of their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lucas Oil Stadium. Check it out below:
news

Taking a look at AFC South standings after Week 14

After 13 games, the Colts are second in the AFC South standings with a 7-6 record. 
news

AFC Playoff standings, odds, tiebreakers remaining schedules: Colts hold No. 7 seed entering Week 15

The Colts retained possession of the AFC No. 7 seed despite Sunday's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. 
news

Uncharacteristic mistakes cost Colts in loss to Bengals as AFC playoff picture gets even more chaotic

The Colts allowed just five plays of 40 or more yards all season before the Bengals generated three 40+ yard plays on Sunday at Paycor Stadium. 
news

5 years after first stint as offensive coordinator ended, Jim Bob Cooter is making 'phenomenal' impact on Colts offense

Cooter's rise as a coach began in Indianapolis, but didn't end after his first gig as offensive coordinator ended with the Detroit Lions in 2018. An offensive coordinator again, Cooter has had a key role in developing game plans for head coach Shane Steichen and the Colts' 8th-ranked offense in 2023. 
news

Zaire Franklin humbled, motivated by nomination as Colts' 2023 Walter Payton Man of the Year

Franklin said being named the Colts' 2023 Walter Payton Man of the Year has already inspired him to find more ways to give back to kids in Philadelphia and Indianapolis through his foundation, Shelice's Angels. 
news

Colts release unofficial depth chart for Week 14 game vs. Cincinnati Bengals

The Colts released their Week 14 unofficial depth chart ahead of their game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Check it out below:
2024 Season Tickets - Now Available!

2024 Season Tickets - Now Available!

Season Tickets for the 2024 Season are available now! Get access to the best seating locations, best pricing, and best benefits as a Colts Season Ticket Member!

Learn more Explore 3D Seat Viewer
Advertising